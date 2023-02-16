PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all Personnel Committee Members, Budget Committee Members, Nominating Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meetings have been set.
SPECIAL CALLED
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING
February 16th AT 6:15 P.M.
BUDGET AMENDMENTS:
1. LAND ACQUISITION
2. LEASE AGREEMENT
3. BUDGET AMENDMENT FOR REGISTER OF DEEDS
SPECIAL CALLED COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING
February 16th at 6:30 P.M.
1. LAND ACQUISITION
2. LEASE AGREEMENT
PERSONNEL COMMITTEE
MEETING
March 01st AT 5:00 P.M.
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING
March 13th at 5:00 P.M.
NOMINATING COMMITTEE
MEETING
April 10th AT 6:00 P.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
MAYOR MARK POTTS
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
FEBRUARY 28, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Variance request for a house to be constructed to the rear of the existing garage at 3080 Old Highway 411, Dandridge by Tanner Wood (Map 092 Parcel 017.01)
V. Variance request for a garage to be placed approximately 10’ in front of the existing house at Waterside on Douglas-Phase 1, Lot 49- 424 Quiet Cove Way, Dandridge by James & Rebecca Holt (Map 079 Parcel 068.16)
VI. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Site Plan Review for a commercial storage facility to be located on 1980 E. Highway 25-70, Lot 1 of The Old Newport Highway LLC Subdivision, Dandridge by Old Newport Highway LLC / Robert Delventhal (Map 071 a portion of Parcel 004.00)
B. Site Plan Review for Timberstone RV Resort to be constructed at 2012 W. Highway 25-70, New Market by Dumplin Valley Properties, LLC (Map 065 Parcel 002.00)
C. Rezoning request from I-1 to C-2 for property at W. Highway 11-E and Lowery Loop Road, New Market by Edward Otis III. & Lisa Otis (Map 032 Parcel 033.09)
D. Review requirements for a Battery Energy Storage System “BESS” in A-1 (Agricultural -Forestry)
E. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School Commissioners
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session 5:30 p.m. with the Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Sale will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Norton’s Wrecker, 1165 West Highway 11E, New Market, TN 37820.
2003 Jeep Cherokee
OWNER: Sandra Waggoner
VIN: 1J4GX48S83C581302
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
OWNER: Angela Rynes
VIN: 1GCRKSE38BZ317345
2013 Nissan Altima
OWNER: Brijesh L. Patel
VIN: 1N4AL3AP1DC120568
1997 Suzuki Motorcycle
OWNER: Unknown
JSIGN78A8V2103373
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, At the Front Door of the, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SHIRLEY ANN CHAMBERS AND FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS, to Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee, on February 25, 2008, at Record Book 923, Page 459-469 as Instrument No. 08001727 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: MCLP Asset Company, Inc.
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Situated in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No.12 of Shrader Subdivision, a Plat of which subdivision appears of record in the Register`s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, in Plat Book 7, page 23, said lot fronts South 100 feet on Hayes Drive, and is more particularly bounded and described as shown on said plat of record aforesaid and as shown by survey of James C. Quarrels, Surveyor, dated November 16, 1971. Said is improved with a new dwelling fronting South on Hayes Drive.
The above described premises are conveyed subject to the following restrictions:
Trailers and/or mobile homes are prohibited.
Storage of used care and/or junkyards are prohibited.
All sewage systems must be approved by local Health Department.
Being the same property conveyed to Floyd Ray Chambers and wife, Shirley Ann Chambers by deed of C.O. Rainwater and wife, Ann B. Rainwater dated January 10, 1972 of record in Book 174, page 12 in the Register`s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 046O B 02100 000000
Current Owner(s) of Property: SHIRLEY ANN CHAMBERS AND FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 102 Lennox Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000006-409-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED
MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on December 20, 2021, by CHRISTOPHER NATHANIEL WORTH, and wife, ELIZABETH ROSE WORTH, and TERRY E. WORTH, unmarried. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1661, Page 87 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2022 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CAP038114TNAB. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Sale Date and Location: March 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1661, Page 85, and commonly known as 1220 Redbird Ln., Dandridge, Jefferson County, TN 37725.
Property Address: 1220 Redbird Ln., Dandridge, Jefferson County, TN 37725.
Tax Map Identification No.: 058-046.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers,
Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: February 16, 23, and March 2, 2023.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Worley Kenneth Hill
Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Worley Kenneth Hill deceased, who died on 28th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Worley Kenneth Hill are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 6th day of January, 2023.
Lepha Arbutus Tickles
Executor
Worley Kenneth Hill, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marlin David Rice
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Marlin David Rice deceased, who died on 31st day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Marlin David Rice are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of January, 2023.
Linda Joyce Rice
Executrix
Marlin David Rice, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Shelia Rhea Hutchison
Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Shelia Rhea Hutchison deceased, who died on 11th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Shelia Rhea Hutchison are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 18th day of January, 2023.
Amber Nicole Newman
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Shelia Rhea Hutchison,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alice F. Shelton
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Alice F. Shelton deceased, who died on 10th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Alice F. Shelton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2023.
Debbie Lindsey
Executrix
Alice F. Shelton, Deceased
William M. Leibrock, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dorothy A. Lewis
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dorothy A. Lewis deceased, who died on 24th day of December, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dorothy A. Lewis are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2023.
Tony Lynn Marshall &
Courtney Carias
Co-Executors
Dorothy A. Lewis, Deceased
William M. Leibrock, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Don Heim
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Don Heim deceased, who died on 2nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Don Heim are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2023.
Ronnie Combs
Executor
Don Heim, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Kenneth Bowlin
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of George Kenneth Bowlin deceased, who died on 15th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against George Kenneth Bowlin are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2023.
Christie Lakins
Administratrix
Personal Representative
George Kenneth Bowlin,
Deceased
Kevin A. Dean, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Frank Reed
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of William Frank Reed deceased, who died on 23rd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against William Frank Reed are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of January, 2023.
Teresa Ann Reed
Executrix
William Frank Reed,
Deceased
Jeffery S. Greene, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael Lynn Coleman
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Lynn Coleman deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Lynn Coleman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of January, 2023.
Steven Coleman
Administrator
Personal Representative
Michael Lynn Coleman,
Deceased
Jill R. Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jean Estella Hedges
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jean Estella Hedges deceased, who died on 12/04/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jean Estella Hedges are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of January, 2023.
Russell D. Hedges
Executor
Jean Estella Hedges, Deceased
N/A, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Trula Rick Seay
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Trula Rick Seay deceased, who died on 16th day of October 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Trula Rick Seay are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of January, 2023.
Raymond Rick, Jr.
Administrator
Personal Representative
Trula Rick Seay, Deceased
Guy E. Tustin, III, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rita H. Denton
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of January, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rita H. Denton deceased, who died on 11th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rita H. Denton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 30th day of January, 2023.
Mark H. Denton &
Emily Woollcott
Co-Executors
Rita H. Denton, Deceased
C. Edward Daniel, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM local time, at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by James L. McKinley; Susan T. McKinley, to Brandon G. Polito, Trustee, as Trustee for Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, dated March 13, 2007 and recorded on March 19, 2007, Document No. 07002667, in Book No. 861, at Page 716; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.
Street Address: 334 Economy Circle, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 075M A 008.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley
Legal Description: DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN ClTY OF DANDRIDGE IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 07/15/1981 AND RECORDED 07/17/1981 IN BOOK 262 PAGE 138 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:
SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOT NO. EIGHT (8) OF SHADY GROVE ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 9, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ANO TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Publication Dates: February 9, 2023, February 16, 2023 and February 23, 2023
Ingle Law Firm, PA,
Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West
Suite 160,
Huntersville, NC 28078
(980) 771-0717
15995 - 22825
JEFFERSON COUNTY
CHANCERY COURT
BRENDA CAMERON,
OTHA BARNES AND
MALINDA HOLT
Vs
SHEILA JANE LANE AND
CHRISTOPHER McMAHAN
NO. 22-CV-37
LAND SALE NOTICE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Dandridge, Tennessee, entered on the 13th day of December, 2022, in the above styled cause, wherein I was appointed as Special Commissioner, I will, on SATURDAY, THE 25th DAY OF MARCH, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M., ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described in said decree, said property being located in the Fifth Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being identified as Lots Nos. Eight and Thirteen of Section 7 of the property of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph K. Moore, as shown by Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12 (formerly 3/154), the aforesaid Register’s Office, and being more particularly described as follows
SECTION 7, LOTS NOS. EIGHT (8) AND THIRTEEN (13): BEGINNING at a stake set in the right of way line of U S. Highway 25-70 and corner of Lot No, 7; thence North 29 deg. 30 min. East 300 feet to a stake set in the right of way of access road, corner to Lot No. 14; thence with the line of access road, South 60 deg. East 100 feet to a stake, corner to Lot No, 12; thence South 29 deg. 30 min. West 300 feet to a stake in the right of way of U S Highway 25-70, and corner to Lot No. 9; thence with the right of way of U. S. Highway 25-70 North 60 deg. West 100 feet to the point of Beginning.
TAX MAP 060O, GROUP E, CONTROL MAP 60C, PARCEL 011.00
Subject to all matters shown, noted and depicted on plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12, and subject to the right of way and controlled access of Interstate 40 and Highway 25/70,, and subject to any and all unpaid taxes.
Property Address: 1616 East Highway 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Sale will be for cash, with 10% down the day of the sale and the balance due within 30 days of the Order confirming the sale, with the purchaser issuing a note for the balance of the purchase price. The bidding will be held open for ten (10) days after the sale for anyone wishing to increase the bid by a minimum of 10%. The purchaser shall have the privilege of paying the entire purchase price should he or she desire to do so and there will be no penalty for paying prior to maturity.
Issued this January 31, 2023.
Nancy C. Humbard,
Special Commissioner
Ben W. Hooper, III
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SITTING AT NEWPORT,
TENNESSEE
TOMMY LEON RICKARD
Plaintiff/Husband
VS.
JULIA DENISE RICKARD
Defendant/Wife
CIVIL ACTION NO. 36,569-I
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
PLAINTIFF, Tommy Leon Rickard, by and through counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Julia Denise Rickard, by publication in lieu of personal service.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in the county of Defendant’s last known address.
2. The copy of this order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which the Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Defendant that she must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within 30 days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if she does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgement may be entered against her.
DATED this the 12th day of January, 2023.
ENTER
Honorable Carter S. Moore
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Hans N. Faust, BRN #039316
Attorney for Plaintiff/Husband
331 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
(423) 623-1573
