William James McDaniel, age 80, of Jefferson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2022.
He was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to travel and spend time with his family.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 2:43 pm
William James McDaniel, age 80, of Jefferson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2022.
He was a member of Faithful Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to travel and spend time with his family.
