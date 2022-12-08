PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Charles Gantte Heirs (Josh Smith), 124 E. Meeting St., Map 68N/68F, Group A, Parcel 19, Approval to paint building and door / New Sign
• Joseph Bruce (Paul Patel), 131 E. Meeting St., Map 68N, Group D, Parcel 4.01, Commercial Addition – 2nd Story or Rear Addition
• Approval of Color Scheme for the Historic District
• Replacement of Historic District Banners
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Total Properties Management (John Ballinger), 3008 Villas at Creekside Drive, Map 57K, Group A, Parcel 18, Variance Request for Rear Setback for New Home
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (immediately following the BZA meeting) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Public Hearing - A Resolution Removing Regulations Requiring Subdivisions that Adjoin Existing Streets to Provide Right-of-Way in Excess of the Existing Right-of-Way, Based on Newly Codified T.C.A. 13-3-403(d)(1)
• Josh Cate (Josh Haun), Milldale Road, Map 57, Parcels 65 & 65.01, Preliminary 31-50 Lot Subdivision
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 30th day of November, 2022.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO
THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ZONING RESOLUTION
JANUARY 9, 2023
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The purpose of these hearings will be to hear comments from the public on the following proposed resolutions to rezone property.
Rezoning resolution- A-1 to R-1 property located on Highway 139 in Dandridge by John M. Thornton, Heather Sartain & Kortney Stinnett/Choice Enterprise Real Estate & Development Co. (map 075 parcel 074.00)
Three copies of the proposed resolution will be available at the zoning office during normal business hours for public review.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following vehicle has been left abandoned on the lot at Rusty Wallace Ford, 134 Sharon Drive, Dandridge, TN 37725:
Owner:
Automotive Specialty Enterprise
Anthony Garland
2014 Ford Focus
VIN: 1FADP3F22EL361555
Amount owed: $878.00
Upon payment of all towing, preservation and storage charges, the owner and any lienholder may reclaim the vehicle within ten (10) working days. Failure to respond to this notice within those ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. For more information, contact Rusty Wallace Ford, (865) 940-1590.
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicle:
VIN: 3B7MF33C72M260998
OWNER: Shelter Mutual Insurance Company
Sale date: Friday, December 23, 2022 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for Election Commission Voting System.
For a copy of the RFP or questions, contact Charles Gibson, Administrator of Elections, at CGibson@jeffersoncountytn.gov or by phone (865) 397-3440. Copies of the RFP and specifications are also available at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov on the Finance Department page.
Sealed proposals should either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725 or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room. Jefferson County does not accept electronically transmitted bid responses.
Proposals must be 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “Voting System” 3.) include total budget for this project amount that is clear, concise and does not require tabulation.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO), consisting of the Tennessee cities of Morristown, Jefferson City and White Pine, and portions of Hamblen and Jefferson counties, is seeking Request For Qualifications (RFQs) for the a Transit Center Feasibility Study. The project shall consist, at a minimum, of the following:
1. Project Introduction
2. Project Scope, consisting of
A. Task 1. Public Participation/ Meetings
B. Task 2. Analyze the Characteristics of Potential Transit Center Site(s)
C. Task 3. Various Potential Transit Center site questions to be answered
D. Task 4. Recommendations
E. Task 5. Cost Estimates
3. Draft and Final Report (final report to be submitted in paper and a digital copy).
PLEASE NOTE: The full RFQ description can be obtained from www.lamtpo.com, or by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com, or by phone at 423-581-6277.
The deliverables shall be:
1. High resolution PDF files suitable for printing hardcopies
2. Standard resolution PDF files suitable for posting online
3. All materials created for meetings, workshops, etc. This includes sign-in sheets, powerpoint presentations, any GIS Shapefiles and/or CAD files, maps, illustrations, photos and/or handouts throughout the planning process.
4. A Listing and analysis (including cost estimates) of the potential transit center site locations within the LAMTPO region
5. Draft Transit Center Feasibility Study document
6. Final Transit Center Feasibility Study document
CONTACT AND SUBMITTAL
INFORMATION:
Any consulting firm wishing to submit a RFQ shall have a current prequalification status with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Qualifications Submittal Due Date: Submittals will be received until 12:00 PM (noon) January 13, 2023. Any submittal not received by the LAMTPO prior to the time set in this request shall be disqualified.
Submittal: A PDF digital format must be submitted via email to richd@mymorristown.con, with Transit Center Feasibility Study RFQ written in the subject line.
Contact Person
Rich DesGroseilliers,
MTPO Coordinator, GISP
LAMTPO
100 W 1st N St
PO Box 1499
Morristown, TN 37816-1499
e-mail: richd@mymorristown.com
phone: (423) 581-6277
The RFQs to be submitted shall have, at a minimum:
1. Letter of Interest
2. Information on the Consulting Firm
3. The scope as to how the project, as outlined above, will be handled.
4. Previous experience/ knowledge of Transit Center studies, reports.
5. List of References pertaining to Transit Center Study Plans
6. Schedule of when the services will be submitted, such as the project start date, completion date with final report to LAMTPO.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY: It is LAMTPO’s policy to ensure full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by prohibiting discrimination against any person based on race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in the provision of benefits and services, programs, and activities resulting from Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and in the Award and administration of all Contracts. Small and women or minority owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), as defined in 49 CFR Part 26 are encouraged to submit Bids regarding all aspects of this contract, contractor certifies and warrants it will comply with this policy.
LAMTPO encourages women and minority owned firms to submit qualifications for the provision of the services described herein. LAMTPO does not discriminate based on race, color, age, sex, or national origin in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d).
In order to comply with reporting requirements pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d), responding firms are asked to please voluntarily provide the following information. The information should be provided as it applies to the authorized company representative who has submitted the bid and whose signature appears on the bid request form.
Race:
_____White
_____African American
_____Hispanic
_____Asian
_____American Indian
_____Other: ____________
Gender:
_____Male
_____Female
This information is not required and if submitted, will not affect you as a bidder of services or supplies to LAMTPO. It is requested for compliance with government record keeping and reporting purposes.
SOLICITUD DE
CUALIFICACIONES
La Organización de Planificación de Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO), que consiste en las ciudades de Tennessee de Morristown, Jefferson City y White Pine, y partes de los condados de Hamblen y Jefferson, está buscando Solicitud de Calificaciones (RFQ) para el Estudio de Factibilidad de un Centro de Tránsito. El proyecto consistirá, como mínimo, en lo siguiente:
1. Introducción al proyecto
2. Alcance del proyecto, que consiste en:
A. Tarea 1. Participación pública / Reuniones
B. Tarea 2. Analizar las características de los posibles sitios de centros de tránsito
C. Tarea 3. Varias preguntas sobre el sitio del Centro de Tránsito Potencial que deben responderse
D. Tarea 4. Recomendaciones
E. Tarea 5. Estimaciones de costos
3. Borrador e Informe Final (informe final a presentar en papel y copia digital).
TENGA EN CUENTA: La descripción completa de la solicitud de presupuesto se puede obtener de www.lamtpo.com, o contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers en richd@mymorristown.com, o por teléfono al 423-581-6277.
Los resultados serán:
1. Archivos PDF de alta resolución adecuados para imprimir copias impresas
2. Archivos PDF de resolución estándar adecuados para publicar en línea
3. Todos los materiales creados para reuniones, talleres, etc. Esto incluye hojas de inicio de sesión, presentaciones de PowerPoint, cualquier archivo de forma SIG y / o archivos CAD, mapas, ilustraciones, fotos y / o folletos durante todo el proceso de planificación.
4. Una lista y análisis (incluidas las estimaciones de costos) de las posibles ubicaciones de los sitios de centros de tránsito dentro de la región LAMTPO
5. Borrador del documento del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
6. Documento final del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
INFORMACIÓN DE CONTACTO Y ENVÍO:
Cualquier empresa consultora que desee presentar una solicitud de presupuesto deberá tener un estado de precalificación actual con el Departamento de Transporte de Tennessee (TDOT).
Fecha de vencimiento de presentación de calificaciones: Las presentaciones se recibirán hasta las 12:00 PM (mediodía) del 13 de enero de 2023. Cualquier presentación no recibida por la LAMTPO antes del tiempo establecido en esta solicitud será descalificada.
Envío: Se debe enviar un formato digital PDF por correo electrónico a richd@mymorristown.con, con la RFQ del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito escrita en la línea de asunto.
Persona de contacto
Rich DesGroseilliers,
Coordinador de MTPO, GISP
LAMTPO
100 W1st N St
Apartado de correos 1499
Morristown, TN 37816-1499
Correo electrónico:
Teléfono: (423) 581-6277
Las solicitudes de presupuesto que se presentarán deberán, como mínimo:
1. Carta de interés
2. Información sobre la empresa consultora
3. El alcance de cómo se manejará el proyecto, como se describió anteriormente.
4. Experiencia previa / conocimiento de estudios del Centro de Tránsito , informes.
5. Lista de referencias relativas a los planes de estudio del centro de tránsito
6. Cronograma de cuándo se presentarán los servicios, como la fecha de inicio del proyecto, la fecha de finalización con el informe final a LAMTPO.
IGUALDAD DE OPORTUNIDADES: Es política de LAMTPO garantizar el pleno cumplimiento del Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 al prohibir la discriminación contra cualquier persona por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la provisión de beneficios y servicios, programas y actividades resultantes de los programas asistidos por el gobierno federal del Departamento de Transporte y en la adjudicación y administración de todos los contratos. Se alienta a las empresas comerciales desfavorecidas (DBE) pequeñas y de propiedad de mujeres o minorías, según se define en 49 CFR Parte 26, a presentar ofertas con respecto a todos los aspectos de este contrato, el contratista certifica y garantiza que cumplirá con esta política.
LAMTPO alienta a las mujeres y a las empresas propiedad de minorías a presentar calificaciones para la prestación de los servicios descritos en este documento. LAMTPO no discrimina por raza, color, edad, sexo u origen nacional en programas patrocinados por el gobierno federal o estatal, de conformidad con el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d).
Con el fin de cumplir con los requisitos de presentación de informes de conformidad con el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d), se ruega a las empresas que respondan que proporcionen voluntariamente lo siguiente. La información debe facilitarse tal como se aplica al representante autorizado de la empresa que ha presentado la oferta y cuya firma aparece en el formulario de solicitud de oferta. informinform
Raza:
_____White
_____African
_____Hispanic
_____Asian Americana
_____American
_____Other indio: ___________
Género:
_____Male
_____Female
Esta información no es obligatoria y, si se presenta, no le afectará como licitador de servicios o suministros a informLAMTPO. Se solicita para cumplir con los propósitos de mantenimiento de registros y presentación de informes del gobierno.
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 16, 2021, executed by JOHN RAYMOND WELLS conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2021, in Deed Book 1603, Page 674; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF DANDRIDGE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 21 OF THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED THE RESERVE AT MILLDALE FINAL PLAT OF RECORD AS PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 1492, IN THE REGISTER` S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 057L-B-021.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 575 RESERVE WAY, DANDRIDGE, TN 37725. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JOHN RAYMOND WELLS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 18, 2020, executed by CEDRIC D. PARRISH and AMANDA M. PARRISH conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded February 3, 2020, in Deed Book 1516, Page 598; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 21, RAMBLING ACRES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET D, SLIDE 47, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 053C-B-012.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2841 SHILOH CIR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): CEDRIC D. PARRISH, AMANDA M. PARRISH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND
AFFIXED MANUFACTURED
HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 13, 2021, by CHRISTI JEANNINE BLAND-RAITT aka Jeannine Bland, unmarried. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1584, Page 196 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2020 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP047447TNAB.
Sale Date and Location:
JANUARY 4, 2023, at 12:00 P.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1538, Page 603, and commonly known as 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.
Property Address: 219 Walton Road (219 Old Dandridge Pike), Strawberry Plains, TN 37871.Tax Map Identification No.: 053-049.00 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: DAVID BROWN AND ROBIN BROWN (Book 1708, Page 440).
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 23rd day of November, 2022.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: December 1, 8, and 15, 2022.
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 11, 2021, executed by JASON A GRIFFITH conveying certain real property therein described to MATTHEW T ANDERSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded June 14, 2021, in Deed Book 1617, Page 85; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on January 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM At the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF JEFFERSON CITY, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 173 OF GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED FINAL PLAT FOR GREENE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 2 OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET L, SLIDE 150, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE
FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.
Parcel ID: 008P-F-040.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 158 CLAIRE PLACE, TALBOTT, TN 37877. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JASON A GRIFFITH
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on the 8th day of October, 2019, Roger Simpkins, and wife Gina Simpkins, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 1498, Page 144, bearing instrument number 19007472, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, conveyed to Colonial Title Group as Trustee. Whereas Trustee was conveyed to KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC as Successor Trustee on the 10th day of August 2022 and recorded in Record Book 1709, page 694 for the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of the Note to Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, in the Register’s Office for Blount County, Tennessee in the amount of One-Hundred-Twenty Thousand Three-Hundred Thirty-Four Dollars and 56/100 Cents ($120,334.56); and
WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said Note and Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, being the true and lawful owner and holder of said Note has declared the entire amount of said Note immediately due and payable pursuant to the terms of said Note and Deed of Trust securing the same; and
WHEREAS, the parties in interest to said foreclosure are as follows:
1. Roger Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
2. Gina Simpkins, 1826 Clover Brook Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
3. Broadway Carpets, Inc., 930 N. Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37917.
4. Paul Rowan, 546 Douglas Dam Rd., Kodak, TN 37764
5. William Henderson III, 908 55th St., Oakland, CA 94608
6. All occupants of 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820
NOW, THEREFORE, the undersigned will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder in cash in hand in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse, 214 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725, on the 16th day of December 2022, at 10:00 a.m. or at a time announced on that date by the Substitute Trustee without further written notice or publication.
Said property to be sold subject to any and all unpaid real property taxes and in bar of the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other rights and exemptions of every kind to the highest bidder for cash (or credit upon the indebtedness secured if the lawful owner and holder thereof is the successful purchaser).
The real estate to be sold is located at 557 Kearney Road, New Market, TN 37820, Jefferson County, Tax ID: Control Map 033, Parcel 139.02 and is more particularly described as follows:
SITUATE in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and Being Lot 2R2, Resubdivision of Tracts 2&3 of Sam McGhee Estate, as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
SUBJECT to all matters noted and depicted on plats of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162 and Cabinet M, Slide 1136, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, including but not limited to roadways, rights of way, easements, setbacks, utilities, Health Department limitations and regulations, restrictions, etc.
SUBJECT to an electric services line as shown by survey dated July 12, 2000 and plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 162, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Being the same property conveyed to Roger Simpkins and Gina Simpkins, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed dated 8th day of October, 2019, and being of record in Deed Book 1498, Page 142, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax Map No. 033, Parcel No. 139.02
THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THIS 16 day of November, 2022.
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE:
KIZER & BLACK, ATTORNEYS, PLLC,
By: Ryan W. Goddard
Publish in the Standard Banner:
November 23-24, 2022 issue
December 1, 2022 issue
December 8, 2022 issue
