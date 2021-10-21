Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Jason David Henderson, 42, Claude Collins Road, Morristown, violation probation/parole.
• Christopher Shane Hinson, 37, Muddy Creek Road, Dandridge, violation of sex offender registry.
• Brandon Lee Lovell, 36, Old Cave Church Road, Newport, violation of probation.
• Jeremy Lucas Parton, 27, Joker Road, Dandridge, contempt of court.
• Ruben Ruiz Romero, 33, no address given, Sevierville, no driver’s license, DUI.
• Kyle Patrick Strange, 34, South Daisy, Morristown, theft of property over $1000.
• Cayci Nicole Littleton, 38, Sticky Road, Loudon, failure to appear.
• Jacob Ryan Osborne, 31, McClung Avenue, Knoxville, violation of probation, failure to appear.
• Brenda Belen Ruiz, 30, Nances Ferry Road, New Market, violation of registration expired, driving on suspended license, violator does not have vehicle insurance.
• Matthew Stephen Surrett, 38, Main Street, White Pine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule II drugs.
• Carl Joseph Woods, 43, Mountain View Church Road, Jefferson City, second offense DUI, violation implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Tyler William Brice, 30, West Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Dustin Travis Brown, 25, Leadvale Church Road, White Pine, failure to appear, violation probation/parole.
• Terry Wayne Burchfield, 55, Jarnigan Avenue, Morristown, public intoxication.
• Billy Joe Harrison, 47, Deer Haven Road, Rockwood, failure to appear.
• Robert Lee Jones, 38, River Road, Kodak, retaliation for past action, violation implied consent law, driving on roadways laned for traffic, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, possession Schedule VI drugs, criminal attempt vandalism, assault on a first responder.
• John Michael Norwood, 32, Homewood Way, Newport, violation of probation, theft under $1000, burglary.
• Stephen Marcus Smith, 60, French Mill Road, Dandridge, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth offense driving on revoked/suspended license, possession Schedule II meth.
• April Loraine Woods, 43, Hillview Lane, Jefferson City, failure to appear.
• Reece Michael Aytes, 27, Cinnamon Circle, Crossville, setting fire to personal property or land, hindering secured creditors, vandalism.
• Derrick Shawn Ball, 42, Cedar Hill Road, Talbott, two counts failure to appear, violation probation/parole.
• David Hughes Barger, 38, East Dumplin Valley Road, Jefferson City, DUI, possession Schedule II meth.
• Craig Allen Barnes, 45, Maple Valley Road, Morristown, two counts DUI, two counts violation implied consent law.
• Richie Allen Farrow, 41, Rocky Branch Road, Rutledge, theft of property under $500.
• William Filmore Foster, 42, #3 Drive, Mascot, failure to appear.
• Dylan Nathaniel Holbert, 19, Hickman Road, Kodak, domestic assault.
• Johnny Ray King, Jr., 45, Rockcrest Road, Knoxville, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Derek James Kowarko, 31, Douglas Dam Road, Sevierville, violation probation/parole.
• Micaiah Shawn Nelson, 20, Hinkle Drive, Nashville, DUI, possession Schedule VI drugs.
• Justin Spencer Russell, 37, West Chermont Circle, Knoxville, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI.
• Preston Charles Southerland, 33, Blue Ridge Way, Newport, public intoxication, theft of property under $500.
• Tereso Vela-Cruz, 35, Piedmont Road, New Market, DUI.
• Manteo Gomez, 23, Holliday Drive, Morristown, DUI.
• Hayden Sells Russell, 19, Bruner Road, Strawberry Plains, resisting arrest, violation registration law, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Brandon Michael Saheed Tiassum, 25, Bishop Avenue, Jefferson City, failure to appear, speeding, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Zachary Watt Adkins, 33, Deer Ridge Way, New Market, failure to appear, violation of probation.
• Brenda Gail Hensley, 57, Pauline Avenue, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Brandi Jeannine Nauman, 41, McCall Way, Kodak, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule II meth.
• Crystal Michelle Sellers, 37, McCall Way, Kodak, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture delivery sale possession of methamphetamines, public intoxication.
• Gregory Alan Snyder, 55, North Highway 92, Jefferson City, second offense DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation implied consent law, alcohol: violation of open container laws, unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jefferson City Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson City Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Billy Joe Leonard, 54, West Old Andrew Johnson Highway, Jefferson City, assault., vandalism, disorderly conduct.
• Bryant Coloumbus Murdock, 41, West Old Indian Trial, Aurora, Illinois, domestic assault.
• Jamie Carleen McGinnis, 37, Hillview Lane, Jefferson City, domestic assault, public intoxication.
• Larry Johnathan Wyrick, 42, Dandelion Circle, Morristown, public intoxication, domestic assault.
Dandridge Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Dandridge Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Christina Aleen Lawson, 38, Brooks Drive, Talbott, failure to appear.
• Bradley Burton Sword, 35, Brooks Drive, Talbott, violation probation/parole, theft of property under $500.
• Richard Adam Martindale, 35, Providence Drive, Jefferson City, two counts failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.
• Lesa Rena Burus, 50, County Line, Morrisburg, public intoxication.
New Market Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the New Market Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Jaquis Mar’Quez Dixon, 21, City View Avenue, Knoxville, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, evading arrest.
• Junious Stewart Johnson, 18, New Hall North, Cookeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession Schedule VI drugs.
• Billy Ray Long, Jr., 55, Smith Street, White Pine, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
• Billy Ray Turner, 64, Joyful Way, Newport, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, possession Schedule III drugs, possession Schedule V drugs.
White Pine Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the White Pine Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Donovan Turley, 50, Pleasant Ridge Road, Talbott, DUI, violation implied consent law, failure to yield.
• William David Lawson, 45, Howerton Circle, Bean Station, DUI.
