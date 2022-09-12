William Roger Vance, age 87, of Strawberry Plains, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 9, 2022. Roger was born on August 13, 1935 in New Market, TN to the late Pauline Elizabeth and Sam A. Vance.
He attended Jefferson High School and served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Meade, Maryland, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1963. He was retired from ASARCO Mining Company. Roger was a member of the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf with friends. He was also known for his sense of humor because he always had a riddle or joke to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.