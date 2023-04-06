PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO
THE JEFFERSON COUNTY
ZONING RESOLUTION
APRIL 10, 2023
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The purpose of this hearing will be to hear comments from the public on the following proposed resolution:
Resolution- Amending the “Zoning Resolution of Jefferson County, Tennessee” by regulating Battery Energy Storage Systems in Jefferson County, Tennessee
Three copies of the proposed resolution will be available at the zoning office during normal business hours for public review.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Linda St. Louis, 1105 Banner Street, Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 6, Approval of Windows & Doors
• Replacement of Historic District Banners
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew P.E.), Sharon Drive (Lot 4), Map 58, Parcel 32.12), Site Plan Review
• Holrob-Dandridge LLC (Site Design, Inc/Ethan Olliff), Hwy 92S, Map 65, Parcel 5.01, Site Plan Review
• Jefferson County Resolution Amending the “Zoning Resolution of Jefferson County, TN” by Regulating Battery Energy Storage Systems in Jefferson County, TN
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 29th day of March, 2023.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
N O T I C E
The Board of Commissioners of the Jefferson City Housing Authority will convene for a Regular meeting at 7:30 P.M. with an Annual meeting to follow at the office of the Jefferson City Housing Authority in Jefferson City, TN, on the 11th day of April, 2023, for the transaction of such business as may properly come before said meeting.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of the General Assembly of Tennessee for 1974.
This the 30th day of March, 2023.
Chloe-Ann Murph, Secretary
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
ANIMAL CONTROL
OVERSIGHT BOARD
April 20, 2023
The scheduled meeting on April 6, 2023 of the Jefferson County Animal Control Oversight has been cancelled and rescheduled as shown below.
A meeting of the Jefferson County Animal Control Oversight Board will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Court Room in Dandridge.
Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Approval of Minutes
4. Appearance of Citizens (Citizens who wish to address the Board for items of concern that may or may not be on the agenda need to complete a “Citizen Input Form” and give it to the Chairman before the meeting is “Called to Order.”)
5. Companion Animal Rescue & Education (CARE) Open Needs
6. Other Business
7. Next Meeting
8. Adjourn
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission of the Town of Dandridge will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge. The public hearing will begin at 5:00 p.m. regarding the following:
A Resolution Adding Regulations Pertaining to Drainage Plans for Major Subdivisions
Dandridge Public Services
Announcement
Community Development
Block Grant
Under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, it is against the law to intimidate or discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin related to rental and sale of housing and the provision of mortgage loans. These activities include:
• the sale or rental of housing or residential lots,
• advertising the sale or rental of housing,
• financing of housing,
• the provision of real estate brokerage services, and
• the appraisal of housing.
Anyone who feels he or she has been discriminated against may file a complaint of housing discrimination to the HUD Hotline at toll free 1-800-669-9777 or visit www.hud.gov/fairhousing. This public service announcement has been brought to you by Town of Dandridge.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE SITTING AT NEWPORT
TOMMY LEON RICKARD
Plaintiff/Husband
VS.
JULIA DENISE RICKARD
Defendant/Wife
CIVIL ACTION NO. 36,569-I
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
DEFAULT JUDGMENT AND
FINAL JUDGMENT OF
DIVORCE
This is notification that the Plaintiff/Husband, TOMMY LEON RICKARD will appear before the Honorable Circuit Judge on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. and move the Court for a Default Judgment and Final Judgment of Divorce with the Circuit Court of Cocke County, Tennessee.
Hans N. Faust, BRN 039316
Attorney for Plaintiff
331 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
(423) 623-1573
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I, Hans N. Faust, certify that I have mailed a true and accurate copy of the Notice of Hearing on Default Judgment and Final Judgment of Divorce to Julia Denise Rickard, through publication, on this the 30th day of March, 2023.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on June 7, 2023 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on August 17, 2017, at Record Book 1381, Page 621-639 as Instrument No. 17006109 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
All the following described premises, to wit:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, TN, and being Lot Six (6) of the Millers Inlet Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 91, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above described property is conveyed subject to the protective and restrictive covenants for Millers Inlet Subdivision, which are of record in Miscellaneous Book 89, page 390, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
This conveyance is made subject to a grant of flowage easement previously granted to the United States of America, as shown in Deed Book 89, page 29, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jefferson County, TN.
The above land is shown on Tax Map 90-G, Parcel 6, in the Office of the Assessor of Property for Jefferson County, TN.
Tax ID: 90-G A 6.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: NORMA G. DUNLEVEY AND DALE E. DUNLEVEY
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2233 Millers Inlet Road, Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000086-210-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Thomas E. Martin executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated January 18, 2020, and recorded on January 31, 2020, in Book 1516, at Page 305 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 9, 2023, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. TWO (2) AND THREE (3) OF THE CASEY NEARY PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FURTHER DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN INST. BOOK 44, PAGE 605, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS:
1. SAID LOT SHALL BE USED SOLELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL PROPERTY BE USED FOR ANY BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL PURPOSE THE MINIMUM MANUFACTURED HOME SIZE SHALL BE 900 SQUARE FEET. THE WHEELS AND AXLES MUST BE REMOVED AS PART OF THE SET-UP. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES IN THE SUBDIVISION SHALL HAVE RESIDENTIAL TYPE SIDING AND SHINGLE ROOFS. EACH HOME MUST HAVE CONSTRUCTED A REAR PORCH OR WOODEN DECK NO LESS THAN EIGHT BY TEN {8 X 10) IN SIZE. AND A FRONT PORCH OR DECK NO LESS THAN FOUR BY FOUR (4X4) IN SIZE.
2. ONLY NEW MANUFACTURED HOMES BUILT IN ACCORDANCE WITH HUD CODE AND/OR THE TENNESSEE MODULAR ACT AND HAS THE APPROPRIATE STATE INSPECTION SEAL AFFIXED SHALL BE PLACED ON PROPERTY.
3. PROPERTY IS RESTRICTED TO OCCUPANCY BY A SINGLE FAMILY LIVING IN A SINGLE HOME.
4. NO MANUFACTURED HOME PLACED ON PROPERTY SHALL VIOLATE THE SETBACK RESTRICTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY BODY AND/OR AS SHOWN ON THE FINAL PLAT FOR THE SUBDIVISION DULY RECORDED WITH THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
5. BUYERS OR PURCHASERS OF PROPERTY SHALL BE PERMITTED, CONTINGENT UPON THE APPROVAL AND RECOMMENDATION OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY, TO DRILL ON SAID LOT A WELL FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING A SECONDARY WATER SUPPLY, PROVIDED THAT THE LOCATION OF ANY SUCH WELL SHALL BE TO THE REAR OF SAID HOME, OR OTHERWISE WILL BE LOCATED IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER STRUCTURE WHICH WILL GUARANTEE THAT THE WELL PUMP AND TANK SHALL NOT BE VISJBLE FROM THE STREET AT ANYTIME.
6. NO ANIMAL SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES OF ANY LOT, EXCEPT FOR DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD PETS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF 1 COW AND 1 HORSE. HOUSEHOLD PETS ARE HEREIN DESCRIBED TO BE CATS, DOGS, PARAKEETS, AND OTHER SMALL DOMESTIC ANIMALS. PIGS OR HOGS ARE NOT PERMITTED.
7. NO GARBAGE OR TRASH SHALL BE BURNED ON ANY LOT. ALL GARBAGE, TRASH, OR OTHER REFUSE SHALL BE KEPT IN CLEAN AND COVERED RECEPTACLES LOCATED EITHER IN THE REAR OF SAID HOMES OR IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER ENCLOSED STRUCTURE, SO THAT THE CONTENTS THEREOF SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET.
8. NO NOXIOUS, OFFENSIVE, IMMORAL, OR ILLEGAL ACTIVITY SHALL BE CARRIED ON UPON PROPERTY, OR SHALL ANY ACT BE COMMITTED THEREON, WHICH WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE TO THE OTHER RESIDENTS OF THE SUBDIVISION OR THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
9. ANY MAJOR MECHANICAL OR REPAIR WORK PERFORMED ON ANY MOTOR VEHICLE SHALL BE DONE IN AN ENCLOSED GARAGE OR CARPORT, AND SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET. ALL MOTOR VEHICLES PARKED OR STORED ON PROPERTY MUST BE CURRENTLY LICENSED AND OPERABLE. SHOULD A MOTOR VEHICLE NOT MEET THIS CLASSIFICATION, IT MAY NOT BE STORED OR PARKED ON THE PROPERTY UNLESS IT IS INSIDE A CLOSED GARAGE.
10. NO OUTSIDE CLOTHES LINES WILL BE PERMITTED EXCEPT FOR UMBRELLA COLLAPSIBLE TYPE, WHICH CAN BE LOWERED AND STORED INSIDE.
11. THERE SHALL BE NO TELEVISION OR RADIO ANTENNAS OR SATELLITE DISHES OR AERIALS ERECTED ON THE STREET SIDE OF THE HOME. ALL TELEVISION AND RADIO AERIALS OR ANTENNAS THAT SERVICE THE HOME SHALL NOT BE LOCATED FURTHER THAN 10 FEET IN HEIGHT IF PLACED ON TOP OF ANY STRUCTURE, BUT IN NO CASE SHALL EXCEED 25’ IN HEIGHT.
12. ALL CARS SHALL BE PARKED IN AN ORDERLY AND NEAT FASHION, AND IN A DRIVEWAY, CARPORT OR GARAGE.
13. NO TENT, SHACK, TRAVEL TRAILER, GARAGE, BARN OR OTHER OUT-BUILDING SHALL BE USED ON ANY LOT AT ANY TIME AS A RESIDENCE, EITHER TEMPORARILY OR PERMANENTLY.
14. NO COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING OR DISPLAY SIGNS SHALL BE PERMITTED ON THE PROPERTY, EXCEPT THAT THE OWNER OR ITS AGENTS MAY ERECT SUCH TEMPORARY ADVERTISING AND DISPLAY SIGNS AS MAY REASONABLY BE REQUIRED FOR SALE OF PROPERTY.
15. THE BUYER OR PURCHASER OF PROPERTY SHALL KEEP THE LOT MOWED REGULARLY, INCLUDING THE AREA FROM THE LOT LINE TO THE EDGE OF THE STREET, AND CLEAR OF ANY UNSIGHTLY OBJECTS.
16. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES SHALL BE PLACED ON A FOUNDATION AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE. IN ADDITION, EACH HOME SHALL HAVE A FOUNDATION, SCREEN OR WALL AROUND THE BASE OF THE HOME CONSTRUCTED WITH CONCRETE BLOCK MASONRY COVERED WITH STUCCO, NATURAL STONE, BRICK OR MOBILE HOME SKIRTING PRIOR TO BEING OCCUPIED BY THE PURCHASER.
17. A DRIVEWAY NO LESS THAN 12 FEET IN WIDTH CONSTRUCTED OF ASPHALT OR CONCRETE PAVEMENT SHALL BE MAINTAINED FROM THE STREET TO THE HOME. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY IS PERMISSIBLE IF MAINTAINED WITH 805 GRAVEL AT ALL TIMES.
18. THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE TO RUN WITH THE TITLE TO SAID LAND AND SHALL BE BINDING.
19. INVALIDATION OF ANY ONE OF THESE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS OR ANY PROVISIONS HEREIN SET FORTH BY JUDGMENT OR COURT ORDER SHALL IN NO WISE AFFECT THE OTHER PROVISIONS HEREON, WHICH SHALL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118 AND PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 151, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICIONS, ETC.
LOT 2 IS SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE BENEFIT OF A 50 FOOT JOINT AND PERMANENT EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
PARCEL ID: 050-033.18
Commonly known as: 3412 Concord Dr White Pine Tn, White Pine, TN 37890
THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas E. Martin, A Single Person, by deed dated November 2, 2000 of record in Deed Book 106, Page 363 Instrument/Case No. 29915, in the County Clerk’s Office.
Parcel ID Number:
050-033.18-000
Address/Description: 3412 Concord Dr, White Pine, TN 37890
Current Owner(s): Estate of Thomas E. Martin
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-02989 FC01
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 9, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KAREN CLEVENGER AND JOHNNY CLEVENGER, to Kyle M. Walters, Trustee, on February 20, 2007, at Record Book 857, Page 638-646 as Instrument No. 070011980 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS2
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
The following described premises, to-wit:
Situate in the first (1st) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described ab follows:
Beginning on an iron pin in the Western edge of Spring Creek Road, corner with a 25.00 acre tract this day conveyed to John M. Swann (said iron pin being located 434.18 feet South of the intersection of Spring Creek Road with Highway 25-73); thence with the Western edge of Spring Creek Road, the following four (4) calls and distances; South 21 degrees 22 minutes 01 seconds East 67.55 feet to an iron pin; a curve to the left with a curve data: r=258.541 feet, t=28.739 feet, and a=57.24 feet to an iron pin; South 34 degrees 03 minutes 10 seconds East 43.77 feet to an iron pin; and a curve to the left with curve data: R=332.484 feet, t=17.938 feet, a=35.84 feet, and South 37 degrees 08 minutes 28 seconds East 35.824 feet to an iron pin, corner of Donald L. Jaynes Et Al; thence West the lines of Jaynes, et al, South 22 degrees 20 minutes 24 seconds East 210.52 feet to a set stone, common corner between Jaynes et al and tract no. 1 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the lien of said tract No. 1, the following two (2) calls and distances; South 34 degrees 54 minutes 18 seconds West 347.18 feet to an iron pin at or near the approximate 1007 contour line of Douglas Lake, and South 48 degrees 56 minutes 31 seconds West 193.49 to an iron pin at a fence post common corner between Tracts No. 1 and 2 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the lien of said tract No. 2, South 49 degrees 27 minutes 51 seconds West 631.96 feet to an old metal post, common corner between tracts Nos. 2 and 3 of the Sam`s Farm; thence with the line of said Tract No. 3, South 49 degrees 22 minutes 35 seconds West 574.42 feet to an old metal post, common corner between Tracts Nos. 3 and 3 of the Sam`s farm; thence with the line of said Tract No. 4 South 49 degrees 22 minutes 45 seconds West 174.32 feet to an iron pin in the line of said Tract No. 4 and corner with a 42.3231 acres Tract; thence with said 42.3231 acre Tract, the following two (2) calls and distances: North 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds West 543.04 feet to an iron pin and North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds East 715.34 feet to an iron pin, corner of the 25.00 acre tract this day conveyed to John M. Swann; thence with said 25.00 acre Tract, tee following three (3) calls and distances; North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds East 579.79 feet to an iron pin; South 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds East 99.10 feet to an iron pin, and North 52 degrees 38 minutes 40 seconds East 757.06 feet to an iron `pin and point of beginning, containing 25.00 acres, more or less, according to survey prepared by Ronnie L. Sims, RLS, TN No. 683, 1221 East Ridge Road, Sevierville, TN, 37862, dated December 21, 1998.
Excepting therefrom
Situate /n the 1st (first) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being 1.00 acres as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet J, Slide 347, in the Register`s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a full and complete description.
Excepting therefrom
Situate in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being more particularly described bounded and described as follows:
Beginning at an iron pin in the line of Maxwell (wd561/386) and marring
The Northernmost terminus of a 50 foot right of way, said point of beginning being located approximately 180.17 feet from its intersection with Leeper overlook; thence from said point of beginning and with the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 26 minutes 14 seconds West 259.87 rue to an iron pin in the line of swan (WD 198/252) and marking the northernmost corner of Maxwell; thence leaving the line of Maxwell and with the line of Swann, North 45 degrees 34 minutes 03 seconds east 604.06 feet to an iron pin in the line of Swann and marking the westernmost corner of the remaining lands of Clevenger (WD 43/54); thence leaving the line of Swann and with the new line of Clevenger, South 44 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds East 583.29 feet to an iron pin in the line of lot 3 of the joe berry and Marie Clark Sam`s Farm and marking the Southern corner of the remaining lands of Clevenger; thence leaving the line of Clevenger and with the line of lot 3 of the Sam`s farm, South 49 degrees 21 minutes 40 seconds West, 430.98 feet to an iron pin marking the common corner between lot 3 and lot 4 of the Sam`s farm; thence leaving the line of lot 3 and with the line of lot 4; South 49 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 174.31 feet to an iron pin in the line of lot 4 and marking the Southeastern corner of Maxwell; thence leaving the line of lot 4 and with the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 27 minutes 15 seconds West 233.16 feet to an iron pin in the line of Maxwell, North 44 degrees 26 minutes 02 seconds West 50.00 feet. To the point of beginning and containing 7.81 acres according to a survey by eddy r. Garrett, TN RLS No. 1544, dated October 26, 2006 and bearing drawing No. 06-011A.
Being the same property conveyed from John M. Swann and Karen S. Clevenger to Karen S. Clevenger by deed recorded 6/30/99, in Book 43, at Page 54, in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax map or parcel ID NO.: 59-44.01
Tax ID: 059 044.01 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: KAREN CLEVENGER AND JOHNNY CLEVENGER
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1431 Spring Creek Rd , Dandridge, TN 37725, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF JOHNNY CLEVENGER AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHNNY CLEVENGER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 22-000304-850-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 27, 2017, executed by KRISTI WEAVER and CHARLES J. WEAVER conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded March 1, 2017, in Deed Book 1355, Page 111; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Front Door of the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FOURTH (4TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 23R OF THE REPLAT OF LOTS 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, AND 29, MEADOW PLACE, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT M78 (A/K/A BOOK 962, PAGE 535), REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
TAX ID: 024A-D-008.00
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KRISTI WEAVER AND HUSBAND, CHARLES J. WEAVER BY VIRTUE OF AN EXECUTORS DEED FROM MYRON SQUIRES AND DEAN JARNAGIN DATED, OF RECORD AT INST. BOOK 1355, PAGE 108, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS NOTED AND DEPICTED ON PLAT OF RECORD PLAT M/78 AND F/262, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, ETC.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN MISC. BOOK 101, PAGE 594, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
SUBJECT TO PRIOR CONVEYANCE OF MINERAL ESTATE, MINING AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS AS SET FORTH IN INSTRUMENT BOOK 162, PAGE 377, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
Parcel ID: 024A-D-008.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1785 BROOKLINE CT, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): KRISTI WEAVER, CHARLES J. WEAVER
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
MEADOW PLACE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, Allen T. Hughes and Ann E. Hughes (“Borrower”) executed a Deed of Trust in favor of First Peoples Bank of Tennessee, dated September 6, 2019 (the “Deed of Trust”), encumbering the real property described therein to secure the repayment and other obligations set forth in a certain promissory note from Borrower in the original principal amount of $55,000.00 as well as all extensions, modifications, and/or renewals thereof (the “Note”), which Deed of Trust is recorded in Book 1493, Page 672, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “Register’s Office”), wherein Jeff Pratt is the trustee;
WHEREAS, by Quitclaim Deed dated October 5, 2021 of record in Book 1656, Page 564 in the Register’s Office, Keith Allen Hughes transferred his interest in the below described real property to Leigh Ann Hughes;
WHEREAS, by instrument dated February 15, 2023 recorded in Book 1741, Page 13 in the Register’s Office, Tyler C. Huskey was appointed Successor Trustee under the Deed of Trust, in the place and stead of Jeff Pratt;
WHEREAS, Borrower is in default in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of the Note, and First Peoples Bank of Tennessee has declared the Note and all other indebtedness related thereto immediately due and payable; and
NOW THEREFORE, as a result of such default and First Peoples Bank of Tennessee’s instruction that he foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and conditions, notice is hereby given that Tyler C. Huskey, the above named Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested in him, on Monday, April 17, 2023, commencing at 11:30 a.m., local time, at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee, will offer for sale and sell at public auction, AS IS and WHERE IS, with no representations or warranties of any nature except as expressly provided in the Deed of Trust, the following described real property to the highest bidder for cash, said property being situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:
SITUATE, LYING AND BEING in the FIRST (1st) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
BEING Tract No. Thirteen (13) of the Hill View Estates Subdivision as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 179, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
BEING the same premises conveyed to Allen T. Hughes and wife, Ann E. Hughes, by Warranty Deed of Ancil Galloway and Robert Galloway, dated March 7, 1977, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 218, at page 49.
SUBJECT to Protective Covenants of record in Miscellaneous Book 25, at page 81.
SUBJECT to all matters shown and/or depicted on plat of record in Plat Book 8, at page 179 (Cabinet D, Slide 33).
This sale is subject to ad valorem taxes (whether delinquent, for the current year or for subsequent years), any liens or encumbrances which have priority over the lien created by the Deed of Trust, and any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental entity or agency. This sale is also subject to the following, but only to the extent they may have priority over the lien created by the Deed of Trust: all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any other taxes of any nature, whether current or delinquent, any delinquent, current or future assessments, reservations, easements, conditions, covenants, rights-of-way, setback lines, restrictions, restrictive covenants, any matter that an accurate survey of the property might disclose, and any other matter disclosed in the public records having priority over the Deed of Trust.
In the event a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder. The proceeds of the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust.
The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may, from time to time, adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale as set forth above, or at any date and time fixed by a preceding postponement. Alternatively, at his option, the Successor Trustee may give a new notice of sale.
Other interested parties are as follows: Leigh Ann Hughes and 1st Franklin Financial Corporation.
The information maintained in the Jefferson County Property Assessor’s office provides that the real property described above is shown on Tax Map 075M-D-013.00 and located at 628 Victoria Drive, Dandridge, Tennessee. In the event of any discrepancy between the foregoing address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
This 21st day of March, 2023.
Tyler C. Huskey, Successor Trustee
Gentry, Tipton & McLemore, P.C.
2540 Sand Pike Boulevard, Suite 2
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
(865) 525-5300
This Notice shall be published in The Standard Banner on the following dates: March 23, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 6, 2023.
