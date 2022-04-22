Wilma Anderson Zollweg, age 83, of Dandridge, TN, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.
She was an active member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and devoted many countless hours of service to her church over the years. She was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Dandridge Chapter #438 Order of the Eastern Star.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Zollweg and her parents, Gunnard Anderson and Arlie Whaley Anderson.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Carol) Tabor of Gansevoot, NY; granddaughters, Karlee and Lindsey Tabor of Ganesvoot, NY; brothers, Dean Anderson of Loveland, CO, and David Anderson of Easton, PA; niece, Jenny Wood of Easton, PA.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 29 from 10 until 11 a.m. with a celebration of life service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Shady Grove United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jason McIntosh officiating. A graveside inurnment service will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, is in charge of arrangements.
