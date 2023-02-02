PUBLIC NOTICE
New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be holding a special called meeting on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien.
Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4th, 2023.
UNIT NAME
212 Cecil Sands
213 Brenda Walker
239 Rodshon Williams
243 Jane Baker
563 Susan Scarlett
607 Nina Hannah
617 Renee Covington
618 Renee Covington
635 Reyes Duenaz
679 Megan Foster
688 Tyler Jones
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Nomination Committee Members, Budget Committee members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meetings have been set.
Budget Committee: March 13, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.
Budget Committee: April 10, 2023 at 5:00 P.M.
Budget Committee: May 1, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.
Budget Committee: May 15, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.
Budget Committee: May 22, 2023 at 5:30 P.M.
Budget Committee: June 26, 2023 at 6:15 P.M.
Conservation Committee: February 9, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St., Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Ordinance No. 22/23-10 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, Tennessee” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, Tennessee” From a M-1 (Industrial District) to a B-2 (General Commercial District) (313 Meeting St. E, Map 68K, Group G, Parcel 5)
• Ordinance No. 22/23-11 Adopt a Revision to the Historic District Design Guidelines (Paint Colors and/or Surface Coatings)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
City of New Market will hold a public meeting on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss eligible projects and expected funding levels for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program. The public is invited to attend and comment. All minority members of the public are encouraged to attend and comment. The City of New Market does not discriminate based on race, color or national origin in federal or state sponsored programs, pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 (42 U.S.C. 2000d). The meeting will be handicapped accessible; however, anyone needing special assistance should contact Mitch Loomis at (865) 273-6003.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge will accept FY2024 budget requests from nonprofit and community organizations until Friday, February 24, 2023.
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids for “Electrical Upgrades at All Developments” will be received by the Jefferson City Housing Authority at 942 E. Ellis Street, Jefferson City, TN 37760 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 9, 2023, and then at said time publicly opened and read aloud.
A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 942 E. Ellis Street, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 11:00 a.m., local time, on February 7, 2023. All bidders are strongly encouraged to attend this meeting.
The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Drawings, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond and of Performance Bonds, and other bidding instruments may be examined at:
The Architecture Collaborative
6700 Baum Drive
Suite 23
Knoxville, Tennessee 37919
Phone: (865) 342-7505
Jefferson City Housing Authority
942 E. Ellis Street
Jefferson City, TN 37760
BIDDERS MUST OBTAIN THEIR BID DOCUMENTS FROM THE ARCHITECTURE COLLABORATIVE WEBSITE TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BID:
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes by general contractors at the website of the Architect free of charge. Addenda will be issued only to those parties obtaining documents directly from the Architect. Bidders not obtaining documents directly from the Office of the Architect do so at their own risk and will be held to the requirements of the documents and addenda as issued by that office.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors’ Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee.
All bids must be made out on the Bid Form provided with the Contract Documents.
With its bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of Five Percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders.
Bidders should take particular note of the requirements concerning the conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract.
Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin.
Bidders must comply with 40 CFR 35.936-7, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act, and the Contract Work Hours Standard Act.
Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, creed, color, or national origin.
No bidder may withdraw his bid within Sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Michele Murph,
Executive Director
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Notice is hereby given to the public that the project known as White Pine Waterline Extension Project located in White Pine, TN has been completed. The owner of the project is White Pine Utilities. The prime contractor on the project was Edwards Grading, 317 Edwards Road, New Tazewell, TN 37864. The date of completion was October 25, 2022. Any person or firm having a claim against the project should notify Mr. Fred Taylor, Mayor, in writing at Town of White Pine, P.O. Box 66, White Pine, TN 37890. Responses to this Notice must be received prior to February 14, 2023.
Fred Taylor
Mayor
JEFFERSON COUNTY
CHANCERY COURT
BRENDA CAMERON,
OTHA BARNES AND
MALINDA HOLT
Vs
SHEILA JANE LANE AND
CHRISTOPHER McMAHAN
NO. 22-CV-37
LAND SALE NOTICE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Dandridge, Tennessee, entered on the 13th day of December, 2022, in the above styled cause, wherein I was appointed as Special Commissioner, I will, on SATURDAY, THE 25th DAY OF MARCH, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M., ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described in said decree, said property being located in the Fifth Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being identified as Lots Nos. Eight and Thirteen of Section 7 of the property of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph K. Moore, as shown by Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12 (formerly 3/154), the aforesaid Register’s Office, and being more particularly described as follows
SECTION 7, LOTS NOS. EIGHT (8) AND THIRTEEN (13): BEGINNING at a stake set in the right of way line of U S. Highway 25-70 and corner of Lot No, 7; thence North 29 deg. 30 min. East 300 feet to a stake set in the right of way of access road, corner to Lot No. 14; thence with the line of access road, South 60 deg. East 100 feet to a stake, corner to Lot No, 12; thence South 29 deg. 30 min. West 300 feet to a stake in the right of way of U S Highway 25-70, and corner to Lot No. 9; thence with the right of way of U. S. Highway 25-70 North 60 deg. West 100 feet to the point of Beginning.
TAX MAP 060O, GROUP E, CONTROL MAP 60C, PARCEL 011.00
Subject to all matters shown, noted and depicted on plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12, and subject to the right of way and controlled access of Interstate 40 and Highway 25/70,, and subject to any and all unpaid taxes.
Property Address: 1616 East Highway 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Sale will be for cash, with 10% down the day of the sale and the balance due within 30 days of the Order confirming the sale, with the purchaser issuing a note for the balance of the purchase price. The bidding will be held open for ten (10) days after the sale for anyone wishing to increase the bid by a minimum of 10%. The purchaser shall have the privilege of paying the entire purchase price should he or she desire to do so and there will be no penalty for paying prior to maturity.
Issued this January 31, 2023.
Nancy C. Humbard,
Special Commissioner
Ben W. Hooper, III
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SITTING AT NEWPORT,
TENNESSEE
TOMMY LEON RICKARD
Plaintiff/Husband
VS.
JULIA DENISE RICKARD
Defendant/Wife
CIVIL ACTION NO. 36,569-I
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
PLAINTIFF, Tommy Leon Rickard, by and through counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Julia Denise Rickard, by publication in lieu of personal service.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in the county of Defendant’s last known address.
2. The copy of this order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which the Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Defendant that she must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within 30 days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if she does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgement may be entered against her.
DATED this the 12th day of January, 2023.
ENTER
Honorable Carter S. Moore
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Hans N. Faust, BRN #039316
Attorney for Plaintiff/Husband
331 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
(423) 623-1573
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
By virtue of the authority vested in me as Trustee, as contained in Deed of Trust from Michael A. Long to Wm. Stanton Massa, III, Trustee, dated July 23, 2019, of record in Book 1485, Page 494, Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which Deed of Trust reference is here made, Notice is hereby given that the property described below will be sold by me at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash on February 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, expenses and other lawful charges due on a promissory note dated July 23, 2019, from Michael A. Long to Colonial Loan Association, Inc., and secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
SITUATE in the NINTH Civil District of JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, and described as follows:
BEING LOT 9 of the WILDFLOWER SUBDIVISION as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 120, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREIN is a 1995 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN No. CLM061346TN, affixed to the subject property.
BEING the same property conveyed to Michael A. Long by deed of James H. Greenlee, dated August 17, 1999 of record in Deed Book 49, Page 750 in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in Misc. Book 93, Page 335, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Subject to all matters shown on the Plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 120, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, including but not limited to, roadways, rights of way, easements, utilities, setback lines, health department limitations and regulations, restrictions, etc.
THIS CONVEYANCE is made SUBJECT to all applicable easements, rights of way, setback lines and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.
The street address of the property is believed to be 2616 Wildflower Street, Morristown, Tennessee 37813, but said address is not part of the legal description, and if a discrepancy exists, the legal description shall control. Tax ID No. 018C – A – 009.00.
Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home, referenced in the Affidavit of Affixation of record in Book 966, Page 226, in said Register’s Office, and described as a 1995 Clayton mobile home bearing identification number CLM061346TN.
THIS DESCRIPTION HAS BEEN PREPARED SOLELY FROM INFORMATION FURNISHED TO THE PREPARER, WHO MAKES NO REPRESENTATION WHATSOEVER OTHER THAN IT HAS BEEN ACCURATELY TRANSCRIBED FROM INFORMATION PROVIDED.
Said Deed of Trust recites title as unencumbered, except as noted therein, but sale will be made as Trustee only, without covenants of seisin or warranties of title and will be made subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments and all valid restrictions, liens, covenants, easements, or title defects, if any, of record on said property. The sale may be free from equity of redemption, right of redemption, homestead, dower, and other rights or exemptions, if applicable pursuant to provisions in said Deed of Trust. The property is being sold in “AS IS” condition. It shall be the responsibility of the successful bidder to obtain possession of the property at his expense. There are no representations by the Trustee as to the validity or enforceability of any mechanic’s liens or other liens, or of any suits to enforce same. In the event successful bidder defaults or otherwise fails to purchase the property, the Trustee and beneficiary reserve the right to award sale to the next highest bidder at their sole option. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If applicable, Notice of the Right to Foreclose was given in compliance with T.C.A. 35-5-117. Junior lien holders have been mailed a copy of this Notice. Other interested parties include: None known.
This office is acting as a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated January 13, 2023.
Wm. Stanton Massa, III
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1515
Morristown, TN 37816-1515
PH# (423) 317-8555
Publication Dates: January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023 and February 2, 2023.
