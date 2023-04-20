PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular scheduled meeting of the E-911 Board of Jefferson County will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Emergency Services Center 911 Conference Room, 581 W. Old AJ Hwy., New Market, TN 37820.
Justin Crowther
Director
•4:20
_______________________________
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
April 24th, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes – March 27th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. Brad Salsbury - Site Plan Approval - New Carson-Newman Dormitories - Ken Sparks Way and Bishop Ave.
b. David Speaker - Billboard Sign Approval (Two) – Russell Ave. and N. Hwy. 92, and 303 Rocktown Rd.
c. Peyton Blake/ Melissa Peagler- 2 Lot Subdivide - Odyssey Rd. and Hwy. 11-E
VI. Other Items for Discussion
•4:20
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of White Pine will hold an all-day budget work session on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 starting at 8 am. Work session will take place at Town Hall, 1548 Main Street.
•4:20
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following in a special called session:
• Carlyle Construction (T. Phillip Carlyle), W. Price Road, Map 57, Parcel 56.15 & Portion of Parcels 56.11 & 56.17, Final 50+ lot Subdivision Plat
• Review and Revise Current RV Park Guidelines
•4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session @ 5:30 PM
Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•4:20
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County Residents and all others who may be interested that the following meeting dates have been set for the 2023 year.
Jefferson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
May 19, 2023
August 25, 2023
October 27, 2023
All meetings will be held at 8:00 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant located at 501 Patriot Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts, Secretary
•4:20
_______________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR
JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF
HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
At the request of the Personal Representative, the Land Sale scheduled for THE 29th DAY OF APRIL, 2023, at ELEVEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES at 1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN has been postponed until a date TBD. Further advertising once the sale has been rescheduled will follow.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
•4:20
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs information to 6X14, 2003 Utility Trailer.
VIN:4G7US12193T000456.
For interest/questions contact Carver Olson at 2005 Ridgewood Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
•4:20
_______________________________
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Morgan Contracting, Inc. is soliciting material, equipment, and subcontractor bids for the following work: Dewatering/Bypass Pumping, Aggregates, Concrete Materials, Pre/Post Videography/Photography, Erosion Control, Seeding & Mulching, Traffic Control – Turnkey, Pavement/Concrete Work, CCTV/Cleaning, Pipe & Appurtenances, Clearing/Grubbing, Surveying, and Hauling among many other trades; for the 2021 CDBG Sewer System Rehabilitation in Jefferson City, TN. The bid date is set for April 25, 2023, at 2 PM EDT. Minority, Veteran-Owned, and Women Owned businesses are encouraged to submit bids/proposals for this work, but please consider bidding even if you are not a DBE. Project information may be obtained by contacting Norma George-Ferrara at estimating@morgan1.com or (865) 444-4626 Ext. 410. Morgan Contracting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
•4:20
_______________________________
TOWN OF DANDRIDGE, TN
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
FOR PAVING PROJECT
The Town of Dandridge, Tennessee will receive sealed bids for Paving Projects until 2:00 p.m. on May 4, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids are to be addressed to the Town Administrator and delivered to the Town of Dandridge, 131 East Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725.
The work consists of preparing, grading, leveling, cleaning, tacking and placing an asphalt surface overlay on Hopewell / Nichols Street, Lake Drive, and Newman-Riley Road in the Town of Dandridge. The approximate area to be paved is 17,367 square yards; approximate asphalt tonnage is 1,464.
Contract documents and other bidding information may be obtained from Dandridge Town Hall, 131 East Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Please mark Paving Bid on all sealed envelopes. All bids must be received by the Town of Dandridge before the bid opening. No late or unsigned bids will be considered under any circumstance. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive formalities.
•4:20
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning for Jefferson County School Student Nutrition Department.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:15 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning” and 3.) include a bid form.
For questions or specifications concerning this item for bid, contact Jamie Johnson, Jefferson County Schools Nutrition Director, at jjohnson@jcboe.net or by phone 865-397-3945.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•4:20, 4:27
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Double Stack Convection Oven
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for a new Double Stack Convection Oven for the Jefferson County Schools Student Nutrition Department.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Double Stack Convection Oven” and 3.) include a bid form.
For questions or specifications concerning this item for bid, contact Jamie Johnson, Jefferson County Schools Nutrition Director, at jjohnson@jcboe.net or by phone 865-397-3945.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•4:20, 4:27
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Convertible Medical Training Table
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for one Convertible Medical Training Table.
For a copy of the RFP Specifications or questions, contact Missy Hayes, Jefferson County Schools CTE Program Director, at mhayes@jcboe.net or by phone (865) 397-7384 ext. 1005.
The proposal must include freight or shipping charges, any applicable cost related to equipment installation, and estimate of anticipated delivery time.
Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “Convertible Medical Training Table,” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•4:20, 4:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Velma L. Samples
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Velma L. Samples deceased, who died on 22nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Velma L. Samples are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of March, 2023.
Darin Lane, Patricia S. Lane &
Rickey D. Samples
Co-Executors
Velma L. Samples, Deceased
J. Eric Butler, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sharen M. Brown
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sharen M. Brown deceased, who died on 2nd day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sharen M. Brown are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of March, 2023.
Linda K. Akers
Executrix
Sharen M. Brown, Deceased
John R. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mary Elizabeth Hodge
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Elizabeth Hodge deceased, who died on 11th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mary Elizabeth Hodge are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of March, 2023.
Patricia Shiverdecker
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Mary Elizabeth Hodge,
Deceased
George R. Garrison, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael Scott Teets
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Scott Teets deceased, who died on 9th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Scott Teets are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2023.
Sharon T. Teets
Executrix
Michael Scott Teets,
Deceased
Jackson G. Kramer, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jane Hudson
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jane Hudson deceased, who died on 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jane Hudson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2023.
Delia Cress
Executrix
Jane Hudson, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ellen Rose Adkins
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ellen Rose Adkins deceased, who died on 21st day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ellen Rose Adkins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of March, 2023.
Elizabeth Ann Shaffer &
Courtney Bordeaux Weaver
Co-Executors
Ellen Rose Adkins, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Grace Irene Strange
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Grace Irene Strange deceased, who died on 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Grace Irene Strange are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of March, 2023.
Dennis J. Strange &
Lynette Kinkead
Co-Administrators
Grace Irene Strange, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joe Ralph Simpson
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Ralph Simpson deceased, who died on 12th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joe Ralph Simpson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of March, 2023.
Kaci L. Anderson
Executrix
Joe Ralph Simpson, Deceased
W. Evan Anderson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Michael Wayne Williams
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Wayne Williams deceased, who died on 17th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Wayne Williams are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of March, 2023.
Jennifer Nicole Tucker
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Michael Wayne Williams,
Deceased
Rebecca D. Slone, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Howard Smith
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Howard Smith deceased, who died on 10th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Howard Smith are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of March, 2023.
Karen Yates
Executrix
Howard Smith, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Shirley Ann Barbee
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Shirley Ann Barbee deceased, who died on 19th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Shirley Ann Barbee are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of March, 2023.
Janet A. Lane
Executrix
Shirley Ann Barbee, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Terri C. Gaylor
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Terri C. Gaylor deceased, who died on 25th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Terri C. Gaylor are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of March, 2023.
Nick Large & Tracy Gaylor
Co-Administrators
Terri C. Gaylor, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Roy Lane
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Roy Lane deceased, who died on 16th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Roy Lane are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of March, 2023.
Scott Anthony Lane
Executor
Roy Lane, Deceased
C. Dwaine Evans, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronda Renee Davis
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronda Renee Davis deceased, who died on 22nd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronda Renee Davis are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of March, 2023.
Ricky R. Hartsock
Executor
Ronda Renee Davis, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:13, 4:20
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 7, 2023 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 17, 2017, at Record Book 1381, Page 621-639 as Instrument No. 17006109 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All the following described premises, to wit:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, TN, and being Lot Six (6) of the Millers Inlet Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 91, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above described property is conveyed subject to the protective and restrictive covenants for Millers Inlet Subdivision, which are of record in Miscellaneous Book 89, page 390, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
This conveyance is made subject to a grant of flowage easement previously granted to the United States of America, as shown in Deed Book 89, page 29, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above land is shown on Tax Map 90-G, Parcel 6, in the Office of the Assessor of Property for Jefferson County, TN.
Tax ID: 90-G A 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2233 Millers Inlet Road, Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000086-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
•4:6, 4:13, 4:20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.