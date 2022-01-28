William Lewis Belcher, 78, of Jefferson City, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
He served in the U.S. Army with a tour in Korea. He retired as a metallurgist from TRW Automotive. After retirement, he worked part time at Oak Hill Apartments as maintenance supervisor. William was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was of the Baptist faith.
