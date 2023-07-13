PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson Alliance members, Jefferson County residents, and all others who may be interested that there will be a Jefferson Alliance meeting on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:30 A.M.
This meeting will be held in the Jefferson City Council Chambers Room located at 112 City Center Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mark Potts
President of Jefferson Alliance
PUBLIC NOTICE
A Joint Work Session of the Dandridge Regional Planning Commission & Board of Mayor & Aldermen will be held on Wednesday, July 19th at 5:30 p.m. at the Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department training room (843 Old Hwy 92), regarding Location & Development Standards for Travel Trailer Parks & Design Review Commission/Guidelines.
Notice of Meeting
Board of School Commissioners
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Patriot Academy
Work Session @ 5:30 PM
Business Session to follow.
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
JULY 25, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Determination if a long-term men’s residential restoration program is an allowed use in the A-1 (Agricultural-Forestry) Zone
V. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Preliminary Site Plan for KARM at River Glen, 1834 London Road, New Market, by Knox Area Rescue Ministries (Map 012 Parcels 001.00, 001.02 & 004.00)
B. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
PUBLIC NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS)/FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM.
Jefferson County has been chosen to receive $18,406 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of community members will determine how the funds awarded to Jefferson County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive finds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Jefferson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Jefferson County Neighborhood Center, SafeSpace, Dandridge Ministerial Association, and Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and nights of lodging.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Roger Mynatt, by phone at (865) 397-3163 or by email rogermynatt@jcnh.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
NOTICE OF
GRAND JURY MEETING
It is the duty of the grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they may know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county.
Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 40-12-104. The foreperson in this county is presently David Davenport, mailing address: P.O. Box 112, Dandridge, TN 37725.
The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Dandridge, TN. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.
Kevin Poe
Circuit Court Clerk
Jefferson County, TN
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for Tire Recycling for Jefferson County Landfill.
Contact David Gaut with any questions at dgaut@jeffersoncountytn.gov or by phone 865-397-3544.
Bid Specifications may be found at www.jeffersoncountytn.gov/Finance-Department or requested by email to Jefferson County Purchasing Agent, Julie Anglea, at janglea@jeffersoncountytn.gov.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked Tire Recycling.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Purchasing Agent Julie Anglea at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF
JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Juan Mendez Matias
v. Brandi Janine Anderson
TO: Brandi Janine Anderson,
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Jefferson County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Sections 21-1-203 through 21-1-205 of the Tennessee Code Annotated, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you respond within 30 days of this publication to the above pending divorce proceeding in the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
KIMBERLY NICOLE MCALPINE,
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
JAMES EDWIN MCALPINE,
Defendant/Husband.
Case No. 23-CV-40
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2023, before the Honorable James H. Ripley, Chancellor for Jefferson County, Tennessee, upon the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce and Motion to proceed with Service of Process by Publication in this cause, the affidavit of Plaintiff’s counsel and the entire record before the Court; from all of which, the Court finds it appears that for the Complaint filed, that the Defendant, James Edwin McAlpine, whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law can be served upon him. The Court further finds that justice would so require service of process by publication.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper which is published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendant to appear and make a defense to the Complaint in this cause and Defendant to file and answer with the Clerk of the Chancery Court in and for Jefferson County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a Judgment by Default will be taken against the Defendant and this cause set for hearing Ex Parte.
ENTERED THIS THE 23rd DAY OF June, 2023
JAMES H. RIPLEY,
CHANCELLOR
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Jeremy D. Churchwell,
(BPR# 029772),
RAINWATER, DRINNON &
CHURCHWELL, PLLC
706 Justice Center Drive
P.O. Box 1760
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3939 – Phone
(865) 397-3132 – Fax
Attorney for Wife
