Wilma Jean Matthews Justus, age 90, of Seymour, passed away June 21, 2022. Jean was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She volunteered with the Sevier County Food Ministries for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jane Gibson; her first husband, George Matthews; daughter, Myra Yvonne McAndrew; grandchildren, Wendy McAndrew and Chad Matthews; brothers, Clarence, Byrd, Ernest and LC Gibson; sister, Marian Lewis.
