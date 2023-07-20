PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on August 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
2003 Infiniti G35
JNKCV54E83M203456
Donna Mitchell/Tennessee Title Loans INC
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
1G1PA5SH3D7236644
Daniel Wilson
2004 Dodge Dakota
1D7HL38N34S768700
Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Company
1998 Volvo S70
YV1LS5547W1430315
Megan Grasser
2016 Dodge Ram 1500
1C6RR7FG1GS327751
Terry Baker/Credit Acceptance Corp
1995 Toyota Corolla
1NXAE04B3SZ284331
Gwendolyn Hayes
2002 Infiniti I35
JNKDA31A82T022724
Jaron Shetley/Doris Parks
1996 Ford Mustang
1FALP4041TF188554
Johnny Bolden
2004 Toyota Camry Solara
4T1CE38P54U929029
Jonathan Sweeten
1997 Subaru Legacy
4S3BD4353V7201174
Ramon Ayala
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on August 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC at 1235 E Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
1995 Dodge Dakota
1B7GL23X4SS225734
Carolyn Rhoton
2001 Dodge Dakota
1B7GL2AX91S123394
Christopher Mcfarland/Mariner Finance LLC
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3A4FY58BX6T280571
Gregoria Pedro
2020 Kia Sorento
5XYPGDA3XLG674326
Cristina Morales/Carmax Business Services LLC
2006 Chevrolet Colorado
1GCCS198068223672
Crisanto Ferreyra
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
1GNEL13T01R196618
Trey Hixon
2001 Acura TL
19UUA56601A005719
Leslie Messer/TMX Finance of Tennessee Inc
2002 Honda Accord
1HGCG16542A037391
Rex Mincey/TileMax of Tennessee
2002 Pontiac Sunfire
1G2JB524727119142
James Fruendt/Titlemax of Tennessee
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan
1GAFG35K8RF143539
Greg Billington/ Titlemax of Tennessee
2005 Honda Civic
1HGEM21945L024005
Shana Phillips/ Titlemax of Tennessee Inc
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Andrea Vilgos and Bradley M Vilgos, to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group on October 21, 2021 at Book 1651, Page 665; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 983 Lake Ridge Dr, Dandridge, Tennessee 37725
Parcel Number: 069G A 005.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: Bradley M. Vilgos and Andrea Vilgos
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Andrea Vilgos and Bradley M Vilgos, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123529
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronda Sue Price
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronda Sue Price deceased, who died on 19th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronda Sue Price are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of June, 2023.
Latoshia Price &
Megan Jordan
Co-Administrators
Ronda Sue Price, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Margaret Mills Drinnon
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Margaret Mills Drinnon deceased, who died on 29th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Margaret Mills Drinnon are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of June, 2023.
Don C. Drinnon
Executor
Margaret Mills Drinnon,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Virginia Ann Jones
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Ann Jones deceased, who died on 2nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Virginia Ann Jones are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of June, 2023.
Jacqueline Blankenship
Executrix
Virginia Ann Jones, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Grey Rhodes
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Nancy Grey Rhodes deceased, who died on 2nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Nancy Grey Rhodes are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of June, 2023.
Adina Loy
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Nancy Grey Rhodes, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patricia Mae Owenby
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patricia Mae Owenby deceased, who died on 7th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patricia Mae Owenby are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 29th day of June, 2023.
Jamie Lyn Mangus
Executrix
Patricia Mae Owenby,
Deceased
R. Alexander Johnson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson deceased, who died on 11th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of June, 2023.
Michael Robert Heath
Administrator
Personal Representative
Julie Ann Gambrell aka
Julie Ann Thompson,
Deceased
Andrew E. Farmer, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
TOWN OF DANDRIDGE
REQUEST FOR BIDS
(Lighted Pole Displays)
The Town of Dandridge invites bids for Lighted Pole Displays with an expected delivery date on or before October 27, 2023.
62 – Double Sided Lighted Pole Displays (Snowflakes)
20 – Double Sided Lighted Wreaths with Bows
Bids will be received and opened on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Dandridge Town Hall, 131 E. Main Street (Mailing Address: PO Box 249, Dandridge TN, 37725). Envelopes must be sealed, marked (Lighted Pole Displays) and addressed attention of Cathy Dixon, Town Recorder. No late or unsigned bids will be accepted.
Detailed specifications and a complete bid package are available and on file at the office of the Town Recorder, Dandridge Town Hall, 131 E. Main St., Dandridge and available by phone at 865/397-7420 ext. 111, or email at cdixon@dandridgetn.gov.
Further questions/information can also be received by contacting the Town Administrator, Chris Shockley at 865/397-7420 x114 or email at cshockley@dandridgetn.gov.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
JULY 24TH, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order.
II. Approval of Previous Minutes - June 26th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. a. Wayne Hinkle - 3 Lot Sub-Divide - Located on Lakewood Dr.
VI. Other Items for Discussion
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
July 24th, 2023, 6:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Citizens Comments
III. Old Business - None Pending
IV. New Business
a. Angela Gaff - Seeking Variance to Setback due to City Utility - W. Rhoten St.
b. Robert Whitaker - Seeking Variance to Setback due to size and shape of lot - E. Rhoten St.
c. Tim Barnett - Seeking Variance to Front Setback to Construct an Attached Garage - Harmon Lane
V. Other Items of Discussion
VI. Adjournment
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 13, 2014, by ANTHONY E. STAPLETON and wife, KRISTY A. STAPLETON, and HAROLD E. SPRAKER and wife, ALMA S. SPRAKER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1208, Page 292 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP024711TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: August 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 1208, Page 290, and commonly known as 838 Bales Rd., New Market, Jefferson County, TN 37820.
Property Address: 838 Bales Rd., New Market, Jefferson County, TN 37820.
Tax Map Identification No.: 033-096.03 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: LORENA MAE SPRAKER (Book 1692, Page 582).
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 17th day of July, 2023.
______________________________
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: July 20, 27, and August 3, 2023.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC) invites sealed bids for the construction of up to 10 affordable homes over the next 2 years in Jefferson, Hamblen, Union, Cocke, and Sevier Counties, TN, utilizing two home plans available for bidding; the Fontana 1300 sf 3-bdrm and Tellico 1250 sf 3-bdrm plans. Bid Packages containing house plans, specifications, pre-bid meeting schedule, and bid submittal instructions may be picked up at the TCAC office at 740 E Main St, Morristown, TN, or by email request to steve@tcac1.org. A pre-bid meeting to discuss specifications and sites will be held at the TCAC office on Thursday, July 27th at 9 am. If you have questions, please contact Steve at TCAC at (423) 586-7636 ext 105. The successful bidder will be required to execute an acceptable application to qualify as an approved bidder/contractor with TCAC; commence work with adequate force and equipment on a date to be specified by contract documents; and complete work within the time prescribed in the contract documents. Funding in part is provided by a HOME program grant through Tennessee Housing Development Agency and TCAC agency funds. Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 pm, Monday, August 7th, 2023, and publicly opened, forthwith at the TCAC office, 740 E. Main St, Morristown, TN. TCAC reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. TCAC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages bid participation of minority and female contractors.
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for Tire Recycling for Jefferson County Landfill.
Contact David Gaut with any questions at dgaut@jeffersoncountytn.gov or by phone 865-397-3544.
Bid Specifications may be found at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/Finance-Department or requested by email to Jefferson County Purchasing Agent, Julie Anglea, at janglea@jeffersoncountytn.gov.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked Tire Recycling.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF
JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Juan Mendez Matias
v. Brandi Janine Anderson
TO: Brandi Janine Anderson,
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Jefferson County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Sections 21-1-203 through 21-1-205 of the Tennessee Code Annotated, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you respond within 30 days of this publication to the above pending divorce proceeding in the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
KIMBERLY NICOLE MCALPINE,
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
JAMES EDWIN MCALPINE,
Defendant/Husband.
Case No. 23-CV-40
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2023, before the Honorable James H. Ripley, Chancellor for Jefferson County, Tennessee, upon the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce and Motion to proceed with Service of Process by Publication in this cause, the affidavit of Plaintiff’s counsel and the entire record before the Court; from all of which, the Court finds it appears that for the Complaint filed, that the Defendant, James Edwin McAlpine, whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law can be served upon him. The Court further finds that justice would so require service of process by publication.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper which is published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendant to appear and make a defense to the Complaint in this cause and Defendant to file and answer with the Clerk of the Chancery Court in and for Jefferson County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a Judgment by Default will be taken against the Defendant and this cause set for hearing Ex Parte.
ENTERED THIS THE 23rd DAY OF June, 2023
JAMES H. RIPLEY,
CHANCELLOR
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Jeremy D. Churchwell,
(BPR# 029772),
RAINWATER, DRINNON &
CHURCHWELL, PLLC
706 Justice Center Drive
P.O. Box 1760
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3939 – Phone
(865) 397-3132 – Fax
Attorney for Wife
