PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, August 15th at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following vehicles will be sold August 14th at 10:30 a.m., location 278 Milldale Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725.
VIN: 1G2HX52K4T4250434
VIN:1N6ED29XX3C412951
VIN: 5XYKT3A10BG175631
VIN: 1FTNX21P93ED17355
VIN: 1FTNE2CM0FKA43686
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 12, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, At the Front Door of the, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DANIEL L OSBORNE AND JO ELLEN OSBORNE, to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq., Trustee, on March 29, 2013, at Record Book 1169, Page 181-196 as Instrument No. 13002316 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The following described property:
Situate in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being Lot 81, The Dandridge Golf and Country Club Subdivision, as shown by Plat of Record in Plat Cabinet D Slide 89 (formerly Plat Book 10 Page 25), Register`s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which Plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
Being the same parcel conveyed to Daniel L. Osborne and Jo Ellen Osborne from Kimberly D. Simmons and Kevin D. Simmons, by virtue of a Deed dated 7/24/2006, recorded 8/31/2006, in Deed Book 821, page 519, as Instrument No. 06008649 County of Jefferson, State of Tennessee.
Assessor`s Parcel Number: 045058L A 04300
Tax ID: 058L A 043.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: DANIEL L OSBORNE AND JO ELLEN OSBORNE
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 295 Battlefield Dr, Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000077-370-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy owner’s lien. Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Unit # Name
179 Terry Coleman
208 Richard Donovan
289 Vanessa Knight
333 Janet Smith
401 Belinda Rudd
404 Beth Whiteaker
444 Charles Gregg
468 Letitia Mills
501 Letitia Mills
510 Amy Long
624 Ronnie Lane
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Purchase of up to two (2) Ambulances for the Jefferson County EMS.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JC EMS Ambulances”. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Brad Phillips, Director of Jefferson County EMA/EMS at (865) 471-9001 or email at BPhillips@Jeffersoncountytn.gov. Additional information can be found on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with Jefferson County.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Invitation to Bid:
The Jefferson County Finance Department will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Jefferson County Hight Schools (JCHS) Auditorium Smoke Vent Installation.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JCHS Auditorium Smoke Vent Installation.” Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools, at 865-397-3436 or by email at abridgewater@jcboe.net. Additional information can be obtained on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
Mandatory walk through will be held on August 22, 2023, at 9am.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated FEBRUARY 15, 2006 executed by ROBERT L. RUSH, UNMARRIED, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, of record in BOOK 787, PAGE 81, for the benefit of AMSOUTH BANK, in the Register’s Office for JEFFERSON County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by REGIONS BANK AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME), AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN DANDRIDGE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, TENNESSEE:
SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY HAYNES, ON THE NORTH BY HAIRE, ON THE EAST BY WILLIAMS AND ON THE SOUTH BY HAYNES ROAD, DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN THE NORTH EDGE OF HAYNES ROAD, ALSO, A CORNER TO ELMER HAYNES, THENCE WITH THE SAID HAYNES AND OLD HAIRE LINE N. 31 DEG. 30 MIN. W. 216 FT. TO AN OLD CORNER POST; THENCE N. 56 DEG. 30 MIN. E 198 FT. TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WILLIAMS LINE; THENCE WITH SAID LINE S. 31 DEG. 30 MIN. E 216 FT. TO A POINT IN THE EDGE OF HAYNES ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID ROAD S. 56 DEG. 30 MIN. W 198 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROBERT L. RUSH AND JUDITH W. RUSH BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 26, 1970 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 163, PAGE 172, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THE SAID JUDITH W. RUSH HAVING SINCE DIED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 15, 2005 LEAVING ROBERT L. RUSH AS THE SURVIVING TENANT BY THE ENTIRETY.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 622 HAYNES RD (A/K/A 1705 HAIRE RD), DANDRIDGE, TN 37725.
MAP 081 PARCEL 070.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/ RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 622 HAYNES RD (A/K/A 1705 HAIRE RD), DANDRIDGE, TN 37725.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
F23-0735
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2023-00219
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE,
JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Thomas E. Martin executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated January 18, 2020, and recorded on January 31, 2020, in Book 1516, at Page 305 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 12, 2023, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. TWO (2) AND THREE (3) OF THE CASEY NEARY PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FURTHER DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN INST. BOOK 44, PAGE 605, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS:
1. SAID LOT SHALL BE USED SOLELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL PROPERTY BE USED FOR ANY BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL PURPOSE THE MINIMUM MANUFACTURED HOME SIZE SHALL BE 900 SQUARE FEET. THE WHEELS AND AXLES MUST BE REMOVED AS PART OF THE SET-UP. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES IN THE SUBDIVISION SHALL HAVE RESIDENTIAL TYPE SIDING AND SHINGLE ROOFS. EACH HOME MUST HAVE CONSTRUCTED A REAR PORCH OR WOODEN DECK NO LESS THAN EIGHT BY TEN {8 X 10) IN SIZE. AND A FRONT PORCH OR DECK NO LESS THAN FOUR BY FOUR (4X4) IN SIZE.
2. ONLY NEW MANUFACTURED HOMES BUILT IN ACCORDANCE WITH HUD CODE AND/OR THE TENNESSEE MODULAR ACT AND HAS THE APPROPRIATE STATE INSPECTION SEAL AFFIXED SHALL BE PLACED ON PROPERTY.
3. PROPERTY IS RESTRICTED TO OCCUPANCY BY A SINGLE FAMILY LIVING IN A SINGLE HOME.
4. NO MANUFACTURED HOME PLACED ON PROPERTY SHALL VIOLATE THE SETBACK RESTRICTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY BODY AND/OR AS SHOWN ON THE FINAL PLAT FOR THE SUBDIVISION DULY RECORDED WITH THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
5. BUYERS OR PURCHASERS OF PROPERTY SHALL BE PERMITTED, CONTINGENT UPON THE APPROVAL AND RECOMMENDATION OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY, TO DRILL ON SAID LOT A WELL FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING A SECONDARY WATER SUPPLY, PROVIDED THAT THE LOCATION OF ANY SUCH WELL SHALL BE TO THE REAR OF SAID HOME, OR OTHERWISE WILL BE LOCATED IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER STRUCTURE WHICH WILL GUARANTEE THAT THE WELL PUMP AND TANK SHALL NOT BE VISJBLE FROM THE STREET AT ANYTIME.
6. NO ANIMAL SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES OF ANY LOT, EXCEPT FOR DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD PETS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF 1 COW AND 1 HORSE. HOUSEHOLD PETS ARE HEREIN DESCRIBED TO BE CATS, DOGS, PARAKEETS, AND OTHER SMALL DOMESTIC ANIMALS. PIGS OR HOGS ARE NOT PERMITTED.
7. NO GARBAGE OR TRASH SHALL BE BURNED ON ANY LOT. ALL GARBAGE, TRASH, OR OTHER REFUSE SHALL BE KEPT IN CLEAN AND COVERED RECEPTACLES LOCATED EITHER IN THE REAR OF SAID HOMES OR IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER ENCLOSED STRUCTURE, SO THAT THE CONTENTS THEREOF SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET.
8. NO NOXIOUS, OFFENSIVE, IMMORAL, OR ILLEGAL ACTIVITY SHALL BE CARRIED ON UPON PROPERTY, OR SHALL ANY ACT BE COMMITTED THEREON, WHICH WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE TO THE OTHER RESIDENTS OF THE SUBDIVISION OR THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
9. ANY MAJOR MECHANICAL OR REPAIR WORK PERFORMED ON ANY MOTOR VEHICLE SHALL BE DONE IN AN ENCLOSED GARAGE OR CARPORT, AND SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET. ALL MOTOR VEHICLES PARKED OR STORED ON PROPERTY MUST BE CURRENTLY LICENSED AND OPERABLE. SHOULD A MOTOR VEHICLE NOT MEET THIS CLASSIFICATION, IT MAY NOT BE STORED OR PARKED ON THE PROPERTY UNLESS IT IS INSIDE A CLOSED GARAGE.
10. NO OUTSIDE CLOTHES LINES WILL BE PERMITTED EXCEPT FOR UMBRELLA COLLAPSIBLE TYPE, WHICH CAN BE LOWERED AND STORED INSIDE.
11. THERE SHALL BE NO TELEVISION OR RADIO ANTENNAS OR SATELLITE DISHES OR AERIALS ERECTED ON THE STREET SIDE OF THE HOME. ALL TELEVISION AND RADIO AERIALS OR ANTENNAS THAT SERVICE THE HOME SHALL NOT BE LOCATED FURTHER THAN 10 FEET IN HEIGHT IF PLACED ON TOP OF ANY STRUCTURE, BUT IN NO CASE SHALL EXCEED 25’ IN HEIGHT.
12. ALL CARS SHALL BE PARKED IN AN ORDERLY AND NEAT FASHION, AND IN A DRIVEWAY, CARPORT OR GARAGE.
13. NO TENT, SHACK, TRAVEL TRAILER, GARAGE, BARN OR OTHER OUT-BUILDING SHALL BE USED ON ANY LOT AT ANY TIME AS A RESIDENCE, EITHER TEMPORARILY OR PERMANENTLY.
14. NO COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING OR DISPLAY SIGNS SHALL BE PERMITTED ON THE PROPERTY, EXCEPT THAT THE OWNER OR ITS AGENTS MAY ERECT SUCH TEMPORARY ADVERTISING AND DISPLAY SIGNS AS MAY REASONABLY BE REQUIRED FOR SALE OF PROPERTY.
15. THE BUYER OR PURCHASER OF PROPERTY SHALL KEEP THE LOT MOWED REGULARLY, INCLUDING THE AREA FROM THE LOT LINE TO THE EDGE OF THE STREET, AND CLEAR OF ANY UNSIGHTLY OBJECTS.
16. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES SHALL BE PLACED ON A FOUNDATION AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE. IN ADDITION, EACH HOME SHALL HAVE A FOUNDATION, SCREEN OR WALL AROUND THE BASE OF THE HOME CONSTRUCTED WITH CONCRETE BLOCK MASONRY COVERED WITH STUCCO, NATURAL STONE, BRICK OR MOBILE HOME SKIRTING PRIOR TO BEING OCCUPIED BY THE PURCHASER.
17. A DRIVEWAY NO LESS THAN 12 FEET IN WIDTH CONSTRUCTED OF ASPHALT OR CONCRETE PAVEMENT SHALL BE MAINTAINED FROM THE STREET TO THE HOME. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY IS PERMISSIBLE IF MAINTAINED WITH 805 GRAVEL AT ALL TIMES.
18. THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE TO RUN WITH THE TITLE TO SAID LAND AND SHALL BE BINDING.
19. INVALIDATION OF ANY ONE OF THESE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS OR ANY PROVISIONS HEREIN SET FORTH BY JUDGMENT OR COURT ORDER SHALL IN NO WISE AFFECT THE OTHER PROVISIONS HEREON, WHICH SHALL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118 AND PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 151, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICIONS, ETC.
LOT 2 IS SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE BENEFIT OF A 50 FOOT JOINT AND PERMANENT EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
PARCEL ID: 050-033.18
Commonly known as: 3412 Concord Dr White Pine Tn, White Pine, TN 37890
THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas E. Martin, A Single Person, by deed dated November 2, 2000 of record in Deed Book 106, Page 363 Instrument/Case No. 29915, in the County Clerk’s Office.
Parcel ID Number: 050-033.18-000
Address/Description: 3412 Concord Dr, White Pine, TN 37890
Current Owner(s): Estate of Thomas E. Martin
Other Interested Party(ies): Maria Cecilia Maywald
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-02989 FC01
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE,
JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Claude Jason Trentham executed a Deed of Trust to Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lender and BB&T Collateral Service Corporation, Trustee(s), which was dated September 27, 2005, and recorded on October 5, 2005, in Book 754, at Page 388 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Truist Bank, formerly known as Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
All that certain parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of JEFFERSON, State of TN, to-wit:
SITUATE IN THE SECOND (2nd) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 6, MOUNTAIN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 142, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Tax Map Reference: 650-A-6
Being that parcel of land conveyed to CLAUDE TRENTHAM AND WIFE, LILA TRENTHAM from DONNY MEADOWS AND WIFE, DEBI MEADOWS by that deed dated 09/11/2001 and recorded 09/18/2001 in Deed Book 155, at Page 475 of the JEFFERSON County, TN Public Registry.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to CLAUDE TRENTHAM from CLAUDE TRENTHAM AND LILA TRENTHAM by that deed dated 08/17/2004 and recorded 08/17/2004 in Deed Book 669, at Page 333 of the JEFFERSON County, TN Public Registry.
Parcel ID Number: 065O A 006
Address/Description: 226 Mtn Meadows Dr, New Market, TN 37820
Current Owner(s): Estate of Claude Trentham
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 23-12192 FC01
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 14, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lisa Barrett, to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on August 15, 2011 at Book 1090, Page 666, Instrument No. 11004856; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 1912 Branner Ave, Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760
Parcel Number: 014M H 012.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Lisa Barrett
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Lisa Barrett, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123697
