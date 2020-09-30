Wilma Jane (Reynolds) Foland, 86, passed away with her son in a tragic house fire at the home she shared with her late husband on September 23, 2020.
Wilma left behind a legacy as a mother, wife and great-great-grandmother. She was known as “Granny” by her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was very generous and hard working. Wilma kept a large garden and shared the harvest with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, canning and cooking, as well as sharing these skills with her family. She also enjoyed spending time with her nieces, Louann Elmore and Carolyn Hall.
