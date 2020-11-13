Willie Davis, age 80 of Chestnut Hill Community Dandridge, gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He retired from Ball Corporation, Chestnut Hill, after many long years of service. Hobbies he enjoyed were stone masonry, landscaping, and being outdoors in general. Willie was a devoted member of Big Springs Baptist Church and loved all his church family and friends, along with his community and lending a helping hand in any way possible. He was preceded in death by his mother Inez Thomas and step-father Blaine Thomas both of Chestnut Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Aldean Jenkins Davis, daughter Sandra (Lynn) Sutton of Dandridge, grandson Benny Sutton of Dandridge, son Mark Davis, brother Lynn Thomas of Newport, and other special relatives and friends. Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 and sign the guest register. Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Proffitt Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Coleman officiating. Burial will follow. Special Thanks to Caris Healthcare workers and caregivers Kim Sanders, Brooke (Austin) Cooper, and Papaw’s special little grandbaby Brylee. Also Thanks to Dr. Kimberly Shelton, Dr, Penny Welker, and Tennova Healthcare for their care and love during this time. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
