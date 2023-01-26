PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC will be having a public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Discussion of the FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Morristown City Center, 100 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá una reunión pública. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Discusión del FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener comunicándose con Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el jueves 2 de febrero de 2023 a las 10:00 AM en el Morristown City Center, 100 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
•1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School
Commissioners -
Policy Committee
Thursday, February 2, 2023
4:30 p.m.
Historic Courthouse
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School
Commissioners
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Historic Courthouse
Work Session 5:30 p.m. with the Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•1:26
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) Executive Board will be having a public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Build With Us - Butch Eley, Deputy Governor and Commissioner of Transportation for Tennessee
2. Discussion of the FFY2024-2025 UPWP
3. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
La Junta Ejecutiva de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá una reunión pública. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Construya con nosotros - Butch Eley, vicegobernador y comisionado de trans-porte de Tennessee
2. Discusión del FFY2024-2025 UPWP
3. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener comunicándose con Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 8 de febrero de 2023 a las 9:00 AM en el City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
•1:26
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
This notice is to notify any and all parties that hold an interest in the mobile home described below. Alan Spoone is applying for a title to this 1998 mobile home 16x82 Vin# HL9652AL. Contact Alan Spoone, P.O. Box 537, Dandridge, TN 37725, by certified mail, return receipt requested, within (10) business days of the date of this publication.
•1:26
_______________________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
COCKE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SITTING AT NEWPORT,
TENNESSEE
TOMMY LEON RICKARD
Plaintiff/Husband
VS.
JULIA DENISE RICKARD
Defendant/Wife
CIVIL ACTION NO. 36,569-I
ORDER ALLOWING SERVICE BY PUBLICATION IN LIEU OF PERSONAL SERVICE
PLAINTIFF, Tommy Leon Rickard, by and through counsel, has filed a Motion for an Order allowing service of process upon Defendant, Julia Denise Rickard, by publication in lieu of personal service.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that the Clerk of this Court shall:
1. Forthwith cause a copy of this order to be published, for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner, which newspaper is the newspaper of general circulation in the county of Defendant’s last known address.
2. The copy of this order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties to this action, the name of this Court, and the location at which the Court is held.
3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify the Defendant that she must answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in this action within 30 days of the fourth weekly publication of this order, and if she does not answer or otherwise respond, a default judgement may be entered against her.
DATED this the 12th day of January, 2023.
ENTER
Honorable Carter S. Moore
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Hans N. Faust, BRN #039316
Attorney for Plaintiff/Husband
331 East Main Street
Newport, TN 37821
(423) 623-1573
•1:26, 2:2, 2:9, 2:16
_______________________________
JEFFERSON ACADEMY
FENCING
Invitation to Bid
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for new perimeter fencing at Jefferson Academy.
Sealed proposals should either be mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director, Jessica Elder, at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1.) submitted in a sealed envelope, and 2.) envelope must be clearly marked “JA Fencing” and 3.) include a bid form.
A mandatory walk-through at the site will occur on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:00 AM at Jefferson Academy (341 W. Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN 37760). Attendance at walk-through is mandatory to qualify to submit a proposal on this project.
For a copy of the specifications and scope of work or questions, contact Austin Bridgewater, Maintenance Supervisor, at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug free Workplace, general liability insurance policy and workers compensation liability policy.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE
By virtue of the authority vested in me as Trustee, as contained in Deed of Trust from Michael A. Long to Wm. Stanton Massa, III, Trustee, dated July 23, 2019, of record in Book 1485, Page 494, Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which Deed of Trust reference is here made, Notice is hereby given that the property described below will be sold by me at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash on February 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to effect satisfaction of principal, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, expenses and other lawful charges due on a promissory note dated July 23, 2019, from Michael A. Long to Colonial Loan Association, Inc., and secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
SITUATE in the NINTH Civil District of JEFFERSON County, Tennessee, and described as follows:
BEING LOT 9 of the WILDFLOWER SUBDIVISION as shown by plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 120, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is here made for a more particular description.
ALSO CONVEYED HEREIN is a 1995 Clayton Mobile Home, VIN No. CLM061346TN, affixed to the subject property.
BEING the same property conveyed to Michael A. Long by deed of James H. Greenlee, dated August 17, 1999 of record in Deed Book 49, Page 750 in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in Misc. Book 93, Page 335, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Subject to all matters shown on the Plat of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 120, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee, including but not limited to, roadways, rights of way, easements, utilities, setback lines, health department limitations and regulations, restrictions, etc.
THIS CONVEYANCE is made SUBJECT to all applicable easements, rights of way, setback lines and restrictions of record in said Register’s Office.
The street address of the property is believed to be 2616 Wildflower Street, Morristown, Tennessee 37813, but said address is not part of the legal description, and if a discrepancy exists, the legal description shall control. Tax ID No. 018C – A – 009.00.
Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home, referenced in the Affidavit of Affixation of record in Book 966, Page 226, in said Register’s Office, and described as a 1995 Clayton mobile home bearing identification number CLM061346TN.
THIS DESCRIPTION HAS BEEN PREPARED SOLELY FROM INFORMATION FURNISHED TO THE PREPARER, WHO MAKES NO REPRESENTATION WHATSOEVER OTHER THAN IT HAS BEEN ACCURATELY TRANSCRIBED FROM INFORMATION PROVIDED.
Said Deed of Trust recites title as unencumbered, except as noted therein, but sale will be made as Trustee only, without covenants of seisin or warranties of title and will be made subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments and all valid restrictions, liens, covenants, easements, or title defects, if any, of record on said property. The sale may be free from equity of redemption, right of redemption, homestead, dower, and other rights or exemptions, if applicable pursuant to provisions in said Deed of Trust. The property is being sold in “AS IS” condition. It shall be the responsibility of the successful bidder to obtain possession of the property at his expense. There are no representations by the Trustee as to the validity or enforceability of any mechanic’s liens or other liens, or of any suits to enforce same. In the event successful bidder defaults or otherwise fails to purchase the property, the Trustee and beneficiary reserve the right to award sale to the next highest bidder at their sole option. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If applicable, Notice of the Right to Foreclose was given in compliance with T.C.A. 35-5-117. Junior lien holders have been mailed a copy of this Notice. Other interested parties include: None known.
This office is acting as a debt collector. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated January 13, 2023.
Wm. Stanton Massa, III
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 1515
Morristown, TN 37816-1515
PH# (423) 317-8555
Publication Dates: January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023 and February 2, 2023.
•1:19, 1:26, 2:2
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dustin Wayne Widner
Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Dustin Wayne Widner deceased, who died on 23rd day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Dustin Wayne Widner are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of December, 2022.
Taylor C. Erwin
Petitioner
Personal Representative
Dustin Wayne Widner, Deceased
T. Scott Jones, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas Huntsman
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas Huntsman deceased, who died on 24th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thomas Huntsman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of December, 2022.
Jeff Huntsman
Administrator
Personal Representative
Thomas Huntsman, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Evelyn Deloris Arnold
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Evelyn Deloris Arnold deceased, who died on 15th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Evelyn Deloris Arnold are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of December, 2022.
Darrell Arnold
Administrator
Personal Representative
Evelyn Deloris Arnold, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Barbara Ann Thornton
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Thornton deceased, who died on 20th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Barbara Ann Thornton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of December, 2022.
Marie Coleman Sears
Executrix
Barbara Ann Thornton,
Deceased
Scott B. Hahn, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Michael Edward Gray
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Edward Gray deceased, who died on 29th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Michael Edward Gray are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of December, 2022.
Melody Horvath
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Michael Edward Gray, Deceased
Randall Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mary Crawford Gombert
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Crawford Gombert deceased, who died on 6th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mary Crawford Gombert are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of December, 2022.
Karen Gombert Curnutte
Executrix
Mary Crawford Gombert,
Deceased
Glen A. Kyle, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Margie Faye Jones
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of December, 2022 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Margie Faye Jones deceased, who died on 19th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Margie Faye Jones are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of December, 2022.
Lewis Ray Edwards
Administrator
Personal Representative
Margie Faye Jones, Deceased
R. Seth Oakes, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 2, 2018, executed by DAWN R WILLIAMS conveying certain real property therein described to LAKEWAY TITLE SERVICES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded January 4, 2018, in Deed Book 1399, Page 636; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on February 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING LOT NO. 46-R OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT NOS. 18, 33, 44, 45, 46 & 47 OF MEADOW SPRING
UNIT TWO AND LOT 75 AND 76 OF MEADOW SPRING UNIT FOUR, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 155 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN WARRANTY DEED BOOK 162, PAGE 377 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND ANY SETBACK LINES, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS AS MAY APPEAR ON THE PLAT OF RECORD AFORESAID.
Parcel ID: 015P-F-029.00
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 422 CLEARBROOK DRIVE, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): DAWN R WILLIAMS
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
JEFFERSON COUNTY HMA, LLC DBA JEFFERSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
•1:12, 1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, JEREMIAH R. VANDERBURG AND WIFE, TIFFANY K. VANVERBURG, by Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”) dated September 18, 2022, of record in Book 1716, Pages 254-257, of the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, conveyed to R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure the payment of a certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) described in the Deed of Trust, which Note was payable to CONNIE MAPLES.
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Note; and
WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon me, by the Deed of Trust, will on February 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, described as follows:
SITUATE in the Eighth (98h) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of LOT 63, OF BUCKHORN SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, as the same appears on a plat of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 109 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made for a more particular description.
SUBJECT to an easement of record in Book WD 418, Page 6 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
SUBJECT to restrictions of record in Book M32, Page 258 and Book M61, Page 198, both in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
BEING the same property conveyed to Jeremiah R. Vanderburg and wife, Tiffany K. Vanderburg by Warranty Deed from Connie Maples, a widow, dated September 16, 2022, and of record in Book 1716, Page 251 in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Jefferson County Tax Map: 089IA015.00
The address of the above-described property is Fox Ridge Way, Lot 63, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Said sale shall be subject to the following:
1. Any unpaid city, county, or state taxes which may be a lien against such property.
2. Any restrictions that may be of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office.
3. Any matters encumbering such property which have a priority over the Deed of Trust.
DATED the day 10th of January, 2023.
R. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Trustee
150 Court Avenue
Sevierville, Tennessee 37862
(865) 453-1091
PUBLICATION DATES: 1/12/2023, 1/19/2023, and 1/26/2023
•1:12, 1:19, 1:26
_______________________________
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR
HAMBLEN COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES
Petitioner
IN THE MATTER OF:
PHILIP JACELIN TREY CARTER
DOB: 06/15/2009
A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
No. TR220016
* Notice of Entry Requested
MOTION AND ORDER
FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Tennessee Rules of Juvenile Procedure Rule 103(c)(3) and Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 21-1-203 and 21-1-204, the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, moves this Court for an Order directing that service on Respondent, Logan Carter, be made by publication because his residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence, as more fully appears from the affidavit attached hereto:
Appearing to the Court that this motion is well-taken, IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
1. That Respondent, Logan Carter, be served by publication of the following notice for 4 consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper/periodical of general circulation published in Jefferson County, Tennessee.
2. That if Respondent, Logan Carter, does not enter an appearance or otherwise answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be deemed unnecessary and service of any future notices, motions, order, or other legal documents in this case may be made upon Respondent by filing the same with the clerk of the Hamblen County Juvenile Court.
NOTICE
NOTICE: LOGAN CARTER The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights regarding this child. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Juvenile Court of Hamblen County, Tennessee, at 511 W. 2nd St. in Morristown, Tennessee. Your Court date is MARCH 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. You must appear that day at the Hamblen County Juvenile Court where this matter is being heard. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date of publication will be January 26, 2023. Your answer must be filed within 30 days after that. If no answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without further notice to you.
ENTERED this December 12, 2022.
Honorable Blake E. Sempkowski
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Dean Griffey, BPR #032137
DCS, Regional General Counsel
•1:5, 1:12, 1:19, 1:26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.