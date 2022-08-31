William George Rabenstein, age 91, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Will was born in Cheviot, Ohio, to William Charles and Frances Rabenstein, and was the youngest of three children.
While attending the University of Cincinnati, Will co-opted at Warner Elevator Company. After graduating in Electrical Engineering, he worked for that company and then for Weston Instruments. Later, in Atlanta, he formed a company, Rep, Inc., with the late Howard Gilliland, and soon added Jim Roney and Jack Chaney of Huntsville, Alabama as partners. Together they also started Resistacap and Cniper. Will retired as President in 1984 and soon engaged in extensive travel, especially with Road Scholars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.