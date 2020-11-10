William “Bill” Harrison Collins, Jr., age 67, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home in Morristown. He was preceded in death by his parents William, Sr. and Bobbie Collins; two brothers Randall “Randy” Scott Collins, and Anthony “Tony” Wayne Collins; sister-in-law Deborah Shiftlet Collins, and uncle and aunt Ralph and Sue Norris. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Collins; brother Perry Keith Collins, and sister Sherry (Chuck) Hodge. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mayes Mortuary, www.mayesmortuary.com, of Morristown.
