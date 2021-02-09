William D. “Donnie” Large, age 59, of White Pine, TN was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital following a hard 15-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis and a short battle with Covid-19. He was a 13-year veteran of the Navy with two bronze stars.
Preceded in death by his son, Robbie C. Large; brother, Gregory Large.
