PUBLIC NOTICE
The regularly scheduled meetings for the City of Baneberry on May 1, 2023, have been changed and will now be held on May 8, 2023. Planning Commission 4:30 p.m. and City Commission at 5:00 p.m.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC and Executive Board will be having a Joint Public Meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Protect 1 – Resiliency Plans Fall Plans announcement, Carbon Reduction & NEVI Funding presented by TDOT Staff.
2. Discussion of TDOT’s 3 year Plan
3. Discussion of Transit Center Feasibility Study
4. Status update of the US Hwy 11E Corridor Study in Jefferson City
5. Status update of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277 or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
The LAMTPO TAC meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023 will be canceled.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC y la Junta Ejecutiva de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrán una reunión pública conjunta. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Protect 1 – Planes de resiliencia Anuncio de planes de otoño, Carbono Reducción y financiación NEVI presentada por el personal de TDOT.
2. Discusión del Plan de 3 años de TDOT
3. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
4. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor US Hwy 11E en Jefferson City
5. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277 o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 10 de mayo de 2023 a las 9:00 AM en el City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
La reunión del TAC de LAMTPO programada para el jueves 4 de mayo de 2023 será cancelada.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The vehicles below will be sold at Public Auction on May 12 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
2008 Buick Enclave
5GAEV23778J176854
Kelsey Ward/Superior Financial
1994 Chevy C10
1GCEK14Z0RZ155848
Debra Anglin
1993 Isuzu Trooper
JACDH58V2P7912068
Roberta Candlish
1994 GMC Sonoma
1GTCS14Z7R8520782
Sonja Thornsberry / Title Max of TN
2010 Chevy Cobalt
1G1AD5F56A7124199
Shannon Andersen / Check Into Cash of TN
1995 Chevy C1500
1GCEC14ZXSZ285073
Norma Montejano
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C8FY78GX4T321158
Jack Darginsky
1991 Nissan SWB
1N6SD11S5MC324856
Peggy Maynard
2009 Nissan Rouge
JN8AS58V39W436867
Virginia Shadle
2007 Vanguard National Trailer
5V8VA53297M702119
Adalberto Monroy
2004 Great Dane Trailer
1GRAA06204D406374
Ocadiz Transport / PNC Bank
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 5, 2018, executed by BARBIE CADMAN and ERIC CADMAN conveying certain real property therein described to YALE RILEY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 11, 2018, in Deed Book 1423, Page 64; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Front Door of the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. 41A AND 42A IN DOUGLAS LAKE ESTATES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET A, SLIDE 78, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 077K-K-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1538 MAYFLOWER LN, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): BARBIE CADMAN, ERIC CADMAN
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Pauline Collins
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Pauline Collins deceased, who died on 2nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Pauline Collins are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of April, 2023.
David Michael Collins
Executor
Pauline Collins, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
David Lane Weatherford
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of David Lane Weatherford deceased, who died on 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against David Lane Weatherford are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of April, 2023.
Missie N. Weatherford
Administratrix
Personal Representative
David Lane Weatherford,
Deceased
Elizabeth “Lia” Perryman Rauber,
Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Farris Joy Cameron
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Farris Joy Cameron deceased, who died on 24th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Farris Joy Cameron are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of April, 2023.
Donald R. Cameron
Executor
Farris Joy Cameron, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Donna Gayle Moore
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Donna Gayle Moore deceased, who died on 21st day of November, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Donna Gayle Moore are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of April, 2023.
Kimberly Waters
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Donna Gayle Moore,
Deceased
Adam J. Carr, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Norma J. Johnson
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of April, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Norma J. Johnson deceased, who died on 16th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Norma J. Johnson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of April, 2023.
Robert Patterson Underwood
Executor
Norma J. Johnson, Deceased
John R. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
INVITATION TO BID
Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning for Jefferson County School Student Nutrition Department.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:15 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning” and 3.) include a bid form.
For questions or specifications concerning this item for bid, contact Jamie Johnson, Jefferson County Schools Nutrition Director, at jjohnson@jcboe.net or by phone 865-397-3945.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
Double Stack Convection Oven
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for a new Double Stack Convection Oven for the Jefferson County Schools Student Nutrition Department.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Double Stack Convection Oven” and 3.) include a bid form.
For questions or specifications concerning this item for bid, contact Jamie Johnson, Jefferson County Schools Nutrition Director, at jjohnson@jcboe.net or by phone 865-397-3945.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
Convertible Medical Training Table
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for one Convertible Medical Training Table.
For a copy of the RFP Specifications or questions, contact Missy Hayes, Jefferson County Schools CTE Program Director, at mhayes@jcboe.net or by phone (865) 397-7384 ext. 1005.
The proposal must include freight or shipping charges, any applicable cost related to equipment installation, and estimate of anticipated delivery time.
Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “Convertible Medical Training Table,” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
