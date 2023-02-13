Mr. William K. Bullen, age 86, of Wildie, KY passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Rockcastle Health and Rehab in Brodhead, KY. William was born August 17, 1936, in Berea, KY to the late Willie and Minerva (Caudill) Bullen.
He was Trustee and Sunday School teacher at Scaffold Cane Baptist Church. He was an Agency Manager of Farm Bureau in Mt. Vernon for 34 years and served on the board of directors of Farm Bureau for 20 + years and was a lifelong farmer. William married Betty Sue Thacker on August 31, 1957, and from that union came three children, William Bullen, Jr., Marlene and Sonja.
