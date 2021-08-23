William (Bill) Alan Morgan died unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021 with his loving husband, Jeremy, nearby. Bill was born on September 12, 1964 in Huron, South Dakota, second son of Russell R. Morgan, Jr. and Ruth E. Morgan (Blackburn).
Lakota by marriage, he was also known as wičháša chaŋté wašté, which means, “Man with good heart.” A resident of Dandridge, living near the historic family home, Bill loved and photographed flowering plants, the changing face of the lake, the Smoky Mountains, eagles and herons on the lake, and his beloved cats and dog.
