William Thomas Moon, Jr. (Tom) died on July 4th, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Sherman) Moon, his 3 children and spouses, Steve (Theresa) Moon, Milo (Gregg Puente) Moon, and Sharon Moon (Mike) Lyttle, his grandchildren, Dr. Bailey Lyttle, Morgan Lyttle, Zoe Lyttle, Steven Taylor Moon, Connor Thomas Moon, Eathon Moon-Puente, and Gabriel Moon-Puente, and his sister, Vivian (Moon) Hudson. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hassler.
Tom was born in Chattanooga, March 26th, 1939 to parents Bill (William Thomas Moon, Sr) and Pauline (Vandergriff) Moon. Tom graduated Tn Tech university in 1961, and married his bride, Beverly the next day. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on August 20, 2021. Tom and Beverly lived the first few years of marriage in Mobile, Al and Albany, GA, where Tom served in the army graduating as Captain with the US army, Air Defense artillery, and served in the national guard until 1968. They moved to Knoxville to raise their family, where he spent his career as an engineer at Robertshaw until he retired. He started as a project design engineer, chief engineer, and finally Vice President and General Manager, Tennessee Division. During his long career as a mechanical engineer, Tom designed products for pneumatic instrumentation, industrial control valves, precision metallic bellows, aeronautical applications, and automotive pollution and temperature control devices. He is the author of eight US patents and received the “Silver Night of Management” award from the National Management Association in 1985, and The Engineer of distinction (Tennessee Tech) in 1998.
