Dandridge: William “Bill” Gale Weede, age 78, of Dandridge, TN, went to live with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2023.
He was a loving husband, father and good friend to many and will be remembered for his compassion, love and care for others. Bill served in the Air Force in ND and worked for over 30 years for Florida Power and Light in Ormond Beach, FL before retiring in Dandridge with his beloved wife. There he became an active member of the First Baptist Church of Dandridge. Bill enjoyed and loved serving his community, meeting new people and playing golf. If you crossed his path, then you were friends for life.
