MEETINGS NOTICE
Finance Committee
December 28, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Courtroom
Personnel Committee
December 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Jury Room
Conservation Committee
January 05, 2023, 9:00 a.m.
Courtroom
Budget Committee
January 09, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Courtroom
Nominating Committee
January 09, 2023, 6:00 p.m.
Jury Room
County Commission
Work Session
January 09, 2023, 6:30 p.m.
County Commission Quarterly Meeting
January 17, 2023, 6:30 p.m.
Mark Potts,
Mayor Jefferson County
•12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of
School Commissioners
Thursday, January 5, 2023
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Historic Courthouse @ 4:30 PM
PURPOSE OF THE MEETING – BUDGET AMENDMENTS
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•12:22
_______________________________
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
JANUARY 2023
There will be no meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for the month of December 2022. The next regular meeting will be held on January 24, 2023 at 6 p.m.
•12:22
_______________________________
In the Chancery Court for
Jefferson County, Tennessee
In re Adoption of Jenessa Jean Wallace,
A Female Child.
Jason Ashley and Tammy
Ashley,
Petitioners,
v.
Jessica Renee Franklin and
Michael Allen Wallace,
Respondents.
No. 2022-CV-147
Order for Service of Process
by Publication
From the sworn Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption requesting service of process by publication and the entire record, the Court finds that the whereabouts of the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace are unknown and unknown and, after a diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained. It is therefore ORDERED that the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace shall be served by publication of the following notice in the Standard Banner, a newspaper located in Jefferson City, Jefferson County, Tennessee, as provided by law.
Notice
TO: Michael Allen Wallace
Jason Ashley and Tammy Ashley have filed a Petition against you, Michael Allen Wallace, seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the minor child Jenessa Jean Wallace. By the Order of Publication entered in this cause, it appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served on you because your whereabouts and residence are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you and to send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, W. Keith Repass, whose address is P.O. Box 1580, Dandridge, TN 37725. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee. This notice will be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner newspaper. The last date of publication will be January 12, 2023. Your answer must be filed within thirty (30) days after that date. Your court date is March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. If no answer is filed, a default judgment will be taken against you, and a hearing to terminate your parental rights will be set without further notice to you.
It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace fails to appear or otherwise answer the Petition, further service of process is not required and service of all future notices, motion, orders, or other pleadings may be made on the Respondent by filing them with the Clerk and Master of the Jefferson County Chancery Court.
ENTERED December 15, 2022.
James H. Ripley
Chancellor
Approved for Entry:
W. Keith Repass
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 1580
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3555
B.P.R. No. 16267
•12:22, 12:29, 1:5, 1:12
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S
FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00223
•12:22, 12:29, 1:5
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Virginia Dee Strange
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Dee Strange deceased, who died on 25th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Virginia Dee Strange are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of December, 2022.
Scott Strange &
DeeDee Strange
Co-Administrators
Virginia Dee Strange, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:22, 12:29
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Emily W. Ball
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Emily W. Ball deceased, who died on 17th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Emily W. Ball are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 9th day of December, 2022.
Sherry W. Trudeau
Executrix
Emily W. Ball, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:22, 12:29
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dewey Howard Tucker
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dewey Howard Tucker deceased, who died on 22nd day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dewey Howard Tucker are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of December, 2022.
Robert Samuel Tucker
Executor
Dewey Howard Tucker,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:22, 12:29
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lynda Mabe
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lynda Mabe deceased, who died on 19th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lynda Mabe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of December, 2022.
Tonya Moyers
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Lynda Mabe, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:22, 12:29
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gene C. Hanks
Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gene C. Hanks deceased, who died on 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gene C. Hanks are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 1st day of November, 2022.
Johnny Hanks &
David Sellers
Co-Executors
Gene C. Hanks, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Hugh Stanley Duff
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of October, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Hugh Stanley Duff deceased, who died on 7th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Hugh Stanley Duff are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of October, 2022.
Marjorie Ann Clevenger
Executrix
Hugh Stanley Duff, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James Edward White
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of James Edward White deceased, who died on 28th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against James Edward White are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of November, 2022.
Mary Van Natten
Executrix
James Edward White, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stanley J. Hooper
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stanley J. Hooper deceased, who died on 27th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stanley J. Hooper are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of November, 2022.
Carl Hooper, Jr.
Administrator
Personal Representative
Stanley J. Hooper, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Peggy Beasley Deese
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Peggy Beasley Deese deceased, who died on 26th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Peggy Beasley Deese are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of November, 2022.
Kenneth Neil Radford
Executor
Peggy Beasley Deese, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Catherine Denton
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Catherine Denton deceased, who died on 22nd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Catherine Denton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of November, 2022.
Cissy Proffitt &
Catherine N. Nunnally
Co-Executors
Catherine Denton, Deceased
Clinton R. Anderson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon deceased, who died on 1st day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of November, 2022.
Frank C. Herndon
Administrator
Personal Representative
Daniel Reginald Carlton Herndon,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stephen Rogers Daniel
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Stephen Rogers Daniel deceased, who died on 4th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Stephen Rogers Daniel are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of November, 2022.
Jeana R. Daniel
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Stephen Rogers Daniel,
Deceased
Weston Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dorothy F. Olson
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dorothy F. Olson deceased, who died on 3rd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dorothy F. Olson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of November, 2022.
Bruce Erb
Executor
Dorothy F. Olson, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dorothy Mae Downey
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dorothy Mae Downey deceased, who died on 21st day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dorothy Mae Downey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of November, 2022.
Scott I. Downey
Executor
Dorothy Mae Downey, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Faye N. Townsend
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Faye N. Townsend deceased, who died on 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Faye N. Townsend are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of November, 2022.
David Noonkesser
Executor
Faye N. Townsend, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Albert Bell
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Albert Bell deceased, who died on 14th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Albert Bell are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of November, 2022.
Stephanie Henson
Administratrix
Personal Representative
William Albert Bell, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gail Miller
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of November, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gail Miller deceased, who died on 31st day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gail Miller are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 29th day of November, 2022.
Ann Fox
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Gail Miller, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•12:15, 12:22
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 18, 2015, executed by KARI A. BOBOT conveying certain real property therein described to HEARTLAND TITLE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded September 21, 2015, in Deed Book 1283, Page 592; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FIRST CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING LOT 35, MATTHEW ESTATES, PHASE II, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 45, REGISTER` S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN MISCELLANEOUS BOOK 104, PAGE 291, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS IN WARRANTY DEED OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 415, PAGE 49, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS FOLLOWS: “SAID LANDS SHALL NOT BE USED OR MAINTAINED AS A JUNKYARD OR AS A PLACE FOR THE STORAGE OF USED OR JUNK AUTOMOBILES.” SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 45, REGISTER`S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICTIONS, ETC.
Parcel ID: 075C-A-037.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 460 TYLER DR, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): KARI A. BOBOT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF SYNCHRONY BANK/CARE CREDIT , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK, N.A./CITICORP CREDIT SERVICES , PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO “BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE”
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
•12:15, 12:22, 12:29
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 16, 2021, executed by JOHN RAYMOND WELLS conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2021, in Deed Book 1603, Page 674; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 21 OF THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE FINAL PLAT OF RECORD AS PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 1492, IN THE REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 057L-B-021.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 575 RESERVE WAY, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOHN RAYMOND WELLS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
•12:8, 12:15, 12:22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.