Zelma R. Allen, age 82, of Jefferson City, TN passed away on March 29, 2022 at Jefferson Park after a four year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born and raised in Big Stone Gap, VA. She worked at Carson-Newman University for over 25 years as a secretary in admissions, the athletic department, and as the switch board operator the last ten years. She also served as the hostess/caretaker of the Seaton House for several years, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City. It was a lifetime pleasure of hers to send greeting cards to everyone on every occasion.
