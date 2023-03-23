MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL OVERSIGHT BOARD
April 6, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Animal Control Oversight Board will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Court Room in Dandridge.
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Minutes
4. Appearance of Citizens (Citizens who wish to address the Board for items of concern that may or may not be on the agenda need to complete a “Citizen Input Form” and give it to the Chairman before the meeting is “Called to Order.”)
5. Companion Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) Open Needs
6. Other Business
7. Next Meeting
8. Adjourn
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Jefferson County Government invites separate sealed bids for the THDA 2020 HOME rehab of one (1) homes with Lead-Based Paint Hazards in Jefferson County, TN. A Pre-bid walk-through can be scheduled and/or Bid Packages may be obtained by contacting TCAC at shannon@tcac1.org. The successful bidder will be required to execute an acceptable application to qualify as an approved bidder/contractor with TCAC. The successful bidder shall commence work with adequate force and equipment on a date to be specified in a written order of Jefferson County and shall complete work within the time prescribed in the contract documents. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 and publicly opened, forthwith at the Jefferson County Mayor’s Office, 214 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Jefferson County Government reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. Jefferson County Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from minorities.
CHILD FIND IN JEFFERSON COUNTY
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires the Jefferson County School System to evaluate for eligibility any child who is referred for special education services, including giftedness. A request for evaluation is known as a referral. When the district receives a referral, the district will appoint an Individualized Education Program (IEP) team to complete an evaluation to determine if the child has a disability, and if the child needs special education services. The district locates, identifies, and evaluates all children ages 3-21 with disabilities who are enrolled by their parents in private (including religious) schools, elementary schools and secondary schools located in the school district. Child Find also extends to children who are parentally placed in private or home schools. Jefferson County School System personnel are available to meet with the representatives from private and home schools to inform them of the district’s Child Find procedures and services that may be available under the proportionate share of federal special education funds.
A physician, nurse, psychologist, social worker, or administrator of a social agency who reasonably believes a child brought to him or her for services is a child with a disability should refer the child, including a homeless child, to the Jefferson County School System. Before referring the child, the person making the referral must inform the child’s parent that the referral will be made. Others, including parents, who reasonably believe a child ages 3-12 is a child with a disability may also refer the child, including a homeless child, to the school system. Referrals may be made in writing or by calling the Exceptional Children’s Services Department of the Jefferson County Schools at (865) 397-7024.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Larry Benterou needs title to 1998 Chevy S14 PK,
VIN: 1GCCS1948W8254682. For interest/questions call (541) 816-6530 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Sanitation Department will receive separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Contract A-Class I Detention Pond Improvements & Contract B-Partial Closure. Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Finance Department, 1244 Gay St (P.O. Box 1749 for mailing) Dandridge, TN 37725 until 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 and then, at said time, will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the specified time will be returned unopened.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following locations:
1. LDA Engineering., 110 Tyson Boulevard, Suite 200, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701, (865) 573-7672;
2. Jefferson County Landfill, 650 Grove Rd. Dandridge, TN 37725, (865) 397-3544;
3. Knoxville Builders Exchange, 300 Clark Street - Knoxville, Tennessee 37921, (865) 525-0443;
4. TN AGC & iSqFt Plan Room-Knoxville, 622 Leroy Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921, (800) 364-2059
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of LDA Engineering, 110 Tyson Boulevard, Suite 200, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701. Plans will be transferred through Info Exchange in .pdf format, no deposit required. Paper copies of the plans may be purchased upon payment of $200.00 for each set, non-refundable. Requests for Contract Documents should be forwarded to sbostic@ldaengineering.com. Bids will be accepted from plan holders obtaining the Contract Documents from the Issuing Office only.
Bid Security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid must accompany each Bid. No bid may be withdrawn within ninety (90) days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of Bids.
The Jefferson County Sanitation Department reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities in the Bids, and to determine the lowest responsible Bidder. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the county of Jefferson.
Questions concerning the Contract Documents will be directed (in writing) to the Engineer: LDA Engineering, 110 Tyson Boulevard, Suite 200, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701, Telephone: 865-306-5063, Email: sbostic@ldaengineering.com. Questions must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 (Latest Revision). Bidder’s name, address, license number, expiration date and that part of classification which applies to the Project(s) and the name, address and licensing information for Plumbing, HVAC, Masonry, and Electrical Contractors if applicable, must be on the sealed envelope containing the executed Bid Proposal. All required items must be listed, with any item(s) that are not applicable to the Project in accordance with the Regulations to be marked “not applicable to this project”. In compliance with the act, sealed envelopes will not be opened unless all required information is properly displayed. Contractors must comply with all “Drug-Free Work Place” requirements. All Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The work in general consists of the following:
CONTRACT A
1. Site grading (approximately 37,400 cu yd cut, 3700 cu yd fill)
2. RCP storm pipes, inlets, outlets, and manholes.
3. Rip-rap ditches.
4. Rip-rap berms.
5. Concrete riser outlet structure.
6. Cleanup, seeding, erosion and sediment control.
7. All other appurtenances required to form a complete, functional system.
CONTRACT B
1. Approximately 18,000 cu yd compacted clay landfill final cap.
2. Approximately 18,000 cu yd growing medium.
3. Fine grading to prepare the site for final cap placement and areas outside the limits of trash (approximately 4,000 cu yd cut, 22,000 cu yd fill).
4. Approximately 250,000 sq ft of 40 mil LLDPE textured geomembrane.
5. Approximately 250,000 sq ft of Double- sided geo-composite.
6. Temporary swales.
7. Permanent Rip-rap swales.
8. Concrete block matting for downslope swales.
9. 8 landfill gas vents.
10. Approximately 6 acres of seeding, fertilization, and matting.
11. Cleanup and erosion and sediment control.
12. Preparation and submittal of as-built drawings for the geomembrane and geo-composite components.
13. All other appurtenances required to form a complete, functional system.
A pre-bid conference will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 650 Grove Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725. Attendance is recommended but not mandatory.
DATE: March 15, 2023
David Gaut, Solid Waste Director
Jefferson County Sanitation Department
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Sanitation Department will be accepting sealed bids from proposals from Groundwater Monitoring Well Drilling Contractors to install four bedrock piezometers with the intent to convert to Monitoring Wells following client approval. Four 4-inch inner diameter piezometers will be installed via hollow stem auger or sonic drilling methodology. Mud rotary methodology shall not be used. A full scope of work to be performed must be obtained prior to submitting a bid by emailing Sanitation Director, David Gaut, at dgaut@jeffersoncountytn.gov.
Sealed bids must be marked “Monitoring Wells” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:15 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at which time bids will be opened publicly and read aloud in the Finance Department Conference Room.
Jefferson County Sanitation Department reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to Waive any and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of bids. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the county of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by title vi of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
March 27th, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order.
II. Approval of Previous Minutes – February 27th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. Pat Lett- Site Plan Approval- Self Storage Facility- 1066 Hwy
11-E
b. Letetia Carter- Site Plan Approval- Walmart Remodel and
Expansion
c. Jefferson County- Resolution 2023-16- “Regulating Battery
Energy Storage Systems in Jefferson County”
d. Nick Steinhaus- Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment-
Section 495(C), Setback Requirements for
Telecommunication Towers
e. Joe Gibson- Two-Lot Subdivide and Site Plan Approval-
Storage Units Located Behind 827 Broadway Blvd
VI. Other Items for Discussion
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
March 27th, 2023, 6:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Citizens Comments
III. Old Business – None Pending
IV. New Business
a. Conner Johnson- Seeking Variance to Fifty Foot Road
Frontage Requirement on Existing Parcel- Hicks Rd.
V. Other Items for Discussion
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) Transportation Program is seeking Certified Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE) Vendors to make purchases from or provide transportation related services. If you are interested in receiving information on becoming a Certified DBE through the Tennessee Department of Transportation please contact: Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Civil Rights Office, DBE Program, 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 1800, Nashville, TN 37243-0347. Telephone (615) 741-3681/1-888-370-3647.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shwll be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien.
Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Highway 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 25th, 2023.
UNIT NAME
152 Garry Phanor
325 Jamison Warfield
346 Mike Eldreth
381 Crystal Cole
389 Virgil Poggemeyer
580 Ashley Vaughn
624 Ronnie Lane
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, Allen T. Hughes and Ann E. Hughes (“Borrower”) executed a Deed of Trust in favor of First Peoples Bank of Tennessee, dated September 6, 2019 (the “Deed of Trust”), encumbering the real property described therein to secure the repayment and other obligations set forth in a certain promissory note from Borrower in the original principal amount of $55,000.00 as well as all extensions, modifications, and/or renewals thereof (the “Note”), which Deed of Trust is recorded in Book 1493, Page 672, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “Register’s Office”), wherein Jeff Pratt is the trustee;
WHEREAS, by Quitclaim Deed dated October 5, 2021 of record in Book 1656, Page 564 in the Register’s Office, Keith Allen Hughes transferred his interest in the below described real property to Leigh Ann Hughes;
WHEREAS, by instrument dated February 15, 2023 recorded in Book 1741, Page 13 in the Register’s Office, Tyler C. Huskey was appointed Successor Trustee under the Deed of Trust, in the place and stead of Jeff Pratt;
WHEREAS, Borrower is in default in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of the Note, and First Peoples Bank of Tennessee has declared the Note and all other indebtedness related thereto immediately due and payable; and
NOW THEREFORE, as a result of such default and First Peoples Bank of Tennessee’s instruction that he foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and conditions, notice is hereby given that Tyler C. Huskey, the above named Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested in him, on Monday, April 17, 2023, commencing at 11:30 a.m., local time, at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee, will offer for sale and sell at public auction, AS IS and WHERE IS, with no representations or warranties of any nature except as expressly provided in the Deed of Trust, the following described real property to the highest bidder for cash, said property being situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
SITUATE, LYING AND BEING in the FIRST (1st) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING Tract No. Thirteen (13) of the Hill View Estates Subdivision as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 179, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
BEING the same premises conveyed to Allen T. Hughes and wife, Ann E. Hughes, by Warranty Deed of Ancil Galloway and Robert Galloway, dated March 7, 1977, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 218, at page 49.
SUBJECT to Protective Covenants of record in Miscellaneous Book 25, at page 81.
SUBJECT to all matters shown and/or depicted on plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 179 (Cabinet D, Slide 33).
This sale is subject to ad valorem taxes (whether delinquent, for the current year or for subsequent years), any liens or encumbrances which have priority over the lien created by the Deed of Trust, and any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental entity or agency. This sale is also subject to the following, but only to the extent they may have priority over the lien created by the Deed of Trust: all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any other taxes of any nature, whether current or delinquent, any delinquent, current or future assessments, reservations, easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way, setback lines, restrictions, restrictive covenants, any matter that an accurate survey of the property might disclose, and any other matter disclosed in the public records having priority over the Deed of Trust.
In the event a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may, from time to time, adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale as set forth above, or at any date and time fixed by a preceding postponement. Alternatively, at his option, the Successor Trustee may give a new notice of sale.
Other interested parties are as follows: Leigh Ann Hughes and 1st Franklin Financial Corporation.
The information maintained in the Jefferson County Property Assessor’s office provides that the real property described above is shown on Tax Map 075M-D-013.00 and located at 628 Victoria Drive, Dandridge, Tennessee. In the event of any discrepancy between the foregoing address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
This 21st day of March, 2023.
Tyler C. Huskey, Successor Trustee
Gentry, Tipton & McLemore, P.C.
2540 Sand Pike Boulevard, Suite 2
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
(865) 525-5300
This Notice shall be published in The Standard Banner on the following dates: March 23, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 6, 2023.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725
1988 Chevy C10
2GCDK14H4J1146912
Mallie D. Burkett
1995 Toyota TTX
JT2EL56E0S7024184
Clint Bacon
2002 Ford Explorer
1FMZU67E02UB66428
Salley Reed
1999 Chevy Malibu
1G1NE5236X6219782
Tranquilino Reyes
2005 Dodge Magnum
2D4FV48V55H515973
Michael Cole
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C4FY48B64T307214
James V. Blalock / Southern Car Emporium
2001 Ford 15V
1FDRE14W91HB55657
Ida Leach / Marine Finance
2009 Kia Optima
KNAGE228X95296009
Jacquelyn F. Mills / Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union
2015 Jeep Compass
1C4NJCBBXFD420336
Vicki Jane Freeman / Chrysler Capital
2018 Jeep Renegade
ZACCJBABXJPJ52334
Ricky Fink / Chrysler Capital
2007 Dodge CTL
2B3KA43R97H681466
Eric Eldridge / Nationwide Southeast
2013 Chevy Malibu
1G11C53A20F227085
Alicia Jimenez / Jasper Jones Auto Sales
1999 Nissan Maxima
JN1CA31A6YT202146
Jesse Lennon / Title Max of TN
2012 Kia Sorento
5XYKT4A64CG221612
Dawson Mathena / Brooke Lafollette / American Credit Acceptance
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF
HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
In obedience to an order of the Probate Court of Jefferson County, at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 13th day of March 2023, I WILL, ON THE 29th DAY OF APRIL, 2023, at ELEVEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the following described premises, to-wit:
SITUATE in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being TRACT NO. FIVE (5) of the BRUCE AND HELEN DALTON LANDS, as shown by survey of Gerald G. Wilde, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
BEGINNING on a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road and corner with Tract No. 6; thence with the line of Tract No. 6 North 65 deg. 47 min. East 126.85 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of Tract No. 6, North 12 deg. 10 min. West 416.20 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road North 41 deg. 11 min. East 88.65 feet to a nail and cap, corner with Tract No. 3; thence with the line of Tract No. 3, South 39 deg. 26 min. East 435.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 68 deg. 22 min. East 157.98 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract Nos. 3 and 8; thence with the line of Tract No. 8, South 25 deg. 11 min. East 159.76 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60 deg. 12 min. West 318.55 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract No. 7; thence with the line of Tract No. 7, North 16 deg. 15 min. West 102.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 06 min. West 273.99 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road, North 08 deg. 12 min. West 20 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 3.25 acres, more or less.
Being a portion of the lands conveyed to the parties hereto by deed of T. O. Thompson, et ux, dated June 16, 1961, and recorded in Deed Book 120, Page 416, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS:1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725
TERMS OF SALE: Said sale will be for cash, in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions, and free and unencumbered. Sale will be held pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-101, et seq. governing judicial sales and subject to court approval. 2019 Appraisal: $146,600 Minimum Bid: $15,000
This the 16th day of March, 2023.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
Scott Hodge,
Personal Representative for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Danny David Newman
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Danny David Newman deceased, who died on 16th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Danny David Newman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of February, 2023.
Christopher Scott Newman
Executor
Danny David Newman,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Julia Bishop Snyder
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Julia Bishop Snyder deceased, who died on 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Julia Bishop Snyder are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of February, 2023.
Timothy Lee Snyder
Executor
Julia Bishop Snyder, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Myrtle Ann White
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Myrtle Ann White deceased, who died on 29th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Myrtle Ann White are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
William Bright
Executor
Myrtle Ann White, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Kenneth Daniel Richey
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Kenneth Daniel Richey deceased, who died on 2nd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Kenneth Daniel Richey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
David Richey
Executor
Kenneth Daniel Richey,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joe Mack French
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Mack French deceased, who died on 1st day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joe Mack French are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
Arnaze Cantrell
Executor
Joe Mack French, Deceased
N. Craig Strand, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Agnes Atherton
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Agnes Atherton deceased, who died on 3rd day of September, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Agnes Atherton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
Scott J. Rizzo
Administrator
Personal Representative
Agnes Atherton, Deceased
Scott J. Rizzo, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jerry Douglas Strange
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Douglas Strange deceased, who died on 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jerry Douglas Strange are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Earlene Strange
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Jerry Douglas Strange,
Deceased
Ben W. Hooper, III, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sara Wall Piper
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sara Wall Piper deceased, who died on 16th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sara Wall Piper are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
John Richard Spivey
Executor
Sara Wall Piper, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thelma L. Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma L. Gann deceased, who died on 11th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thelma L. Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Odette B. Shults
Executrix
Thelma L. Gann, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gary Lee Adams, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gary Lee Adams, Sr. deceased, who died on 23rd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gary Lee Adams, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Debra Hall
Executrix
Gary Lee Adams, Sr.,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John W. Witt, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John W. Witt, Sr. deceased, who died on 15th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John W. Witt, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
John W. Witt, Jr.
Executor
John W. Witt, Sr., Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Doris Marie Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Doris Marie Gann deceased, who died on 8th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Doris Marie Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of February, 2023.
Charles Jeffery Walker
Executor
Doris Marie Gann, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lynne Hilbert McCoy
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lynne Hilbert McCoy deceased, who died on 20th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lynne Hilbert McCoy are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of February, 2023.
Laura Leslie Vittur
Executrix
Lynne Hilbert McCoy,
Deceased
Linda Catron Noe, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Geneva Cole
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Geneva Cole deceased, who died on 27th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Geneva Cole are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of February, 2023.
Diane M. Whiteside
Executrix
Geneva Cole, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR GRAINGER COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Aimee Viger, Parent of
Elee Bilyou,
child under the age of 18
Petitioner,
Vs.
Eric James Bilyou, Sr.,
Respondent.
No. 2022-CH-60
ORDER OF SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Petitioners’ Petition To Change Name of a Minor Child.
Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED that publication of this Order be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner a newspaper published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and that the Respondent, Eric James Bilyou, Sr. be given notice therein that they are hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Respondent fail then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against them at a hearing for the Petition To Change Name of said minor child in the Chancery Court for Grainger County, Tennessee on the 15th day of May, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Grainger County Justice Center, Rutledge, Tennessee.
Entered this 2nd day of March, 2023.
Chancellor James H. Ripley
Approved for Entry:
Aimee Viger, Petitioner
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 9, 2023 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, to David R. Wilson, Trustee, as trustee for Chase Bank USA, N.A. on September 25, 2006 at Book 828, Page 605; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 1026 Bartlett Dr, Jefferson C, Tennessee 37760
Parcel Number: 34D B 30.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart; Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Care Credit; W. S. Badcock Corporation.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123310
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2019, executed by JAMES L BURNETT and FRED BURNETT conveying certain real property therein described to SOLIDIFI TITLE & CLOSING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded July 11, 2019, in Deed Book 1481, Page 642; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, CITY OF JEFFERSON CITY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 1 OF THE DORSEY BURTON PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 151, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC. AND IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE WITH SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 103.47 FEET TO A SPIKE, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 AND IN THE SOUTH EDGE OF A 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH
OTHERS; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET AND PARTLY WITH THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY, SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST 118.17 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE LINE OF LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 10 DEG. 36 MIN. WEST 21.60 FEET, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 33 MIN. WEST 13.63 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 31 MIN. WEST 9.78 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 46 MIN. WEST 37.64 FEET TO A IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3 IN THE LINE OF MOODY; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 36 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST 75.93 FEET TO
AN IRON PIN, CORNER WITH MOODY IN THE LINE OF GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC.; THENCE NORTH 80 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST 168.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO A 10 FOOT BY 70 FOOT OPEN RIGHT OF WAY, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OWNER OF LOT NO. 2, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON A SPIKE, DESCRIBED ABOVE AS A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST, WITH THE PROPERTY LINE BETWEEN LOTS NO. 1 AND NO. 2, 70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. WEST 10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. EAST 70 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS OF WAY FOR ROAD,
UTILITIES, ETC.
Parcel ID: 023E-D-035.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1421 GEORGE AVE, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES L BURNETT, FRED BURNETT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
