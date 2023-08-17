INVITATION TO BID
The City of New Market is accepting bids for a new or used grapple truck for our public works until September 1, 2023 at noon. Please submit all bids to:
New Market City Hall
P.O. Box 300
New Market, TN 37820.
Call 865-475-3018 for additional information.
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County School Board will be accepting Requests for Information (RFIs) for PART-TIME EMPLOYEE BENEFITS. The purpose is to obtain information about high quality benefit packages for approximately 150 part-time employees. The RFI should identify key components of plans, available options, firms available to provide services, and payment structure for part-time employees. All RFIs and any questions can be emailed to janglea@jeffersoncountytn.gov, mailed to Jefferson County Finance Department P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725 with Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent RFI: Part-Time Employee Benefits clearly marked. Further details and information can be found on the county website at jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department. RFIs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Legal Notice pursuant to T.C.A. §55-16-101, et seq. is hereby given that the following vehicle has been taken into custody by the THP 1ST DIST as abandoned:
2000 SUBARU LEGACY
VIN: 4S3BH686XY7662541
DOS LEGAL CASE #02330-X-2023-M
If you have any interest in the above-described vehicle, you have ten (10) days from the date of this notification to contact the - Department of Safety, Legal Division, 1150 Foster Avenue, Nashville, TN 37243 - in writing, setting forth your interest in the vehicle. Any person claiming an interest in the vehicle shall be required to pay all towing, preservation, storage or any other charges resulting from placing the vehicle in custody before the vehicle is released. Failure to follow the above procedure shall be deemed a wiaver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and consent to the demolition of the vehicle or its sale at a public auction.
Roger Hutto for
The Commissioner
PUBLIC NOTICE
The vehicles below will be sold at Public Auction on August 25 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
2G1WW12M0T9131995
Sharon S Ottinger
1997 Dodge Straus
1B3EJ461VN642186
Jiminez Quintero
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt
1G1AK15F167826575
Andrew Catoe
1995 Peterbilt
1AD371559GL
Rovo Logistics
2014 International Prostar
3HSDJAPR0EN023888
Almo Trucking
2008 VW Jetta
3VWRJ71K2BM167799
Latrisha Consuelo Baker/ Century Lending 2 Inc.
2000 Ford Mustang
1FAFP4049YF163406
Eliseo Enrique Campos Aldana
1993 Isuzu Trooper
JACDH58V2P7912068
Roberta Candlish
1992 Peterbilt 375
1XPBDE9X1ND323854
Richard or Theresa Galyon
1998 Honda Accord
1HGCG1655WA019360
Michael James Mattingly
2000 Chevy Silverado
1GCEK14W6YE275410
Steven Hensley / World Finance Corp.
1997 Chevy Malibu
1G1ND52M1VY108586
Brandon Russell
2006 Chevrolet Uplander
1GNDV33L76D177826
Debra Posey / Mooneyhams Auto Sales
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C8FY68B63T508197
Michelle Williams
2011 Honda Accord
1HGCS1B88BA005414
Mindy Santino / Titlemax of TN
2009 Nissan Altima
1N4AL21E89C147556
Victoria Parker
2004 Chevrolet Avalanche
3GNEC12J67G200449
Marlon Homero Castillo Monterroso/ C&K Casanova Group Corp
2002 Ford Ranger
1FTYR14D92TA15772
Larry Castle / WFC Kingsport
2002 Honda Accord
3HGCG66522G707213
Grady Kirk Haney / TMX Finance of TN DBA Titlemax
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Sale will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Norton’s Wrecker, 1165 West Highway 11E, New Market, TN 37820.
Ford F250
OWNER: Unknown
VIN #: 1FTNX21562EA36164
1965 AMER Ram
OWNER: William J. Howell
VIN #: P129739
2009 Nissan SL2
OWNER: Jeanette Guy
VIN#: 3NIAB61E49L673713
1994 Chev. S14
OWNER: Jessica Hurst
VIN#: 1GCCS19W7R8153574
1998 BMW 741
OWNER: Patricia L. Chambers
VIN#: WBAGJ8329WDM17946
2015 Chevy Malibu
OWNER: Unknown
VIN#: 1G11C5S15FF150734
1998 Rodeo Izuzu
OWNER: Unknown
VIN#: AS2CM58W0W4336065
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Purchase of up to two (2) Ambulances for the Jefferson County EMS.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JC EMS Ambulances”. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Brad Phillips, Director of Jefferson County EMA/EMS at (865) 471-9001 or email at BPhillips@Jeffersoncountytn.gov. Additional information can be found on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with Jefferson County.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Invitation to Bid:
The Jefferson County Finance Department will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Jefferson County Hight Schools (JCHS) Auditorium Smoke Vent Installation.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JCHS Auditorium Smoke Vent Installation.” Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN, 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools, at 865-397-3436 or by email at abridgewater@jcboe.net. Additional information can be obtained on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
Mandatory walk through will be held on August 22, 2023, at 9am.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated FEBRUARY 15, 2006 executed by ROBERT L. RUSH, UNMARRIED, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, of record in BOOK 787, PAGE 81, for the benefit of AMSOUTH BANK, in the Register’s Office for JEFFERSON County, Tennessee and to J. PHILLIP JONES AND/OR JESSICA D. BINKLEY, either of whom may act, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office for JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable by REGIONS BANK AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK, being the present owner/holder or authorized agent, designee or servicer of the holder/owner of said indebtedness, has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 AT 1:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME), AT THE FRONT DOOR OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN DANDRIDGE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, to wit:
PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, TENNESSEE:
SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY HAYNES, ON THE NORTH BY HAIRE, ON THE EAST BY WILLIAMS AND ON THE SOUTH BY HAYNES ROAD, DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN THE NORTH EDGE OF HAYNES ROAD, ALSO, A CORNER TO ELMER HAYNES, THENCE WITH THE SAID HAYNES AND OLD HAIRE LINE N. 31 DEG. 30 MIN. W. 216 FT. TO AN OLD CORNER POST; THENCE N. 56 DEG. 30 MIN. E 198 FT. TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WILLIAMS LINE; THENCE WITH SAID LINE S. 31 DEG. 30 MIN. E 216 FT. TO A POINT IN THE EDGE OF HAYNES ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID ROAD S. 56 DEG. 30 MIN. W 198 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRE MORE OR LESS.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROBERT L. RUSH AND JUDITH W. RUSH BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 26, 1970 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 163, PAGE 172, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THE SAID JUDITH W. RUSH HAVING SINCE DIED ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 15, 2005 LEAVING ROBERT L. RUSH AS THE SURVIVING TENANT BY THE ENTIRETY.
THIS IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 622 HAYNES RD (A/K/A 1705 HAIRE RD), DANDRIDGE, TN 37725.
MAP 081 PARCEL 070.00
THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/ RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/ SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE.
THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/ INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORK FORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425, T.C.A. 67-1-1433, AND 28 U.S.C. 2410 (C). THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE
IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO LAW OFFICE OF J. PHILLIP JONES. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This is improved property known as 622 HAYNES RD (A/K/A 1705 HAIRE RD), DANDRIDGE, TN 37725.
J. PHILLIP JONES/JESSICA D. BINKLEY, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
1800 HAYES STREET
NASHVILLE, TN 37203
(615) 254-4430
F23-0735
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 24, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433.
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2023-00219
