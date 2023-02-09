PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
There will be no regular meeting of the Dandridge Historic Planning Commission held for the month of February 2023 (2/14/23) due to no items being submitted for the agenda. The next regular monthly meeting will be March 14, 2023.
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Carlyle Construction LLC (Randy Beckner/Mattern & Craig), W. Price Road, Map 57, Parcels 56.16 & 56.17, Clarification on stormwater management on creek site
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 immediately following the BZA meeting (5:00 p.m.) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Annexation of Territory into the Town of Dandridge by Owner Consent and Approving a Plan of Services (S. Hwy 92, Map 68, Portion of Parcel 1)
• Ordinance Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from an A-1 (Agriculture District) to a B-3 (Interstate Commercial District) (S.Hwy 92, Map 68, Portion of Parcel 1)
• Opt Out of Requisite Annual Training and Continuing Education Certification
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The Board of Directors for Jefferson Park at Dandridge will meet on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the facility.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Jefferson County Government invites separate sealed bids for the THDA 2020 HOME rehab of two (2) homes with Lead-Based Paint Hazards in Jefferson County, TN.
Union County Government invites separate sealed bids for the THDA 2021 HOME rehab of two (2) homes Union County, TN.
Bid Packages may be obtained by contacting TCAC at shannon@tcac1.org. A Pre-bid Conference and walk-through is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 15 at TCAC Office, 740 E. Main St., Morristown, TN. The successful bidder will be required to execute an acceptable application to qualify as an approved bidder/contractor with TCAC. The successful bidder shall commence work with adequate force and equipment on a date to be specified in a written order of Jefferson and/or Union Counties and shall complete work within the time prescribed in the contract documents. Bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023 and publicly opened, forthwith at the TCAC Office, 740 E. Main St, Morristown. Jefferson & Union Counties Government reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding. Jefferson & Union Counties Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from minorities.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM local time, at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by James L. McKinley; Susan T. McKinley, to Brandon G. Polito, Trustee, as Trustee for Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, dated March 13, 2007 and recorded on March 19, 2007, Document No. 07002667, in Book No. 861, at Page 716; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.
Street Address: 334 Economy Circle, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 075M A 008.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley
Legal Description: DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN ClTY OF DANDRIDGE IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 07/15/1981 AND RECORDED 07/17/1981 IN BOOK 262 PAGE 138 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:
SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOT NO. EIGHT (8) OF SHADY GROVE ESTATES, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 9, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ANO TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Heirs of Susan T. McKinley; Bryan Lee McKinley, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
Publication Dates: February 9, 2023, February 16, 2023 and February 23, 2023
Ingle Law Firm, PA,
Substitute Trustee
13801 Reese Blvd West
Suite 160,
Huntersville, NC 28078
(980) 771-0717
15995 - 22825
JEFFERSON COUNTY
CHANCERY COURT
BRENDA CAMERON,
OTHA BARNES AND
MALINDA HOLT
Vs
SHEILA JANE LANE AND
CHRISTOPHER McMAHAN
NO. 22-CV-37
LAND SALE NOTICE
In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Dandridge, Tennessee, entered on the 13th day of December, 2022, in the above styled cause, wherein I was appointed as Special Commissioner, I will, on SATURDAY, THE 25th DAY OF MARCH, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M., ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the property described in said decree, said property being located in the Fifth Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee and being identified as Lots Nos. Eight and Thirteen of Section 7 of the property of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph K. Moore, as shown by Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12 (formerly 3/154), the aforesaid Register’s Office, and being more particularly described as follows
SECTION 7, LOTS NOS. EIGHT (8) AND THIRTEEN (13): BEGINNING at a stake set in the right of way line of U S. Highway 25-70 and corner of Lot No, 7; thence North 29 deg. 30 min. East 300 feet to a stake set in the right of way of access road, corner to Lot No. 14; thence with the line of access road, South 60 deg. East 100 feet to a stake, corner to Lot No, 12; thence South 29 deg. 30 min. West 300 feet to a stake in the right of way of U S Highway 25-70, and corner to Lot No. 9; thence with the right of way of U. S. Highway 25-70 North 60 deg. West 100 feet to the point of Beginning.
TAX MAP 060O, GROUP E, CONTROL MAP 60C, PARCEL 011.00
Subject to all matters shown, noted and depicted on plat of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 12, and subject to the right of way and controlled access of Interstate 40 and Highway 25/70,, and subject to any and all unpaid taxes.
Property Address: 1616 East Highway 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Sale will be for cash, with 10% down the day of the sale and the balance due within 30 days of the Order confirming the sale, with the purchaser issuing a note for the balance of the purchase price. The bidding will be held open for ten (10) days after the sale for anyone wishing to increase the bid by a minimum of 10%. The purchaser shall have the privilege of paying the entire purchase price should he or she desire to do so and there will be no penalty for paying prior to maturity.
Issued this January 31, 2023.
Nancy C. Humbard,
Special Commissioner
Ben W. Hooper, III
Attorney for Plaintiffs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SITTING AT NEWPORT,
TENNESSEE
TOMMY LEON RICKARD
Plaintiff/Husband
VS.
JULIA DENISE RICKARD
Defendant/Wife
CIVIL ACTION NO. 36,569-I
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
PLAINTIFF, Tommy Leon Rickard, by and through counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Julia Denise Rickard, by publication in lieu of personal service.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in the county of Defendant’s last known address.
2. The copy of this order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which the Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Defendant that she must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within 30 days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if she does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgement may be entered against her.
DATED this the 12th day of January, 2023.
ENTER
Honorable Carter S. Moore
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Hans N. Faust, BRN #039316
Attorney for Plaintiff/Husband
331 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
(423) 623-1573
