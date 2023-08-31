PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge (267 W. Hwy. 25/70). A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Ordinance No. 23/24-08 Amending Title 11 Chapter 3 Section 11-302 Weapons & Firearms Generally of the Town of Dandridge TN Municipal Code
• Ordinance No. 23/24-11 to Amend Title 1 Chapter 1 Adding Title 1-121 “Public Comment Period” to the Dandridge Municipal Code
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation (TCAC) invites sealed bids for the construction of one home HOLSTON PLAN 3 BR – 2 BA 1200 sf. in Jefferson City, TN. Bid Packages containing house plans, specifications, pre-bid meeting schedule, and bid submittal instructions may be picked up at the TCAC office at 740 E. Main St., Morristown, TN, or by email request to steve@tcac1.org. A pre-bid meeting to discuss specifications and sites will be held at the TCAC office on Friday, September 8th at 9 a.m. If you have questions, please contact Steve at TCAC at (423) 586-7636 ext 105. The successful bidder will be required to execute an acceptable application to qualify as an approved bidder/contractor with TCAC; commence work with adequate force and equipment on a date to be specified by contract documents; and complete work within the time prescribed in the contract documents. Funding in part is provided by a HOME program grant through Tennessee Housing Development Agency and TCAC agency funds. Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 pm, Friday, September 15th, 2023, and publicly opened, forthwith at the TCAC office, 740 E. Main St, Morristown, TN. TCAC reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. TCAC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages bid participation of minority and female contractors.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Joyce Matthews McGill
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joyce Matthews McGill deceased, who died on 30th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joyce Matthews McGill are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of August, 2023.
Ricky Helton
Executor
Joyce Matthews McGill,
Deceased
Donald J. Farinato, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Reid C. Lawson
Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Reid C. Lawson deceased, who died on 13th day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Reid C. Lawson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 2nd day of August, 2023.
Donna D. Custer
Executrix
Reid C. Lawson, Deceased
Douglas R. Beier, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of David Gene Whisman
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of David Gene Whisman deceased, who died on 20th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against David Gene Whisman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2023.
Jeffrey Alan Whisman
Executor
David Gene Whisman,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Carolyn A. Combs
Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Carolyn A. Combs deceased, who died on 1st day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Carolyn A. Combs are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 4th day of August, 2023.
Archie G. Tuggle
Executor
Carolyn A. Combs, Deceased
Hans N. Faust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rachel E. Mutter
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rachel E. Mutter deceased, who died on 21st day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rachel E. Mutter are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of August, 2023.
Marvin Mutter
Administrator
Personal Representative
Rachel E. Mutter, Deceased
N. Craig Strand, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joseph Heinrich Dietz
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joseph Heinrich Dietz deceased, who died on 8th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joseph Heinrich Dietz are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of August, 2023.
Diane Dietz
Executrix
Joseph Heinrich Dietz,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Betty Joann Hazelwood
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Betty Joann Hazelwood deceased, who died on 14th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Betty Joann Hazelwood are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Teddy D. Hazelwood
Executor
Betty Joann Hazelwood,
Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronald Dewey Elswick
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronald Dewey Elswick deceased, who died on 10th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronald Dewey Elswick are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Bryan Elswick
Administrator
Personal Representative
Ronald Dewey Elswick,
Deceased
J. Derreck Whitson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Vernon Haire, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Vernon Haire, Sr. deceased, who died on 8th day of July, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Vernon Haire, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of August, 2023.
Christina Haire (Mayes)
Executrix
Charles Vernon Haire, Sr.,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Stephen Aaron Campbell
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stephen Aaron Campbell deceased, who died on 8th day of November, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stephen Aaron Campbell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Olga L. Campbell
Executrix
Stephen Aaron Campbell,
Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Christine Etters
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Christine Etters deceased, who died on 22nd day of July, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Christine Etters are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Emery Etters
Executor
Christine Etters, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Warren Davidson
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Warren Davidson deceased, who died on 6th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Warren Davidson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of August, 2023.
Flora Ann Anderson
Executrix
Warren Davidson, Deceased
Adam J. Carr, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mildred Faulkner
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of August, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mildred Faulkner deceased, who died on 13th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mildred Faulkner are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of August, 2023.
Dale Faulkner Linthicum
Executor
Mildred Faulkner, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stella L. Henderson
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stella L. Henderson deceased, who died on 6th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stella L. Henderson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of July, 2023.
Chava D. Pendergrass &
Patricia A. Pendergrass Jones
Co-Executors
Stella L. Henderson, Deceased
James C. McSween, Jr., Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
INVITATION TO BID:
INMATE PHARMACY SERVICES
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for Inmate Pharmacy Services. The intent of these bid specifications is to search for a qualified contract to provide prescription and over the counter medications for inmate patients in the Jefferson County Detention Facility. The Statement of Work Requirements details the exact services required. You should indicate if your proposal includes or excludes these services.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “Inmate Pharmacy Services”; 3) Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
For specifications and questions, please contact Sheriff Jeff Coffey at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 471-6000 or email at jcoffey@jeffersoncountytn.gove. Additional information including specifications can be found on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
The undersigned certifies that he/she has the authority to bind this company in an agreement/contract to supply the commodity or service in accordance with all terms, conditions, and pricing specified. By signing and submitting this bid, the Vendor acknowledges that they have read, understand, and agree to all aspects of the specification and bid requirements as presented without reservation or alteration. This Bid, if accepted, will constitute an Agreement and Contract with Jefferson County, Tennessee. Prices are firm during this agreement term, unless agreed upon in writing by the County.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with Jefferson County.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Finance Department and Jefferson County Schools will be accepting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for JCS PAVING SERVICES at multiple school locations in the county. Services will include but are not limited to paving, curbing, painting/striping, grade work, removal, and cleaning of job site according to counties needs and following all State laws and regulations.
Mandatory walk through and visit to each school will be held on August 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. beginning at Rush Strong School’s Old Gymnasium.
Please contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools, at 865-397-3436 or by email at abridgewater@jcboe.net for questions and more details. Additional information, scope, and specifications can be obtained on the county website at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/finance-department.
Sealed proposals must be 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked “JCS PAVING SERVICES.” 3) Attention to Julie Anglea Purchasing Agent. Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, workers compensation liability policy, and copies of licenses and permits.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids for “Millwork Package for the Jefferson County Courthouse – Deed’s Office” will be received by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department until 2:00 p.m., local time, on September 28, 2023, and then at said time opened in the Finance Department conference room.
A pre-bid conference will be held on September 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Drawings, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond and of Performance Bonds, and other bidding instruments may be examined at:
BIDDERS MUST OBTAIN THEIR BID DOCUMENTS FROM THE ARCHITECTURE COLLABORATIVE WEBSITE TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BID:
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes by general contractors at the website of the Architect free of charge. Addenda will be issued only to those parties obtaining documents directly from the Architect. Bidders not obtaining documents directly from the Office of the Architect do so at their own risk and will be held to the requirements of the documents and addenda as issued by that office. For questions or a tour of the site, please contact: Director of Facilities & Safety, David Longmire @ 865-257-4852
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on September 28, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) submitted with the bid envelope sheet from the project manual filled out and attached to the cover.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors’ Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee.
Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, creed, color, or national origin.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
No bidder may withdraw his bid within Sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
