PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
There will be no regular meeting of the Dandridge Historic Planning Commission held for the month of January 2023 (1/10/23) due to no items being submitted for the agenda. The next regular monthly meeting will be February 14, 2023.
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Martin Chafin (David Sands), 1105 Lake Drive, Map 68N, Group G, Parcel 12, Variance for Swimming Pool in Front of House
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 immediately following the BZA meeting (5:00 p.m.) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Randy & Tammy Tweed (Daniel Tweed), 313 E. Meeting St., Map 68K, Group G, Parcel 5, Rezone M1 to B2
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) Executive Board will be having a public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Discussion PM2 and PM3 Performance Targets
2. 2023 TAP Grant
3. 2023 Multimodal Grant
4. 2023 RAISE Grant
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM at the City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
La Junta Ejecutiva de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá una reunión pública. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Discusión de los objetivos de rendimiento de PM2 y PM3
2. Subvención TAP 2023
3. Subvención Multimodal 2023
4. Subvención RAISE 2023
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener comunicándose con Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el miércoles 11 de enero de 2023 a las 9:00 AM en el City Hall Building, 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on January 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM. Auction Will Be Located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC, at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
1994 Chevrolet S-10
1GCDT19Z8RK155994
Robbyne Williams/Paul Williams
1995 Ford Thunderbird
1FALP62W6SH216569
Jacob Tamez
1996 Dodge Dakota
1B7FL26PXTS569805
Ralph Arms/
Titlemax of Tennessee
1996 Ford Contour
3FALP6536TM141337
Kaylin Whitaker
2001 Ford Taurus
1FAFP55U31G271079
Travis Swann
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC, at 1235 East Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
1999 Lincoln Town Car
1LNHM82W1XY694194
Treandez Carr/ World Finace Corp.
1994 Plymouth Sundance
1P3AP24D4RN168880
Mack Whittemore
2003 Ford Windstar
2FMZA51493BA74342
Jose Aquino/Master Investments
2010 Honda Accord
1HGCP3F8XAA017585
Stephen Headrick
16FT Enclosed Trailer
5HABE1629MN100104
The Trailer was an abandon property removal at 297 Old Popular Ridge Rd, Talbott 37877. The VIN does not bring up a registered owner for the trailer. Unknown Owner!
1999 Honda Accord
1HGCG165XXA034311
Regina Clark
IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR
HAMBLEN COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
STATE OF TENNESSEE
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN’S SERVICES
Petitioner
IN THE MATTER OF:
PHILIP JACELIN TREY CARTER
DOB: 06/15/2009
A CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
No. TR220016
* Notice of Entry Requested
MOTION AND ORDER
FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Tennessee Rules of Juvenile Procedure Rule 103(c)(3) and Tennessee Code Annotated §§ 21-1-203 and 21-1-204, the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, moves this Court for an Order directing that service on Respondent, Logan Carter, be made by publication because his residence is unknown and cannot be ascertained with reasonable diligence, as more fully appears from the affidavit attached hereto:
Appearing to the Court that this motion is well-taken, IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
1. That Respondent, Logan Carter, be served by publication of the following notice for 4 consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper/periodical of general circulation published in Jefferson County, Tennessee.
2. That if Respondent, Logan Carter, does not enter an appearance or otherwise answer the Petition, further personal service or service by further publication shall be deemed unnecessary and service of any future notices, motions, order, or other legal documents in this case may be made upon Respondent by filing the same with the clerk of the Hamblen County Juvenile Court.
NOTICE
NOTICE: LOGAN CARTER The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights regarding this child. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Juvenile Court of Hamblen County, Tennessee, at 511 W. 2nd St. in Morristown, Tennessee. Your Court date is MARCH 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. You must appear that day at the Hamblen County Juvenile Court where this matter is being heard. This notice will be published for four consecutive weeks. The last date of publication will be January 26, 2023. Your answer must be filed within 30 days after that. If no answer is filed, a Default Judgment will be taken against you without further notice to you.
ENTERED this December 12, 2022.
Honorable Blake E. Sempkowski
APPROVED FOR ENTRY BY:
Dean Griffey, BPR #032137
DCS, Regional General Counsel
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on February 14, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Ralph David Carpenter, a single person, to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on June 30, 2008 at Book 945, Page 136, Instrument No. 08005632; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 655 Flint Ln, New Market, Tennessee 37820
Parcel Number: 033O C 025.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Ralph David Carpenter
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Ralph David Carpenter, a single person, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 15-102953
In the Chancery Court for
Jefferson County, Tennessee
In re Adoption of Jenessa Jean Wallace,
A Female Child.
Jason Ashley and Tammy
Ashley,
Petitioners,
v.
Jessica Renee Franklin and
Michael Allen Wallace,
Respondents.
No. 2022-CV-147
Order for Service of Process
by Publication
From the sworn Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption requesting service of process by publication and the entire record, the Court finds that the whereabouts of the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace are unknown and unknown and, after a diligent inquiry, cannot be ascertained. It is therefore ORDERED that the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace shall be served by publication of the following notice in the Standard Banner, a newspaper located in Jefferson City, Jefferson County, Tennessee, as provided by law.
Notice
TO: Michael Allen Wallace
Jason Ashley and Tammy Ashley have filed a Petition against you, Michael Allen Wallace, seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to the minor child Jenessa Jean Wallace. By the Order of Publication entered in this cause, it appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served on you because your whereabouts and residence are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. You are, therefore, ordered to respond by filing an answer to the Petition filed against you and to send a copy to Petitioners’ attorney, W. Keith Repass, whose address is P.O. Box 1580, Dandridge, TN 37725. A copy of the Petition may be obtained at the office of the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee. This notice will be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Standard Banner newspaper. The last date of publication will be January 12, 2023. Your answer must be filed within thirty (30) days after that date. Your court date is March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. If no answer is filed, a default judgment will be taken against you, and a hearing to terminate your parental rights will be set without further notice to you.
It is further ORDERED that if the Respondent Michael Allen Wallace fails to appear or otherwise answer the Petition, further service of process is not required and service of all future notices, motion, orders, or other pleadings may be made on the Respondent by filing them with the Clerk and Master of the Jefferson County Chancery Court.
ENTERED December 15, 2022.
James H. Ripley
Chancellor
Approved for Entry:
W. Keith Repass
Attorney for Petitioners
P.O. Box 1580
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3555
B.P.R. No. 16267
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE`S
FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, Aaron K Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Arnold M Weiss, Esq, Trustee for the benefit of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 22, 2011 and recorded on December 1, 2011 in Book 1104, Page 48, Instrument No. 11007361 in the Office of the Register of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on January 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, TN:
Situated in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being all of Lot 1 of the Aaron Miller Property, as the same appears on the plat of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the Register’s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, to which specific map reference is hereby made for a more particular description.
Subject to easements, notations, setbacks, restrictions and right of ways as shown on the map of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 133, in the said Register’s Office.
Subject to all matters as shown/stated/referenced as described in IB Book 872, Page 14 and WD Book 399, Page 13, in said Register’s Office.
Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Aaron K. Miller, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Billy Worsham and wife, Wendy Worsham, dated May 7, 2007, of record in Instrument Book 872, Page 14, in the Register’s Office for Sevier County, Tennessee.
Street Address: 2485 McGaha Hollow Road, Dandridge, TN 37725
Parcel Number: 97-35.02-000-0
Current Owner: Aaron K. Miller
Other Interested Party(ies):
If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433
This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
McMichael Taylor Gray LLC
Substitute Trustee
3550 Engineering Drive
Suite 260
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Office: 404-474-7149
Fax: 404-745-8121
MTG File No.: TN2022-00223
•12:22, 12:29, 1:5
