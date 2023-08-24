AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY HISTORIC ZONING COMMISSION
August 28th, 2023, 4:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes- January 23rd, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business – None Pending
V. New Business
VI. Other Items for Discussion- Monthly Meetings
VII. Adjournment
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
August 28th, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes – July 24th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. Russ Quarles-2 Lot Subdivide- Located off Liberty Rd. and
Black Oak Rd.
b. Micheal Cantwell- 2 Lot Subdivide- Located on Heather Brook Drive.
c. Tyler Lance Represented by Michael Newman- Plat Approval and Site Plan Approval for Arby’s- Located at Clinch View Circle and E. Broadway Blvd.
d. Eric Reed- Site Plan Approval- JLG paint building addition located on current site at 1400 Flat Gap Road.
e. Gabe Waters- Use Approval for Manufactured Home Park-Located off HWY 11E.
f. Jeff Houston- Proposed Municipal Floodplain Zoning Ordinance Amendments
VI. Other Items for Discussion
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
August 28th, 2023, 6:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes– July 24th, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business – None Pending
V. New Business
a. Nick Steinhaus- Seeking Variance to Setback Requirements for a Cell Tower- Located off Odyssey Rd.
b. Tom Kirkpatrick - Seeking Variance to subdivide 2 Lots reducing Lot Size Requirement- Located off Branner Ave. and Old A.J. HWY.
VI. Other Items for Discussion
VII. Adjournment
Notice of
Special Called Meeting of the
County Commission of
Jefferson County, Tennessee
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County Commission of Jefferson County, Tennessee (the “County”) will meet in regular, open, and public session at the Jefferson County, Tennessee Courthouse at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 31, 2023, for the purpose of the Jefferson County Schools Energy Project, Budget Amendments and Approval of Notaries. If a member of the public desires to speak at the meeting, he or she may do so in the manner provided in the Commission’s public input policy. A copy of that policy is available online at www.jeffersoncountytennessee.gov. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8 44 101 to 8 44 106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
Mark Potts, Mayor
Jefferson County, Tennessee
Notice of Meeting
Board of
School Commissioners
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session @ 5:30PM
Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Jefferson City Housing Authority has prepared an Agency Plan as required by the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. A copy of the plan will be available for review between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday at the office of the Jefferson City Housing Authority, 942 E. Ellis Street, Jefferson City, Tennessee.
A public hearing will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Jefferson City Housing Authority Office, 942 E. Ellis Street, Jefferson City, Tennessee to receive comments on the FY2024 Agency Plan.
INVITATION TO BID:
INMATE PHARMACY SERVICES
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for Inmate Pharmacy Services. The intent of these bid specifications is to search for a qualified contract to provide prescription and over the counter medications for inmate patients in the Jefferson County Detention Facility. The Statement of Work Requirements details the exact services required. You should indicate if your proposal includes or excludes these services.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “Inmate Pharmacy Services”; 3) Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Sheriff Jeff Coffey at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 471-6000 or email at jcoffey@jeffersoncountytn.gove. Additional information including specifications can be found on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
The undersigned certifies that he/she has the authority to bind this company in an agreement/contract to supply the commodity or service in accordance with all terms, conditions, and pricing specified. By signing and submitting this bid, the Vendor acknowledges that they have read, understand, and agree to all aspects of the specification and bid requirements as presented without reservation or alteration. This Bid, if accepted, will constitute an Agreement and Contract with Jefferson County, Tennessee. Prices are firm during this agreement term, unless agreed upon in writing by the County.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with Jefferson County.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County Schools will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for JCS PAVING SERVICES at multiple school locations in the county. Services will include but are not limited to paving, curbing, painting/striping, grade work, removal, and cleaning of job site according to counties needs and following all State laws and regulations.
Mandatory walk through and visit to each school will be held on August 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. beginning at Rush Strong School’s Old Gymnasium.
Please contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools, at 865-397-3436 or by email at abridgewater@jcboe.net for questions and more details. Additional information, scope, and specifications can be obtained on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JCS PAVING SERVICES.” 3) Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, workers compensation liability policy, and copies of licenses and permits.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids for “Millwork Package for the Jefferson County Courthouse – Deed’s Office” will be received by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department until 2:00 p.m., local time, on September 28, 2023, and then at said time opened in the Finance Department conference room.
A pre-bid conference will be held on September 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Drawings, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond and of Performance Bonds, and other bidding instruments may be examined at:
BIDDERS MUST OBTAIN THEIR BID DOCUMENTS FROM THE ARCHITECTURE COLLABORATIVE WEBSITE TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BID:
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes by general contractors at the website of the Architect free of charge. Addenda will be issued only to those parties obtaining documents directly from the Architect. Bidders not obtaining documents directly from the Office of the Architect do so at their own risk and will be held to the requirements of the documents and addenda as issued by that office. For questions or a tour of the site, please contact: Director of Facilities & Safety, David Longmire @ 865-257-4852
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on September 28, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) submitted with the bid envelope sheet from the project manual filled out and attached to the cover.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors’ Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee.
Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, creed, color, or national origin.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
No bidder may withdraw his bid within Sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicles:
VIN: 5YFBURHEXFP198358
OWNER: Cameron King
VIN: 1G1PH5S91B7236885
OWNER: Wendy C. Fields
Sale date: Friday, September 8, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stella L. Henderson
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stella L. Henderson deceased, who died on 6th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stella L. Henderson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of July, 2023.
Chava D. Pendergrass &
Patricia A. Pendergrass Jones
Co-Executors
Stella L. Henderson, Deceased
James C. McSween, Jr., Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County School Board will be accepting Requests for Information (RFIs) for PART-TIME EMPLOYEE BENEFITS. The purpose is to obtain information about high quality benefit packages for approximately 150 part-time employees. The RFI should identify key components of plans, available options, firms available to provide services, and payment structure for part-time employees. All RFIs and any questions can be emailed to janglea@jeffersoncountytn.gov, mailed to Jefferson County Finance Department P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725 with Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent RFI: Part-Time Employee Benefits clearly marked. Further details and information can be found on the county website at jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department. RFIs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 8, 2023.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The vehicles below will be sold at Public Auction on August 25 at noon. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
2G1WW12M0T9131995
Sharon S Ottinger
1997 Dodge Straus
1B3EJ461VN642186
Jiminez Quintero
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt
1G1AK15F167826575
Andrew Catoe
1995 Peterbilt
1AD371559GL
Rovo Logistics
2014 International Prostar
3HSDJAPR0EN023888
Almo Trucking
2008 VW Jetta
3VWRJ71K2BM167799
Latrisha Consuelo Baker/ Century Lending 2 Inc.
2000 Ford Mustang
1FAFP4049YF163406
Eliseo Enrique Campos Aldana
1993 Isuzu Trooper
JACDH58V2P7912068
Roberta Candlish
1992 Peterbilt 375
1XPBDE9X1ND323854
Richard or Theresa Galyon
1998 Honda Accord
1HGCG1655WA019360
Michael James Mattingly
2000 Chevy Silverado
1GCEK14W6YE275410
Steven Hensley / World Finance Corp.
1997 Chevy Malibu
1G1ND52M1VY108586
Brandon Russell
2006 Chevrolet Uplander
1GNDV33L76D177826
Debra Posey / Mooneyhams Auto Sales
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C8FY68B63T508197
Michelle Williams
2011 Honda Accord
1HGCS1B88BA005414
Mindy Santino / Titlemax of TN
2009 Nissan Altima
1N4AL21E89C147556
Victoria Parker
2004 Chevrolet Avalanche
3GNEC12J67G200449
Marlon Homero Castillo Monterroso/ C&K Casanova Group Corp
2002 Ford Ranger
1FTYR14D92TA15772
Larry Castle / WFC Kingsport
2002 Honda Accord
3HGCG66522G707213
Grady Kirk Haney / TMX Finance of TN DBA Titlemax
