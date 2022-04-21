AGENDA

JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION

April 25th, 2022 5:30 P.M.

I. Call to Order.

II. Approval of Previous Minutes - March 28th, 2022

III. Citizens Comments

IV. Old Business – None Pending

V. New Business

  a. Carlyle - Rezone R1 to R2 Old AJ Highway

  b. Nick Lakins – Final Plat Jefferson Park

  c. Clint Harrison – Kouser Office Buildings

  d. Hank Leber – Jefferson County – Change A-1 to RR

VI. Other Items for Discussion

VII. Adjournment

•4:21

_______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of White Pine Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in an all-day budget work session on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8 a.m. at Town Hall, 1548 Main Street. Purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

•4:21

_______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The following vehicles will be sold April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 278 Milldale Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725.

VIN: 1B3ES56C25D178122

VIN: JM1BK32F881132158

VIN: WVWPD63B73P059139

VIN: JN8AFSMV3DT230629

VIN: 4T1BF22K8XU932737

VIN: JS3TY92V144105469

VIN: 1J4FY29P3WP747844

VIN: 4S3BH686917601767

VIN: 1G8ZX57729F203317

VIN: WVWAE63B55E080573

VIN: 1J4GR48K45C690854

VIN: 1G4HP54K01U138344

VIN: 1GNEK13T71J210688

VIN: 1HGEM22261L065960

VIN: 1B7HF13Z01J518641

•4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Johnny Luther Campbell

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Johnny Luther Campbell deceased, who died on 18th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Johnny Luther Campbell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Angela Stone-Campbell &

Randall Campbell

Co-Executors

Johnny Luther Campbell,

 Deceased

Matt E. Miller, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert Anthony Middleton

  Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Anthony Middleton deceased, who died on 10th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Robert Anthony Middleton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 3rd day of March, 2022.

C. Edward Daniel

Administrator Ad Litem

Personal Representative

Robert Anthony Middleton,

 Deceased

L. Eric Ebbert, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Bennie Joe Gibson

  Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Bennie Joe Gibson deceased, who died on 22nd day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Bennie Joe Gibson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 28th day of February, 2022.

Maurice Troy Rogers

Executor

Bennie Joe Gibson, Deceased

David B. Hamilton, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patsy Jane Shands

  Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patsy Jane Shands deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patsy Jane Shands are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

Renee Penley

Executrix

Patsy Jane Shands, Deceased

C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Charles Edward Sartain

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Edward Sartain deceased, who died on 29th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Edward Sartain are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

Deanna Eden

Administratrix

Personal Representative

Charles Edward Sartain,

Deceased

Larry Churchwell, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patricia Rines

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patricia Rines deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patricia Rines are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

Lisa Darlene Arwood

Executrix

Patricia Rines, Deceased

Larry Churchwell, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William Allen Redding, Sr.

  Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Allen Redding, Sr. deceased, who died on 19th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Allen Redding, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

Joshua Redding

Administrator

Personal Representative

William Allen Redding, Sr.,

Deceased

Jason S. Randolph, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr.

  Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr. deceased, who died on 18th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

N. Craig Strand

Administrator

Personal Representative

Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr.,

Deceased

N. Craig Strand, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Bobby Joe King

  Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Bobby Joe King deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Bobby Joe King are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

Bobby Joe King, Jr. &

Jonathan Paul King

Co-Executors

Bobby Joe King, Deceased

Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Henry E. Noe

  Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Henry E. Noe deceased, who died on 22nd day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Henry E. Noe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 9th day of March, 2022.

Brenda Noe Wood

Executrix

Henry E. Noe, Deceased

W. Keith Repass, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Barry Noonkesser

  Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Barry Noonkesser deceased, who died on 8th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Barry Noonkesser are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 11th day of March, 2022.

Myra Whitaker

Administratrix

Personal Representative

Barry Noonkesser, Deceased

Matt E. Miller, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Arlin G. Corum

  Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Arlin G. Corum deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Arlin G. Corum are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

Melinda Corum Kennard

Executrix

Arlin G. Corum, Deceased

K. David Myers, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William Odel Hurst

  Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Odel Hurst deceased, who died on 18th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Odel Hurst are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 22nd day of March, 2022.

Connie Jo Rines

Executrix

William Odel Hurst, Deceased

Larry Churchwell, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Lewis Grady Tyson, III

  Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lewis Grady Tyson, III deceased, who died on 15th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lewis Grady Tyson, III are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

William Carey Tyson &

Brandon Stanley Barker

Co-Executors

Lewis Grady Tyson, III,

Deceased

Weston A. Gantte, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Betty Jean Manis

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Jean Manis deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Betty Jean Manis are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Kristy Lee Bradley &

Amanda Cody

Co-Executors

Betty Jean Manis, Deceased

Gail F. Wortley, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Alfred F. Guard, II

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alfred F. Guard, II deceased, who died on 26th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alfred F. Guard, II are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Ashley Guard

Administratrix

Personal Representative

Alfred F. Guard, II, Deceased

Weston A. Gantte, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patsy Ann Brinkley

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patsy Ann Brinkley deceased, who died on 2nd day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patsy Ann Brinkley are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Richard Miller

Administrator

Personal Representative

Patsy Ann Brinkley, Deceased

Clinton R. Anderson, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Paul LeClercq

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Paul LeClercq deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Paul LeClercq are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Elisabeth Clarke Schoenhoff

Executrix

Paul LeClercq, Deceased

Richard N. Swanson, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Donald Edward Finchum

  Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Donald Edward Finchum deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Donald Edward Finchum are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 25th day of March, 2022.

Patti Finchum Black

Administratrix

Personal Representative

Donald Edward Finchum,

Deceased

Ben W. Hooper, III, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Genevieve N. Garrett

  Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Genevieve N. Garrett deceased, who died on 17th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Genevieve N. Garrett are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

Sherry Elaine Purkey

Executrix

Genevieve N. Garrett,

Deceased

Link A. Gibbons, Attorney

Frank C. Herndon

County Clerk

•4:14, 4:21

_______________________________

NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

JEFFERSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

AMY RINER MORGAN,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JONATHAN MORGAN

DEFENDANT

No. 26,856-II

To: JONATHAN MORGAN

It appearing from the Complaint for Divorce filed in this cause, which is sworn to, that your present whereabouts are unknown so that an ordinary Summons cannot be served upon you in this matter. Therefore, you are commanded to serve upon Rebecca D. Slone, Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 1088, Dandridge, Tennessee 37725, an Answer to the Complaint for Divorce filed against you in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice as required by law. Otherwise, Judgment by Default will be taken against you in this matter. It is further ORDERED that this Notice appear in the Standard Banner for a total of four (4) consecutive weeks.

This, the 24 day of March, 2022.

Kevin Poe, Clerk,

Jefferson County Circuit Court

•3:31, 4:7, 4:14, 4:21

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.