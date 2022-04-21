AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
April 25th, 2022 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order.
II. Approval of Previous Minutes - March 28th, 2022
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business – None Pending
V. New Business
a. Carlyle - Rezone R1 to R2 Old AJ Highway
b. Nick Lakins – Final Plat Jefferson Park
c. Clint Harrison – Kouser Office Buildings
d. Hank Leber – Jefferson County – Change A-1 to RR
VI. Other Items for Discussion
VII. Adjournment
•4:21
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of White Pine Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in an all-day budget work session on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8 a.m. at Town Hall, 1548 Main Street. Purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
•4:21
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following vehicles will be sold April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at 278 Milldale Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725.
VIN: 1B3ES56C25D178122
VIN: JM1BK32F881132158
VIN: WVWPD63B73P059139
VIN: JN8AFSMV3DT230629
VIN: 4T1BF22K8XU932737
VIN: JS3TY92V144105469
VIN: 1J4FY29P3WP747844
VIN: 4S3BH686917601767
VIN: 1G8ZX57729F203317
VIN: WVWAE63B55E080573
VIN: 1J4GR48K45C690854
VIN: 1G4HP54K01U138344
VIN: 1GNEK13T71J210688
VIN: 1HGEM22261L065960
VIN: 1B7HF13Z01J518641
•4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Johnny Luther Campbell
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Johnny Luther Campbell deceased, who died on 18th day of October, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Johnny Luther Campbell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Angela Stone-Campbell &
Randall Campbell
Co-Executors
Johnny Luther Campbell,
Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Anthony Middleton
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Anthony Middleton deceased, who died on 10th day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Robert Anthony Middleton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of March, 2022.
C. Edward Daniel
Administrator Ad Litem
Personal Representative
Robert Anthony Middleton,
Deceased
L. Eric Ebbert, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Bennie Joe Gibson
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Bennie Joe Gibson deceased, who died on 22nd day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Bennie Joe Gibson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of February, 2022.
Maurice Troy Rogers
Executor
Bennie Joe Gibson, Deceased
David B. Hamilton, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patsy Jane Shands
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patsy Jane Shands deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patsy Jane Shands are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of March, 2022.
Renee Penley
Executrix
Patsy Jane Shands, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Edward Sartain
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Edward Sartain deceased, who died on 29th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Edward Sartain are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
Deanna Eden
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Charles Edward Sartain,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patricia Rines
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patricia Rines deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patricia Rines are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of February, 2022.
Lisa Darlene Arwood
Executrix
Patricia Rines, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Allen Redding, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Allen Redding, Sr. deceased, who died on 19th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Allen Redding, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2022.
Joshua Redding
Administrator
Personal Representative
William Allen Redding, Sr.,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr. deceased, who died on 18th day of August, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of March, 2022.
N. Craig Strand
Administrator
Personal Representative
Alfred Benjamin Strand, Jr.,
Deceased
N. Craig Strand, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Bobby Joe King
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Bobby Joe King deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Bobby Joe King are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of March, 2022.
Bobby Joe King, Jr. &
Jonathan Paul King
Co-Executors
Bobby Joe King, Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Henry E. Noe
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Henry E. Noe deceased, who died on 22nd day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Henry E. Noe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of March, 2022.
Brenda Noe Wood
Executrix
Henry E. Noe, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Barry Noonkesser
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Barry Noonkesser deceased, who died on 8th day of April, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Barry Noonkesser are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of March, 2022.
Myra Whitaker
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Barry Noonkesser, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Arlin G. Corum
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Arlin G. Corum deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Arlin G. Corum are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of March, 2022.
Melinda Corum Kennard
Executrix
Arlin G. Corum, Deceased
K. David Myers, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Odel Hurst
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Odel Hurst deceased, who died on 18th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Odel Hurst are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of March, 2022.
Connie Jo Rines
Executrix
William Odel Hurst, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lewis Grady Tyson, III
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lewis Grady Tyson, III deceased, who died on 15th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lewis Grady Tyson, III are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of March, 2022.
William Carey Tyson &
Brandon Stanley Barker
Co-Executors
Lewis Grady Tyson, III,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Betty Jean Manis
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Jean Manis deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Betty Jean Manis are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Kristy Lee Bradley &
Amanda Cody
Co-Executors
Betty Jean Manis, Deceased
Gail F. Wortley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alfred F. Guard, II
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alfred F. Guard, II deceased, who died on 26th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alfred F. Guard, II are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Ashley Guard
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Alfred F. Guard, II, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patsy Ann Brinkley
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patsy Ann Brinkley deceased, who died on 2nd day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patsy Ann Brinkley are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Richard Miller
Administrator
Personal Representative
Patsy Ann Brinkley, Deceased
Clinton R. Anderson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Paul LeClercq
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Paul LeClercq deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Paul LeClercq are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Elisabeth Clarke Schoenhoff
Executrix
Paul LeClercq, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Donald Edward Finchum
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Donald Edward Finchum deceased, who died on 17th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Donald Edward Finchum are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 25th day of March, 2022.
Patti Finchum Black
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Donald Edward Finchum,
Deceased
Ben W. Hooper, III, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Genevieve N. Garrett
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Genevieve N. Garrett deceased, who died on 17th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Genevieve N. Garrett are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 31st day of March, 2022.
Sherry Elaine Purkey
Executrix
Genevieve N. Garrett,
Deceased
Link A. Gibbons, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•4:14, 4:21
_______________________________
NOTICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
AMY RINER MORGAN,
PLAINTIFF
VS.
JONATHAN MORGAN
DEFENDANT
No. 26,856-II
To: JONATHAN MORGAN
It appearing from the Complaint for Divorce filed in this cause, which is sworn to, that your present whereabouts are unknown so that an ordinary Summons cannot be served upon you in this matter. Therefore, you are commanded to serve upon Rebecca D. Slone, Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 1088, Dandridge, Tennessee 37725, an Answer to the Complaint for Divorce filed against you in this cause within thirty (30) days from the fourth publication of this Notice as required by law. Otherwise, Judgment by Default will be taken against you in this matter. It is further ORDERED that this Notice appear in the Standard Banner for a total of four (4) consecutive weeks.
This, the 24 day of March, 2022.
Kevin Poe, Clerk,
Jefferson County Circuit Court
•3:31, 4:7, 4:14, 4:21
