SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Board of
School Commissioners
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Historic Courthouse, 5:30 PM
Purpose of Meeting –
FY 2023/2023 Budget
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Baneberry Planning Commission will hold a special called workshop on Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at the Baneberry Community Center.
_______________________________
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
APRIL 25, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Determination if a salt cave / sauna is an allowed use in the A-1 (Agricultural- Forestry) district
V. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Site Plan Review for a commercial storage facility to be located on 1980 E. Highway 25-70, Lot 1 of The Old Newport Highway LLC Subdivision, Dandridge by Old Newport Highway LLC / Robert Delventhal (Map 071 a portion of Parcel 004.00)
B. Site Plan Review for Dandridge Travel Center on 1217 Deep Springs Road, Dandridge by BIR Transport (Map 074 Parcel 007.00)
C. Concept Plan for KARM at River Glen, 1834 London Road, New Market, by Knox Area Rescue Ministries (Map 012 Parcels 001.00, 001.02 & 004.00)
D. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicles:
VIN: 5LMFU28529EJ02094
OWNER: Robert Webb
VIN: JT4VD10A2R0022989
OWNER: Michael D. Harris
Sale date: Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs title to 2004 Polaris L500 4X4 Four Wheeler.
VIN: 4XACH50AX4A015760
For interest/questions call (865) 712-8775 or contact Dennis G. Rimmer, 448 George Washington Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
_______________________________
Jefferson City Public Services Announcement
Community Development
Block Grant
Under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, it is against the law to intimidate or discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin related to rental and sale of housing and the provision of mortgage loans. These activities include:
• the sale or rental of housing or residential lots,
• advertising the sale or rental of housing,
• financing of housing,
• the provision of real estate brokerage services, and
• the appraisal of housing.
Anyone who feels he or she has been discriminated against may file a complaint of housing discrimination to the HUD Hotline at toll free 1-800-669-9777 or visit www.hud.gov/fairhousing. This public service announcement has been brought to you by City of Jefferson City.
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Velma L. Samples
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Velma L. Samples deceased, who died on 22nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Velma L. Samples are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of March, 2023.
Darin Lane, Patricia S. Lane &
Rickey D. Samples
Co-Executors
Velma L. Samples, Deceased
J. Eric Butler, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sharen M. Brown
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sharen M. Brown deceased, who died on 2nd day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sharen M. Brown are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of March, 2023.
Linda K. Akers
Executrix
Sharen M. Brown, Deceased
John R. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mary Elizabeth Hodge
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Elizabeth Hodge deceased, who died on 11th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mary Elizabeth Hodge are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of March, 2023.
Patricia Shiverdecker
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Mary Elizabeth Hodge,
Deceased
George R. Garrison, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael Scott Teets
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Scott Teets deceased, who died on 9th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Scott Teets are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2023.
Sharon T. Teets
Executrix
Michael Scott Teets,
Deceased
Jackson G. Kramer, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jane Hudson
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jane Hudson deceased, who died on 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jane Hudson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Cress
Executrix
Jane Hudson, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ellen Rose Adkins
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ellen Rose Adkins deceased, who died on 21st day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ellen Rose Adkins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of March, 2023.
Elizabeth Ann Shaffer &
Courtney Bordeaux Weaver
Co-Executors
Ellen Rose Adkins, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Grace Irene Strange
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Grace Irene Strange deceased, who died on 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Grace Irene Strange are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of March, 2023.
Dennis J. Strange &
Lynette Kinkead
Co-Administrators
Grace Irene Strange, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joe Ralph Simpson
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Ralph Simpson deceased, who died on 12th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joe Ralph Simpson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of March, 2023.
Kaci L. Anderson
Executrix
Joe Ralph Simpson, Deceased
W. Evan Anderson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Michael Wayne Williams
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Wayne Williams deceased, who died on 17th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Wayne Williams are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of March, 2023.
Jennifer Nicole Tucker
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Michael Wayne Williams,
Deceased
Rebecca D. Slone, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Howard Smith
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Howard Smith deceased, who died on 10th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Howard Smith are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of March, 2023.
Karen Yates
Executrix
Howard Smith, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Shirley Ann Barbee
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Shirley Ann Barbee deceased, who died on 19th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Shirley Ann Barbee are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of March, 2023.
Janet A. Lane
Executrix
Shirley Ann Barbee, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Terri C. Gaylor
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Terri C. Gaylor deceased, who died on 25th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Terri C. Gaylor are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of March, 2023.
Nick Large & Tracy Gaylor
Co-Administrators
Terri C. Gaylor, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Roy Lane
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Roy Lane deceased, who died on 16th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Roy Lane are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of March, 2023.
Scott Anthony Lane
Executor
Roy Lane, Deceased
C. Dwaine Evans, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronda Renee Davis
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronda Renee Davis deceased, who died on 22nd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronda Renee Davis are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of March, 2023.
Ricky R. Hartsock
Executor
Ronda Renee Davis, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 7, 2023 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 17, 2017, at Record Book 1381, Page 621-639 as Instrument No. 17006109 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All the following described premises, to wit:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, TN, and being Lot Six (6) of the Millers Inlet Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 91, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above described property is conveyed subject to the protective and restrictive covenants for Millers Inlet Subdivision, which are of record in Miscellaneous Book 89, page 390, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
This conveyance is made subject to a grant of flowage easement previously granted to the United States of America, as shown in Deed Book 89, page 29, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above land is shown on Tax Map 90-G, Parcel 6, in the Office of the Assessor of Property for Jefferson County, TN.
Tax ID: 90-G A 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2233 Millers Inlet Road, Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000086-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Thomas E. Martin executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated January 18, 2020, and recorded on January 31, 2020, in Book 1516, at Page 305 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 9, 2023, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. TWO (2) AND THREE (3) OF THE CASEY NEARY PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FURTHER DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN INST. BOOK 44, PAGE 605, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS:
1. SAID LOT SHALL BE USED SOLELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL PROPERTY BE USED FOR ANY BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL PURPOSE THE MINIMUM MANUFACTURED HOME SIZE SHALL BE 900 SQUARE FEET. THE WHEELS AND AXLES MUST BE REMOVED AS PART OF THE SET-UP. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES IN THE SUBDIVISION SHALL HAVE RESIDENTIAL TYPE SIDING AND SHINGLE ROOFS. EACH HOME MUST HAVE CONSTRUCTED A REAR PORCH OR WOODEN DECK NO LESS THAN EIGHT BY TEN {8 X 10) IN SIZE. AND A FRONT PORCH OR DECK NO LESS THAN FOUR BY FOUR (4X4) IN SIZE.
2. ONLY NEW MANUFACTURED HOMES BUILT IN ACCORDANCE WITH HUD CODE AND/OR THE TENNESSEE MODULAR ACT AND HAS THE APPROPRIATE STATE INSPECTION SEAL AFFIXED SHALL BE PLACED ON PROPERTY.
3. PROPERTY IS RESTRICTED TO OCCUPANCY BY A SINGLE FAMILY LIVING IN A SINGLE HOME.
4. NO MANUFACTURED HOME PLACED ON PROPERTY SHALL VIOLATE THE SETBACK RESTRICTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY BODY AND/OR AS SHOWN ON THE FINAL PLAT FOR THE SUBDIVISION DULY RECORDED WITH THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
5. BUYERS OR PURCHASERS OF PROPERTY SHALL BE PERMITTED, CONTINGENT UPON THE APPROVAL AND RECOMMENDATION OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY, TO DRILL ON SAID LOT A WELL FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING A SECONDARY WATER SUPPLY, PROVIDED THAT THE LOCATION OF ANY SUCH WELL SHALL BE TO THE REAR OF SAID HOME, OR OTHERWISE WILL BE LOCATED IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER STRUCTURE WHICH WILL GUARANTEE THAT THE WELL PUMP AND TANK SHALL NOT BE VISJBLE FROM THE STREET AT ANYTIME.
6. NO ANIMAL SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES OF ANY LOT, EXCEPT FOR DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD PETS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF 1 COW AND 1 HORSE. HOUSEHOLD PETS ARE HEREIN DESCRIBED TO BE CATS, DOGS, PARAKEETS, AND OTHER SMALL DOMESTIC ANIMALS. PIGS OR HOGS ARE NOT PERMITTED.
7. NO GARBAGE OR TRASH SHALL BE BURNED ON ANY LOT. ALL GARBAGE, TRASH, OR OTHER REFUSE SHALL BE KEPT IN CLEAN AND COVERED RECEPTACLES LOCATED EITHER IN THE REAR OF SAID HOMES OR IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER ENCLOSED STRUCTURE, SO THAT THE CONTENTS THEREOF SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET.
8. NO NOXIOUS, OFFENSIVE, IMMORAL, OR ILLEGAL ACTIVITY SHALL BE CARRIED ON UPON PROPERTY, OR SHALL ANY ACT BE COMMITTED THEREON, WHICH WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE TO THE OTHER RESIDENTS OF THE SUBDIVISION OR THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
9. ANY MAJOR MECHANICAL OR REPAIR WORK PERFORMED ON ANY MOTOR VEHICLE SHALL BE DONE IN AN ENCLOSED GARAGE OR CARPORT, AND SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET. ALL MOTOR VEHICLES PARKED OR STORED ON PROPERTY MUST BE CURRENTLY LICENSED AND OPERABLE. SHOULD A MOTOR VEHICLE NOT MEET THIS CLASSIFICATION, IT MAY NOT BE STORED OR PARKED ON THE PROPERTY UNLESS IT IS INSIDE A CLOSED GARAGE.
10. NO OUTSIDE CLOTHES LINES WILL BE PERMITTED EXCEPT FOR UMBRELLA COLLAPSIBLE TYPE, WHICH CAN BE LOWERED AND STORED INSIDE.
11. THERE SHALL BE NO TELEVISION OR RADIO ANTENNAS OR SATELLITE DISHES OR AERIALS ERECTED ON THE STREET SIDE OF THE HOME. ALL TELEVISION AND RADIO AERIALS OR ANTENNAS THAT SERVICE THE HOME SHALL NOT BE LOCATED FURTHER THAN 10 FEET IN HEIGHT IF PLACED ON TOP OF ANY STRUCTURE, BUT IN NO CASE SHALL EXCEED 25’ IN HEIGHT.
12. ALL CARS SHALL BE PARKED IN AN ORDERLY AND NEAT FASHION, AND IN A DRIVEWAY, CARPORT OR GARAGE.
13. NO TENT, SHACK, TRAVEL TRAILER, GARAGE, BARN OR OTHER OUT-BUILDING SHALL BE USED ON ANY LOT AT ANY TIME AS A RESIDENCE, EITHER TEMPORARILY OR PERMANENTLY.
14. NO COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING OR DISPLAY SIGNS SHALL BE PERMITTED ON THE PROPERTY, EXCEPT THAT THE OWNER OR ITS AGENTS MAY ERECT SUCH TEMPORARY ADVERTISING AND DISPLAY SIGNS AS MAY REASONABLY BE REQUIRED FOR SALE OF PROPERTY.
15. THE BUYER OR PURCHASER OF PROPERTY SHALL KEEP THE LOT MOWED REGULARLY, INCLUDING THE AREA FROM THE LOT LINE TO THE EDGE OF THE STREET, AND CLEAR OF ANY UNSIGHTLY OBJECTS.
16. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES SHALL BE PLACED ON A FOUNDATION AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE. IN ADDITION, EACH HOME SHALL HAVE A FOUNDATION, SCREEN OR WALL AROUND THE BASE OF THE HOME CONSTRUCTED WITH CONCRETE BLOCK MASONRY COVERED WITH STUCCO, NATURAL STONE, BRICK OR MOBILE HOME SKIRTING PRIOR TO BEING OCCUPIED BY THE PURCHASER.
17. A DRIVEWAY NO LESS THAN 12 FEET IN WIDTH CONSTRUCTED OF ASPHALT OR CONCRETE PAVEMENT SHALL BE MAINTAINED FROM THE STREET TO THE HOME. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY IS PERMISSIBLE IF MAINTAINED WITH 805 GRAVEL AT ALL TIMES.
18. THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE TO RUN WITH THE TITLE TO SAID LAND AND SHALL BE BINDING.
19. INVALIDATION OF ANY ONE OF THESE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS OR ANY PROVISIONS HEREIN SET FORTH BY JUDGMENT OR COURT ORDER SHALL IN NO WISE AFFECT THE OTHER PROVISIONS HEREON, WHICH SHALL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118 AND PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 151, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICIONS, ETC.
LOT 2 IS SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE BENEFIT OF A 50 FOOT JOINT AND PERMANENT EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
PARCEL ID: 050-033.18
Commonly known as: 3412 Concord Dr White Pine Tn, White Pine, TN 37890
THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas E. Martin, A Single Person, by deed dated November 2, 2000 of record in Deed Book 106, Page 363 Instrument/Case No. 29915, in the County Clerk’s Office.
Parcel ID Number:
050-033.18-000
Address/Description: 3412 Concord Dr, White Pine, TN 37890
Current Owner(s): Estate of Thomas E. Martin
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-02989 FC01
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 9, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KAREN CLEVENGER AND JOHNNY CLEVENGER, to Kyle M. Walters, Trustee, on February 20, 2007, at Record Book 857, Page 638-646 as Instrument No. 070011980 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS2
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The following described premises, to-wit:
Situate in the first (1st) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described ab follows:
Beginning on an iron pin in the Western edge of Spring Creek Road, corner with a 25.00 acre tract this day conveyed to John M. Swann (said iron pin being located 434.18 feet South of the intersection of Spring Creek Road with Highway 25-73); thence with the Western edge of Spring Creek Road, the following four (4) calls and distances; South 21 degrees 22 minutes 01 seconds East 67.55 feet to an iron pin; a curve to the left with a curve data: r=258.541 feet, t=28.739 feet, and a=57.24 feet to an iron pin; South 34 degrees 03 minutes 10 seconds East 43.77 feet to an iron pin; and a curve to the left with curve data: R=332.484 feet, t=17.938 feet, a=35.84 feet, and South 37 degrees 08 minutes 28 seconds East 35.824 feet to an iron pin, corner of Donald L. Jaynes Et Al; thence West the lines of Jaynes, et al, South 22 degrees 20 minutes 24 seconds East 210.52 feet to a set stone, common corner between Jaynes et al and tract no. 1 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the lien of said tract No. 1, the following two (2) calls and distances; South 34 degrees 54 minutes 18 seconds West 347.18 feet to an iron pin at or near the approximate 1007 contour line of Douglas Lake, and South 48 degrees 56 minutes 31 seconds West 193.49 to an iron pin at a fence post common corner between Tracts No. 1 and 2 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the lien of said tract No. 2, South 49 degrees 27 minutes 51 seconds West 631.96 feet to an old metal post, common corner between tracts Nos. 2 and 3 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the line of said Tract No. 3, South 49 degrees 22 minutes 35 seconds West 574.42 feet to an old metal post, common corner between Tracts Nos. 3 and 3 of the Sam`s farm; thence with the line of said Tract No. 4 South 49 degrees 22 minutes 45 seconds West 174.32 feet to an iron pin in the line of said Tract No. 4 and corner with a 42.3231 acres Tract; thence with said 42.3231 acre Tract, the following two (2) calls and distances: North 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds West 543.04 feet to an iron pin and North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds East 715.34 feet to an iron pin, corner of the 25.00 acre tract this day conveyed to John M. Swann; thence with said 25.00 acre Tract, tee following three (3) calls and distances; North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds East 579.79 feet to an iron pin; South 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds East 99.10 feet to an iron pin, and North 52 degrees 38 minutes 40 seconds East 757.06 feet to an iron `pin and point of beginning, containing 25.00 acres, more or less, according to survey prepared by Ronnie L. Sims, RLS, TN No. 683, 1221 East Ridge Road, Sevierville, TN, 37862, dated December 21, 1998.
Excepting therefrom
Situate /n the 1st (first) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being 1.00 acres as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet J, Slide 347, in the Register`s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a full and complete description.
Excepting therefrom
Situate in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being more particularly described bounded and described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the line of Maxwell (wd561/386) and marring
The Northernmost terminus of a 50 foot right of way, said point of beginning being located approximately 180.17 feet from its intersection with Leeper overlook; thence from said point of beginning and with the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 26 minutes 14 seconds West 259.87 rue to an iron pin in the line of swan (WD 198/252) and marking the northernmost corner of Maxwell; thence leaving the line of Maxwell and with the line of Swann, North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds east 604.06 feet to an iron pin in the line of Swann and marking the westernmost corner of the remaining lands of Clevenger (WD 43/54); thence leaving the line of Swann and with the new line of Clevenger, South 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds East 583.29 feet to an iron pin in the line of lot 3 of the joe berry and Marie Clark Sam`s Farm and marking the Southern corner of the remaining lands of Clevenger; thence leaving the line of Clevenger and with the line of lot 3 of the Sam`s farm, South 49 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West, 430.98 feet to an iron pin marking the common corner between lot 3 and lot 4 of the Sam`s farm; thence leaving the line of lot 3 and with the line of lot 4; South 49 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 174.31 feet to an iron pin in the line of lot 4 and marking the Southeastern corner of Maxwell; thence leaving the line of lot 4 and with the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 27 minutes 15 seconds West 233.16 feet to an iron pin in the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 26 minutes 02 seconds West 50.00 feet. To the point of beginning and containing 7.81 acres according to a survey by eddy r. Garrett, TN RLS No. 1544, dated October 26, 2006 and bearing drawing No. 06-011A.
Being the same property conveyed from John M. Swann and Karen S. Clevenger to Karen S. Clevenger by deed recorded 6/30/99, in Book 43, at Page 54, in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax map or parcel ID NO.: 59-44.01
Tax ID: 059 044.01 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: KAREN CLEVENGER AND JOHNNY CLEVENGER
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1431 Spring Creek Rd , Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF JOHNNY CLEVENGER AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHNNY CLEVENGER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000304-850-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2017, executed by KRISTI WEAVER and CHARLES J. WEAVER conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded March 1, 2017, in Deed Book 1355, Page 111; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Front Door of the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FOURTH (4TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 23R OF THE REPLAT OF LOTS 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, AND 29, MEADOW PLACE, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT M78 (A/K/A BOOK 962, PAGE 535), REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
TAX ID: 024A-D-008.00
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KRISTI WEAVER AND HUSBAND, CHARLES J. WEAVER BY VIRTUE OF AN EXECUTORS DEED FROM MYRON SQUIRES AND DEAN JARNAGIN DATED, OF RECORD AT INST. BOOK 1355, PAGE 108, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS NOTED AND DEPICTED ON PLAT OF RECORD PLAT M/78 AND F/262, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, ETC.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN MISC. BOOK 101, PAGE 594, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO PRIOR CONVEYANCE OF MINERAL ESTATE, MINING AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS AS SET FORTH IN INSTRUMENT BOOK 162, PAGE 377, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 024A-D-008.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1785 BROOKLINE CT, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): KRISTI WEAVER, CHARLES J. WEAVER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MEADOW PLACE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
