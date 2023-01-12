PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
JANUARY 24, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Variance request of 5 feet on the side property line for an addition to be constructed at 1631 Ponderosa Drive, Dandridge by Garrett and Susan Cardwell (Map 084G Group A Parcel 007.00)
V. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Site Plan Review for a warehousing business to be located on Whitaker Road and Highway 11-E, New Market by Michael Boyd (Map 032 Parcels 029.09)
B. Site Plan Review for Timberstone RV Resort to be constructed at 2012 W. Highway 25-70, New Market by Dumplin Valley Properties, LLC (Map 065 Parcel 002.00)
C. Review of Lake Haven Cabin Resort- Access Road
D. Discussion of Rezoning Jefferson County
E. Discussion of a Senior Adult Campground
F. Discussion of changing the R-1 (Rural-Residential) minimum square footage requirements
G. Discussion/Continued Review of the Land Use Plan
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Public Sale will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Norton’s Wrecker, 1165 West Highway 11E, New Market, TN 37820.
1998 Chevrolet Prism
OWNER: Billy Long
VIN: 1Y1SK528XWZ402918
2012 Nissan Frontier
OWNER: William D. Hurst
VIN: 1N6BDOCT8CC405882
2005 Saturn Ion
OWNER: Jessica L. Wilder
VIN: 1G8AJ52F55Z116260
2003 Nissan Exterior
OWNER: Ace Green
VIN: 5N1ED28Y73C640737
2002 Ford F250
OWNER: Unknown
VIN: 1FTNXZ1562EA36164
2000 Honda UEX
OWNER: Lindsey Watts
VIN: 1HGCG5557YA117592
2012 Chevrolet CRZ
OWNER: Heather R. Dubose
VIN: 1G1PE5SCOC7231294
2013 Nissan Sentra
OWNER: Elmer R. Lagos Alvarenga
VIN: 3N1AB7AP40L666079
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 2, 2018, executed by DAWN R WILLIAMS conveying certain real property therein described to LAKEWAY TITLE SERVICES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded January 4, 2018, in Deed Book 1399, Page 636; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING LOT NO. 46-R OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT NOS. 18, 33, 44, 45, 46 & 47 OF MEADOW SPRING
UNIT TWO AND LOT 75 AND 76 OF MEADOW SPRING UNIT FOUR, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 155 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN WARRANTY DEED BOOK 162, PAGE 377 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND ANY SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS AS MAY APPEAR ON THE PLAT OF RECORD AFORESAID.
Parcel ID: 015P-F-029.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 422 CLEARBROOK DRIVE, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DAWN R WILLIAMS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
JEFFERSON COUNTY HMA, LLC DBA JEFFERSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
**Sale being postponed to
March 16, 2023**
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, was scheduled to be held on January 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Tennessee and has been postponed until March 16, 2023 at the same place and time, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00223
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, JEREMIAH R. VANDERBURG AND WIFE, TIFFANY K. VANVERBURG, by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”) dated September 18, 2022, of record in Book 1716, Pages 254-257, of the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, conveyed to R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to CONNIE MAPLES.
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon me, by the Deed of Trust, will on February 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
SITUATE in the Eighth (98h) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of LOT 63, OF BUCKHORN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, as the same appears on a plat of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 109 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more particular description.
SUBJECT to an easement of record in Book WD 418, Page 6 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
SUBJECT to restrictions of record in Book M32, Page 258 and Book M61, Page 198, both in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
BEING the same property conveyed to Jeremiah R. Vanderburg and wife, Tiffany K. Vanderburg by Warranty Deed from Connie Maples, a widow, dated September 16, 2022, and of record in Book 1716, Page 251 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Jefferson County Tax Map: 089IA015.00
The address of the above-described property is Fox Ridge Way, Lot 63, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Said sale shall be subject to the following:
1. Any unpaid city, county, or state taxes which may be a lien against such property.
2. Any restrictions that may be of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office.
3. Any matters encumbering such property which have a priority over the Deed of Trust.
DATED the day 10th of January, 2023.
R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Trustee
150 Court Avenue
Sevierville, Tennessee 37862
(865) 453-1091
PUBLICATION DATES: 1/12/2023, 1/19/2023, and 1/26/2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on January 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM. Auction Will Be Located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC, at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
1994 Chevrolet S-10
1GCDT19Z8RK155994
Robbyne Williams/Paul Williams
***********************
1995 Ford Thunderbird
1FALP62W6SH216569
Jacob Tamez
************************
1996 Dodge Dakota
1B7FL26PXTS569805
Ralph Arms/
Titlemax of Tennessee
*************************
1996 Ford Contour
3FALP6536TM141337
Kaylin Whitaker
*************************
2001 Ford Taurus
1FAFP55U31G271079
Travis Swann
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC, at 1235 East Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
1999 Lincoln Town Car
1LNHM82W1XY694194
Treandez Carr/ World Finace Corp.
**********************
1994 Plymouth Sundance
1P3AP24D4RN168880
Mack Whittemore
***********************
2003 Ford Windstar
2FMZA51493BA74342
Jose Aquino/Master Investments
*************************
2010 Honda Accord
1HGCP3F8XAA017585
Stephen Headrick
**************************
16FT Enclosed Trailer
5HABE1629MN100104
The Trailer was an abandon property removal at 297 Old Popular Ridge Rd, Talbott 37877. The VIN does not bring up a registered owner for the trailer. Unknown Owner!
*************************
1999 Honda Accord
1HGCG165XXA034311
Regina Clark
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR
HAMBLEN COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES
Petitioner
IN THE MATTER OF:
PHILIP JACELIN TREY CARTER
DOB: 06/15/2009
A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
No. TR220016
* Notice of Entry Requested
MOTION AND ORDER
FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Tennessee Rules of Juvenile Procedure Rule 103(c)(3) and Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 21-1-203 and 21-1-204, the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, moves this Court for an Order directing that service on Respondent, Logan Carter, be made by publication because his residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence, as more fully appears from the affidavit attached hereto:
Appearing to the Court that this motion is well-taken, IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
1. That Respondent, Logan Carter, be served by publication of the following notice for 4 consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper/periodical of general circulation published in Jefferson County, Tennessee.
2. That if Respondent, Logan Carter, does not enter an appearance or otherwise answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be deemed unnecessary and service of any future notices, motions, order, or other legal documents in this case may be made upon Respondent by filing the same with the clerk of the Hamblen County Juvenile Court.
NOTICE
NOTICE: LOGAN CARTER The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights regarding this child. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Juvenile Court of Hamblen County, Tennessee, at 511 W. 2nd St. in Morristown, Tennessee. Your Court date is MARCH 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. You must appear that day at the Hamblen County Juvenile Court where this matter is being heard. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date of publication will be January 26, 2023. Your answer must be filed within 30 days after that. If no answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without further notice to you.
ENTERED this December 12, 2022.
Honorable Blake E. Sempkowski
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Dean Griffey, BPR #032137
DCS, Regional General Counsel
In the Chancery Court for
Jefferson County, Tennessee
In re Adoption of Jenessa Jean Wallace,
A Female Child.
Jason Ashley and Tammy
Ashley,
Petitioners,
v.
Jessica Renee Franklin and
Michael Allen Wallace,
Respondents.
No. 2022-CV-147
Order for Service of Process
by Publication
From the sworn Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption requesting service of process by publication and the entire record, the Court finds that the whereabouts of the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace are unknown and unknown and, after a diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained. It is therefore ORDERED that the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace shall be served by publication of the following notice in the Standard Banner, a newspaper located in Jefferson City, Jefferson County, Tennessee, as provided by law.
Notice
TO: Michael Allen Wallace
Jason Ashley and Tammy Ashley have filed a Petition against you, Michael Allen Wallace, seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the minor child Jenessa Jean Wallace. By the Order of Publication entered in this cause, it appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served on you because your whereabouts and residence are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you and to send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, W. Keith Repass, whose address is P.O. Box 1580, Dandridge, TN 37725. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee. This notice will be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner newspaper. The last date of publication will be January 12, 2023. Your answer must be filed within thirty (30) days after that date. Your court date is March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. If no answer is filed, a default judgment will be taken against you, and a hearing to terminate your parental rights will be set without further notice to you.
It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace fails to appear or otherwise answer the Petition, further service of process is not required and service of all future notices, motion, orders, or other pleadings may be made on the Respondent by filing them with the Clerk and Master of the Jefferson County Chancery Court.
ENTERED December 15, 2022.
James H. Ripley
Chancellor
Approved for Entry:
W. Keith Repass
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 1580
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3555
B.P.R. No. 16267
