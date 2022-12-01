PUBLIC NOTICE
The property placed by Shannon Blair in storage unit #14 Bldg. #1/ Tyler Henry in storage unit #14 Bldg. #4 of Hwy. 25E Mini Storage, located at 355 Hwy. 25-32, White Pine, TN 37890, will be sold on Dec. 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise negotiated prior to that date.
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for new HVAC system installation in four gymnasiums at Rush Strong School (2), White Pine School, and New Market Elementary.
For a copy of the RFP or questions, contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor, at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone (865) 216-6697.
Sealed proposals should either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Gym HVAC” 3.) include total budget for this project amount that is clear, concise and does not require tabulation.
A mandatory walk-through at the sites will occur on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:00 AM beginning at White Pine School (3060 Roy Messer Hwy., White Pine TN 37890) and immediately following at New Market Elementary (1559 West Old Andrew Johnson Hwy., New Market TN 37820) and finishing at Rush Strong School (2916 West Highway 11E, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871). Attendance at walk-through is mandatory to qualify to submit an RFP on this project.
All work at White Pine School and New Market Elementary School should be completed between May 25, 2023, and August 4, 2023. Rush Strong should be completed no later than October 13, 2023.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2020, executed by CEDRIC D. PARRISH and AMANDA M. PARRISH conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded February 3, 2020, in Deed Book 1516, Page 598; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 21, RAMBLING ACRES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET D, SLIDE 47, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 053C-B-012.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2841 SHILOH CIR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CEDRIC D. PARRISH, AMANDA M. PARRISH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED
HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 13, 2021, by CHRISTI JEANNINE BLAND-RAITT aka Jeannine Bland, unmarried. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1584, Page 196 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2020 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP047447TNAB.
Sale Date and Location:
JANUARY 4, 2023, at 12:00 P.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1538, Page 603, and commonly known as 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.
Property Address: 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.Tax Map Identification No.: 053-049.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: DAVID BROWN AND ROBIN BROWN (Book 1708, Page 440).
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: December 1, 8, and 15, 2022.
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 11, 2021, executed by JASON A GRIFFITH conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 14, 2021, in Deed Book 1617, Page 85; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF JEFFERSON CITY, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 173 OF GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED FINAL PLAT FOR GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2 OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET L, SLIDE 150, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE
FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 008P-F-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 158 CLAIRE PLACE, TALBOTT, TN 37877. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JASON A GRIFFITH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on the 8th day of October, 2019, Roger Simpkins, and wife Gina Simpkins, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1498, Page 144, bearing instrument number 19007472, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Colonial Title Group as Trustee. Whereas Trustee was conveyed to KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC as Successor Trustee on the 10th day of August 2022 and recorded in Record Book 1709, page 694 for the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of the Note to Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, in the Register’s Office for Blount County, Tennessee in the amount of One-Hundred-Twenty Thousand Three-Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars and 56/100 Cents ($120,334.56); and
WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said Note and Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, being the true and lawful owner and holder of said Note has declared the entire amount of said Note immediately due and payable pursuant to the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust securing the same; and
WHEREAS, the parties in interest to said foreclosure are as follows:
1. Roger Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
2. Gina Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
3. Broadway Carpets, Inc., 930 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917.
4. Paul Rowan, 546 Douglas Dam Rd., Kodak, TN 37764
5. William Henderson III, 908 55th St., Oakland, CA 94608
6. All occupants of 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820
NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder in cash in hand in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 214 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725, on the 16th day of December 2022, at 10:00 a.m. or at a time announced on that date by the Substitute Trustee without further written notice or publication.
Said property to be sold subject to any and all unpaid real property taxes and in bar of the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser).
The real estate to be sold is located at 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820, Jefferson County, Tax ID: Control Map 033, Parcel 139.02 and is more particularly described as follows:
SITUATE in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and Being Lot 2R2, Resubdivision of Tracts 2&3 of Sam McGhee Estate, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
SUBJECT to all matters noted and depicted on plats of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162 and Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, including but not limited to roadways, rights of way, easements, setbacks, utilities, Health Department limitations and regulations, restrictions, etc.
SUBJECT to an electric services line as shown by survey dated July 12, 2000 and plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Roger Simpkins and Gina Simpkins, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated 8th day of October, 2019, and being of record in Deed Book 1498, Page 142, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax Map No. 033, Parcel No. 139.02
THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THIS 16 day of November, 2022.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:
KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC,
By: Ryan W. Goddard
Publish in the Standard Banner:
November 23-24, 2022 issue
December 1, 2022 issue
December 8, 2022 issue
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
CISCO DOCKERY
VS. NO. 21-CV-130
BRENDA CODY, LOUISE CODY, KIMBERLY CODY SHROPSHIRE, MICHAEL E GRAY AND LISA DOCKERY ROBERTS
LAND SALE NOTICE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 29th day of August, 2022, in the above-styled cause, I will, on SATURDAY, the 17th day of December, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. AT THE OLD HISTORIC COURTHOUSE IN DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described in said decree. Said property being located in the Eighth Civil District of Jefferson County and consisting of a tract of land lying on the West side of Old Highway 411, containing 9.43 acres, more or less, as shown on survey of Eddy R. Garrett, RLS #1544, dated 8/16/22 and described as follows:
Situate in Civil District No. Eight (8) of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at a highway monument on the southern margin of the Highway 411 rightof-way said monument being located South 12° 37’ 49” East 312.57 feet from the intersection of Highway 411 and Upper Rinehart Road and 90.99 feet southwest from the approximate centerline of Upper Rinehart Road, and running thence with a curve to the left (A=162.35 feet; R=361.37 feet; 0=25° 44’ 27.40”; B=South 38° 11’ 16” East; C=160.99 feet; T=82.57 feet) to a½ inch iron pin located 51.24 feet southwest from the approximate centerline of Upper Rinehart Road; thence South 23° 41’ 31” East 83.13 feet to a highway monument; thence South 43° 30’ 47” East 9.10 feet to a highway monument; thence South 10° 27’ 37” West 12.24 feet to a highway monument, corner to Dennis and Lisa McGaha (W.D. Book 716, Page 84); thence with the Dennis and Lisa McGaha line, South 14° 52’ 15” West 277.25 feet to a½ inch iron pin, corner to Dennis and Lisa McGaha (W.D. Book 1444, Page 451); thence with the Dennis and Lisa McGaha line, South 14° 09’ 34” West 183.14 feet to a ½ inch iron pin, corner to William C. Wise (Inst. Book 142, Page 683); thence with the William C. Wise line, four courses as follows: South 11 ° 38’ 28” West 164.22 feet to a 5 inch black gum; South 17° 09’ 30” West 88.42 feet to a ½ inch iron pin; South 09° 36’ 36” West 58. 70 feet to a flat bar; and South 09° 36’ 36” West 15.14 feet to a point on the northern margin of the Old Highway 411 right-of-way; thence with said highway right-of-way margin, 5 courses as follows: a curve to the left (A=90.01 feet; R=135.27 feet; 0=38° 07’ 23.1 O”; B=South 61 ° 05’ 57” West; C=88.36 feet; T=46.74 feet); South 42° 02’ 16” West 15.54 feet; a curve to the left (A=146.40 feet; R=372.56 feet; 0=22° 30’ 53.62”; B=South 30° 46’ 49” West; C=145.46 feet; T=74.16 feet); South 19° 31’ 22” West 236.91 feet; and a curve to the right (A=60.56° ; R=429.05 feet; 0=08° 05’ 12.90”; B=South 23° 33’ 58” West; C=60.51 feet; T=30.33 feet) to a ½ inch iron pin on the western margin of Old Highway 411, corner to Anthony Todd Gray (W.D. Book 505, Page 93); thence with the Anthony Todd Gray line, North 75° 23’ 17” West 124.22 feet to a½ inch iron pin; thence North 58° 39’ 26” West 157.07 feet to a pipe, corner to Martha Gray (W.D. Book 325, Page 113), and in the line of Diane M. Alley (W.D. Book 1209, Page 671); thence with the Diane M. Alley line, four courses as follows: North 04 ° 48’ 08” West 83.92 feet to a 20 inch pine; North 01 ° 53’ 40” East 92.54 feet to a 24 inch oak; North 06° 05’ 23” East 204.14 feet to a wood post; and North 05° 59’ 26” East 40.51 feet to a ½ inch iron pin, corner to Vanessa Faye Farnsworth (W.D. Book 1439, Page 348); thence with the Vanessa Faye Farnsworth line, five courses as follows: North 05° 34’ 54” East 42.39 feet to a½ inch iron pin; North 08° 06’ 51” East 112.27 feet to a pipe; South 56° 48’ 47” East 386.94 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin; North 04° 06’ 08” East 193.83 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin; and North 02° 55’ 12” East 759.09 feet to a ½ inch iron pin on the southern margin of the Highway 411 rightof-way; thence with said highway right-of-way margin, North 83° 26’ 25” East 153.19 feet to the point of Beginning, containing 9.43 acres, more or less, as shown on plat of survey by Eddy R. Garrett, Tennessee RLS #1544, dated August 16, 2022.
Being the remainder of the premises conveyed to Cisco Dockery and wife, Ida Bell Dockery by deed from Vina Strange Hensley and husband, Darius Henley, dated August 10, 1953, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 106, at page 413. Being also the remainder of the premises conveyed to Cisco Dockery and wife, Ida Dockery by deed from Dallas Maxwell and wife, Hallie Maxwell, dated November 16, 1953, of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee in Warranty Deed Book 108, at Page 140.
The said Cisco Dockery died on September 30, 1979 leaving his wife, Ida Bell Dockery, a/k/a Ida Dockery, as surviving tenant by the entirety.
The said Ida Bell Dockery died intestate and unmarried on June 15, 1989, survived by her children, Brenda Cody, Cisco Dockery, George Alfred Dockery, Jennings L. Dockery, and Martha Ethel Dockery Templin as her heirs at law.
The said Martha Ethel Dockery Templin died intestate on September 8, 2004, survived by her husband, Merle Templin as her sole heir at law. The said Merle Templin died testate on September 22, 2014, and his Last Will and Testament was duly admitted to probate in the Probate Division of the Chancery Court of Cocke County, Tennessee in Will Book 26 , at Page 363. By the terms of said Will, his onefifth (115th) undivided interest in the above described premises was devised to his nephew, Michael E. Gray.
The said Jennings L. Dockery died intestate and unmarried on May 14, 2011, survived by his daughter, Lisa Dockery Roberts, as his sole heir at law.
The said George Alfred Dockery died intestate on February 21, 2018, survived by his wife, Louise Dockery, and daughter, Kimberly Dockery Shrophsire, as his heirs at law.
BEING DESIGNATED AS PARCEL NO. 12.00 ON MAP #092, in the Assessor’s Office for Jefferson
County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: (unimproved real estate – no address assigned )
Subject to all matters shown, noted, depicted on plats of record in Plat Cabinet G, Slide 167, Plat Cabinet M, Slide 280 and Plat Cabinet M, Slide 627, aforesaid Register’s Office. Subject to the right of way of Old Highway 411, New Hwy 411 and Upper Rhinehart Road.
A copy of the recent survey is available for inspection at the Office of the Clerk & Master for
Jefferson County, TN.
TERMS OF SALE
The property will be sold on terms of 10% down the day of sale with the balance due within 30 days of the Order confirming the sale. The bidding will be held open for ten (10) days after the sale for anyone wishing to increase the bid by a minimum of 10%. The purchaser shall have the privilege of paying the entire purchase price should he/she desire to do so, without penalty. All taxes currently due and payable will be paid from the proceeds of the sale. The purchaser will assume the taxes for 2023.
Issued this 1st day of November, 2022.
Nancy C. Humbard,
Special Commissioner
Ben W Hooper, III
Attorney for Plaintiff
