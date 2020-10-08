Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Andrew C. Bowman, 19, Isabell Drive, Dandridge, contempt of court.
• Shannon D. Coffman, 39, West Broadway Street, Knoxville, failure to appear.
• William A. Collins, 36, Hill Drive, New Market, failure to appear.
• Donavan Kendrick L. Eldridge, 21, no address given, failure to appear.
• Dustin J. Finchum, 34, Knolls View Drive, Knoxville, failure to appear.
• Tyler B. Henry, 32, Main Street, White Pine, failure to appear.
• Alexis N. Meeks, 21, Morningside Way, Bybee, DUI, driving outside lined lanes.
• Christopher J. Stayton, 36, South Shiloh Road, Seymour, violation of probation/parole.
• Caitlin S. Tinsley, 27, Henrietta Drive, Knoxville, DUI, possession of drugs.
• Brianne J. Wentworth, 22, Sinjcon Lane, Dandridge, aggravated domestic assault, assault.
• Donald R. Allen, 47, Leadvale Road, White Pine, failure to appear.
• Tristan L. Calfee, 18, Cedar School Road, Dandridge, assault.
• Michael A. Davis, Jr., 37, Dark Hollow Road, Cosby, failure to appear.
• Janice K. McCullar, 49, Yocona Gin Road, Enid Mississippi, public intoxication.
• Paul L. McCullar, 54, Yocona Gin Road, Enid Mississippi, DUI.
• Justin W. Patterson, 22, James Way, Newport, failure to appear.
• Samuel K. Vanhooser, 33, Redbud Drive, Dandridge, DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence.
• Amy N. Wilkes, 20, Norma Sue Drive, White Pine, domestic assault, driving on an expired license, no proof of insurance.
• Ronnie G. Daniel, 56, Commanche Drive, Jefferson City, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs.
• Angelia D. Eckhardt, 45, Viewmont Circle, Newport, failure to appear.
• Alex K. Johnson, 25, Highway 160, Newport, evading arrest, reckless driving.
• Kevin M. Miller, 36, Old White Pine Road, Morristown, failure to appear.
• Dennis A. Pooley, 40, Willow Street, Morristown, violation of probation/parole.
• Brian F. Thompson, 32, Bruce Hickman Road, New Market, violation of probation.
• Nichole L. Barrett, 40, West Highway 25/70, Dandridge, violation of probation, DUI, two counts vehicular assault, two counts improper lane change, no proof of insurance, failure to exercise due care, driving on revoked/suspended license.
• Ronnie Jackson, Jr., 39, Sweetwater Road, Newport, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI.
• Jason A. Jennings, 38, Hayes Drive, Kodak, violation of probation.
• Wendy L. King, 50, Commerce Street, Loudon, failure to appear.
• Shayla R. McBride, 29, Antrim Lane, Dandridge, DUI, three counts possession of Schedule IV drugs.
• Christian W. Rhodes, 28, Harold Patterson Road, Dandridge, violation of probation.
• Michael F. Wise, 63, Swannsylvania Road, Dandridge, domestic assault.
• Leah C. Holt, 20, Belton Avenue, Newport, DUI.
• Haylee L. Ray, 19, Elena Lane, Newport, DUI. Violation of implied consent law, no proof of insurance, failure to exercise due care.
• Joshua B. Sharpe, 30, Argonia Lane, Dandridge, domestic assault.
• Trevor P. Banks, 34, Old Newport Highway, Sevierville, vandalism, criminal trespassing, evading arrest.
• Phillip C. Black, 40, Raines Road, Newport, two counts violation of probation.
• Jennifer M. Brewer, 40, Thorngrove Pike, Kodak, failure to appear.
• Lee A. Gratz, 48, Overlook Lane, Rutledge, violation of probation.
• Angelia T. Johnson, 54, Lakeland Way, Jefferson City, violation of probation.
• Jay L. Miller, Jr., 31, Linden Avenue, Knoxville, theft of property over $1000.
• Efrain Ramos Silva, 29, Seabrook Way, White Pine, domestic assault.
• Kayla D. Russell, 34, Bent Road, Kodak, failure to appear.
• Heather N. Smith, 34, Blue Springs Road, New Market, failure to appear, violation of probation.
Dandridge Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Dandridge Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Anthony J. Santino, 23, Kerr Street, Dandridge, domestic assault, interference with emergency call.
Jefferson City Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the Jefferson City Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Christopher K. Davis, 32, Forgotten Road, Jefferson City, five counts sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Christopher L. Crisp, 32, Wurm Road, Wolverine, Michigan, sale of Schedule II drugs, delivery of Schedule II drugs.
• Dieter A. Saegebrecht, Jr., 30, Shipe Road, Corryton, sale of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine (.5) grams or more, delivery of methamphetamine (.5) grams or more.
New Market Police Dept.
The following charges are on file at the New Market Police Department. The law presumes that persons charged are innocent until, or unless, proven guilty. Preliminary hearings are in General Sessions Court.
• Tyrone N. Hawkins, 19, East Drive, Memphis, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, evading arrest.
• Christian J. Seymour, 19, White Avenue, Knoxville, theft of property, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, violation of light law, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest.
