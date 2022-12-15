PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
N O T I C E
The Board of Commissioners of the Jefferson City Housing Authority will convene for a Special Meeting at 7:30 P.M. at the office of the Jefferson City Housing Authority in Jefferson City, TN, on the 20th day of December, 2022, for the transaction of such business as may properly come before said meeting.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of the General Assembly of Tennessee for 1974.
This the 13th day of December, 2022.
Chloe-Ann Murph, Secretary
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY
HISTORIC ZONING
COMMISSION
December 21, 2022, 4:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes - November 28th, 2022
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None Pending
V. New Business
a. FUMC - Electronic Sign Approval
VI. Other Items for Discussion
VII. Adjournment
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
December 21st, 2022, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes - November 28th, 2022
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None Pending
V. New Business
a. Michael Price - Renovation and Addition on Existing Building
b. Ron Skeen - Request to Re-Zone Parcel from R-1 to R-2
c. Mark Ritter - Request to Re-Zone Parcel from R-1 to AF-1
d. Wade Luke - Request to Re-Zoning Parcel from R-2 to R-3
e. Carson-Newman - Request to Re-Zone Multiple Parcels from R-2 to P-2
f. Cherokee Bay LLC - Bond/Letter of Credit Submittal for Final Plat Approval
VI. Other Items for Discussion
VII. Adjournment
AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
December 21, 2022, 6:30 P.M.
I. Call to order
II. Approval of Previous Minutes - October 24, 2022
III. Citizens Comments
IV. New Business
a. Carson-Newman - Variance Request for Building Height
V. Other Items for Discussion
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all Jefferson Alliance members, Jefferson County residents, and all others who may be interested that there will be a Jefferson Alliance meeting on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 8:30 A.M.
This meeting will be held in the Jefferson City Fire Department Training Room. Located at 104 City Center Dr., Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mark Potts
President of Jefferson Alliance
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien.
Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17th, 2022.
UNIT NAME
179 Terry Coleman
301 Katlin Boatman
302 Katlin Boatman
317 Gary Murray
339 Teresa Hardy
409 James Parker
458 Farrell Campbell
497 Kailley Lau
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicle:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5EL688948
OWNER: Alysia G. Klinger
Sale date: Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) Transportation Program is seeking Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Vendors to make purchases from or provide transportation related services. If you are interested in receiving information on becoming a Certified DBE through the Tennessee Department of Transportation please contact: Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), Civil Rights Office, DBE Program, 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 1800, Nashville, TN 37243-0347. Telephone (615) 741-3681/1-888-370-3647.
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 18, 2015, executed by KARI A. BOBOT conveying certain real property therein described to HEARTLAND TITLE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded September 21, 2015, in Deed Book 1283, Page 592; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING LOT 35, MATTHEW ESTATES, PHASE II, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 45, REGISTER` S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN MISCELLANEOUS BOOK 104, PAGE 291, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS IN WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 415, PAGE 49, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS FOLLOWS: “SAID LANDS SHALL NOT BE USED OR MAINTAINED AS A JUNKYARD OR AS A PLACE FOR THE STORAGE OF USED OR JUNK AUTOMOBILES.” SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 45, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, ETC.
Parcel ID: 075C-A-037.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 460 TYLER DR, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): KARI A. BOBOT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK/CARE CREDIT , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK, N.A./CITICORP CREDIT SERVICES , PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO “BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE”
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gene C. Hanks
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gene C. Hanks deceased, who died on 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gene C. Hanks are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of November, 2022.
Johnny Hanks &
David Sellers
Co-Executors
Gene C. Hanks, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Hugh Stanley Duff
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Hugh Stanley Duff deceased, who died on 7th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Hugh Stanley Duff are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of October, 2022.
Marjorie Ann Clevenger
Executrix
Hugh Stanley Duff, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James Edward White
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of James Edward White deceased, who died on 28th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against James Edward White are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of November, 2022.
Mary Van Natten
Executrix
James Edward White, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stanley J. Hooper
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stanley J. Hooper deceased, who died on 27th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stanley J. Hooper are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of November, 2022.
Carl Hooper, Jr.
Administrator
Personal Representative
Stanley J. Hooper, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Peggy Beasley Deese
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Peggy Beasley Deese deceased, who died on 26th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Peggy Beasley Deese are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of November, 2022.
Kenneth Neil Radford
Executor
Peggy Beasley Deese, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Catherine Denton
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Catherine Denton deceased, who died on 22nd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Catherine Denton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of November, 2022.
Cissy Proffitt &
Catherine N. Nunnally
Co-Executors
Catherine Denton, Deceased
Clinton R. Anderson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon deceased, who died on 1st day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of November, 2022.
Frank C. Herndon
Administrator
Personal Representative
Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stephen Rogers Daniel
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stephen Rogers Daniel deceased, who died on 4th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stephen Rogers Daniel are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of November, 2022.
Jeana R. Daniel
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Stephen Rogers Daniel,
Deceased
Weston Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dorothy F. Olson
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dorothy F. Olson deceased, who died on 3rd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dorothy F. Olson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of November, 2022.
Bruce Erb
Executor
Dorothy F. Olson, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dorothy Mae Downey
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dorothy Mae Downey deceased, who died on 21st day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dorothy Mae Downey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of November, 2022.
Scott I. Downey
Executor
Dorothy Mae Downey, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Faye N. Townsend
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Faye N. Townsend deceased, who died on 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Faye N. Townsend are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of November, 2022.
David Noonkesser
Executor
Faye N. Townsend, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Albert Bell
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Albert Bell deceased, who died on 14th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Albert Bell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
Stephanie Henson
Administratrix
Personal Representative
William Albert Bell, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gail Miller
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gail Miller deceased, who died on 31st day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gail Miller are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 29th day of November, 2022.
Ann Fox
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Gail Miller, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for Election Commission Voting System.
For a copy of the RFP or questions, contact Charles Gibson, Administrator of Elections, at CGibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov or by phone (865) 397-3440. Copies of the RFP and specifications are also available at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov on the Finance Department page.
Sealed proposals should either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room. Jefferson County does not accept electronically transmitted bid responses.
Proposals must be 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Voting System” 3.) include total budget for this project amount that is clear, concise and does not require tabulation.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 16, 2021, executed by JOHN RAYMOND WELLS conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2021, in Deed Book 1603, Page 674; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 21 OF THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE FINAL PLAT OF RECORD AS PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 1492, IN THE REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 057L-B-021.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 575 RESERVE WAY, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOHN RAYMOND WELLS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2020, executed by CEDRIC D. PARRISH and AMANDA M. PARRISH conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded February 3, 2020, in Deed Book 1516, Page 598; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 21, RAMBLING ACRES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET D, SLIDE 47, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 053C-B-012.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2841 SHILOH CIR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CEDRIC D. PARRISH, AMANDA M. PARRISH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED
HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 13, 2021, by CHRISTI JEANNINE BLAND-RAITT aka Jeannine Bland, unmarried. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1584, Page 196 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2020 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP047447TNAB.
Sale Date and Location:
JANUARY 4, 2023, at 12:00 P.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1538, Page 603, and commonly known as 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.
Property Address: 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.Tax Map Identification No.: 053-049.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: DAVID BROWN AND ROBIN BROWN (Book 1708, Page 440).
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: December 1, 8, and 15, 2022.
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 11, 2021, executed by JASON A GRIFFITH conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 14, 2021, in Deed Book 1617, Page 85; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF JEFFERSON CITY, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 173 OF GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED FINAL PLAT FOR GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2 OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET L, SLIDE 150, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE
FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 008P-F-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 158 CLAIRE PLACE, TALBOTT, TN 37877. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JASON A GRIFFITH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
