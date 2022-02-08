Zane Ryan West, age 52, of White Pine, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
He was an avid outdoorsman, softball dad, and coach, a Dad to three wonderful daughters, a Christian saved at the age of seven, and a friend to anyone that knew him and always offering a helping hand to anyone in need.
