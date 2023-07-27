PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County residents, County Commissioners, and all other persons who might be interested that there will be a Public Hearing on July 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. on the following item:
Resolution 2023-40 - Six (6) Month Moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Jefferson County, Tennessee.
These meetings will be held in the main courtroom of the Jefferson County Historic Court House located at 202 W. Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
MARK POTTS
Jefferson County Mayor
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County residents, County Commissioners, and all other persons who might be interested that there will be a Special Called County Commission Meeting immediately following the Public Hearing that will take place on July 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. on the following item:
Resolution 2023-40 - Six (6) Month Moratorium on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Jefferson County, Tennessee.
These meetings will be held in the main courtroom of the Jefferson County Historic Court House located at 202 W. Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
MARK POTTS
Jefferson County Mayor
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) will hold public comment meetings on the FFY2024-2025 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP). Public engagement activities and the time set for public review and commentary on the UPWP will satisfy the Project Program requirement for the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) urbanized area formula program. The FFY2024-2025 UPWP report can be obtained from Rich DesGroseilliers at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed on the www.lamtpo.com website. The dates of the meetings are as follows:
The dates of the meetings are as follows:
1. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at White Pine Legion Park, Park St., White Pine.
2. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Roy Harmon Park, Jefferson City.
3. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Fred Miller Park, Morristown.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is LAMTPO’s policy not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in the operation of its programs, services, and activities.
La Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) celebrará reuniones de comentarios públicos sobre el Programa de Trabajo de Planificación Unificada (UPWP) FFY2024-2025. Las actividades de participación pública y el tiempo establecido para la revisión pública y los comentarios sobre el UPWP satisfarán el requisito del Programa de Proyectos para el programa de fórmula de área urbanizada de la Administración Federal de Tránsito (FTA). El informe FFY2024-2025 UPWP se puede obtener de Rich DesGroseilliers al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en el sitio web de www.lamtpo.com. Las fechas de las reuniones son las siguientes:
Las fechas de las reuniones son las siguientes:
1. Martes 1 de agosto de 2023 de 10 a.m. a 11am en White Pine Legion Park, Park St., White Pine.
2. Martes 1 de agosto de 2023 de 11:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. Roy Harmon Park, Jefferson City.
3. Martes 1 de agosto de 2023 de 1:30 p.m. a 2:30 p.m. en Fred Miller Park, Morristown.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Opioid Board Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
Opioid Board Meeting: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 @ 2:00 p.m.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St. Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC will be having a public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Discussion of the FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
3. Discussion of the 11E Corridor Study
4. Discussion of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Morristown City Center, 100 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá una reunión pública. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Discusión del FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
3. Discusión del estudio del corredor 11E
4. Discusión del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el jueves 3 de agosto de 2023 a las 10:00 AM en el Morristown City Center, 100 W 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge (267 W. Hwy. 25/70). A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Application for Special Occasion Beer Permit (Michael D. Dockery/Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival), September 29-30, 2023, Main Street
• Resolution No. 23/24-05 to Annex Certain Territory Upon Written Consent of the Owners and to Incorporate the Same Within the Boundaries of the Town of Dandridge, Tennessee (Hart Road, Map 58, Parcels 20.01 & 31)
• Ordinance No. 23/24-06 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from A-1 (Agriculture District) to a R-1 (Low Density Residential District) (Hart Road, Map 58, Parcels 20.01 & 31)
• Ordinance No. 23/24-07 to Amend Title 5 Chapter 4 Sections 5-405 & 406 of the Dandridge Municipal Code (Purchasing – Sealed Bid & Competitive Bidding Requirements)
• Ordinance No. 23/24-09 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from R-1 (Low Density Residential District) to a R-2 (High Density Residential District) (Old Jefferson City Hwy., Map 68J, Group B, Parcel 20)
• Ordinance No. 23/24-10 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from B-4 (Residential/Commercial Resort District) to a R-1 (Low Density Residential District) (Hwy 139, Map 76, Parcel 41.02)
• Ordinance No. 23/24-12 Amending the Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN, to Add Manufactured Home Sales to the B-2 Zone as a Permitted Use with Conditions
•7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Looking for a title for a 2002 Honda Accord, VIN #1HGCG56792A103748, phone # (865) 900-7954
•7:27
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids for “Jefferson County Health Department Canopy” will be received by the Jefferson County Purchasing Department until 2:00 p.m., local time, on September 5, 2023, and then at said time opened in the Finance Department conference room.
A pre-bid conference will be held on August 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Drawings, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond and of Performance Bonds, and other bidding instruments may be examined at:
The Architecture Collaborative
6700 Baum Drive
Suite 23
Knoxville, Tennessee 37919
Phone: (865) 342-7505
BIDDERS MUST OBTAIN THEIR BID DOCUMENTS FROM THE ARCHITECTURE COLLABORATIVE WEBSITE TO BE ELIGIBLE TO BID:
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes by general contractors at the website of the Architect free of charge. Addenda will be issued only to those parties obtaining documents directly from the Architect. Bidders not obtaining documents directly from the Office of the Architect do so at their own risk and will be held to the requirements of the documents and addenda as issued by that office. For questions or a tour of the site, please contact: Director of Facilities & Safety, David Longmire @ 865-257-4852
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) submitted with the bid envelope sheet from the project manual filled out and attached to the cover.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids.
All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors’ Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6) of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee.
Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not, maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, creed, color, or national origin.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
No bidder may withdraw his bid within Sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE,
JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Thomas E. Martin executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Yale Riley, Trustee(s), which was dated January 18, 2020, and recorded on January 31, 2020, in Book 1516, at Page 305 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 12, 2023, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
SITUATE IN THE THIRD (3RD) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING LOTS NOS. TWO (2) AND THREE (3) OF THE CASEY NEARY PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FURTHER DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS OF RECORD IN INST. BOOK 44, PAGE 605, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AS FOLLOWS:
1. SAID LOT SHALL BE USED SOLELY FOR RESIDENTIAL PURPOSES AND UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL PROPERTY BE USED FOR ANY BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL PURPOSE THE MINIMUM MANUFACTURED HOME SIZE SHALL BE 900 SQUARE FEET. THE WHEELS AND AXLES MUST BE REMOVED AS PART OF THE SET-UP. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES IN THE SUBDIVISION SHALL HAVE RESIDENTIAL TYPE SIDING AND SHINGLE ROOFS. EACH HOME MUST HAVE CONSTRUCTED A REAR PORCH OR WOODEN DECK NO LESS THAN EIGHT BY TEN {8 X 10) IN SIZE. AND A FRONT PORCH OR DECK NO LESS THAN FOUR BY FOUR (4X4) IN SIZE.
2. ONLY NEW MANUFACTURED HOMES BUILT IN ACCORDANCE WITH HUD CODE AND/OR THE TENNESSEE MODULAR ACT AND HAS THE APPROPRIATE STATE INSPECTION SEAL AFFIXED SHALL BE PLACED ON PROPERTY.
3. PROPERTY IS RESTRICTED TO OCCUPANCY BY A SINGLE FAMILY LIVING IN A SINGLE HOME.
4. NO MANUFACTURED HOME PLACED ON PROPERTY SHALL VIOLATE THE SETBACK RESTRICTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY BODY AND/OR AS SHOWN ON THE FINAL PLAT FOR THE SUBDIVISION DULY RECORDED WITH THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
5. BUYERS OR PURCHASERS OF PROPERTY SHALL BE PERMITTED, CONTINGENT UPON THE APPROVAL AND RECOMMENDATION OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITY, TO DRILL ON SAID LOT A WELL FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING A SECONDARY WATER SUPPLY, PROVIDED THAT THE LOCATION OF ANY SUCH WELL SHALL BE TO THE REAR OF SAID HOME, OR OTHERWISE WILL BE LOCATED IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER STRUCTURE WHICH WILL GUARANTEE THAT THE WELL PUMP AND TANK SHALL NOT BE VISJBLE FROM THE STREET AT ANYTIME.
6. NO ANIMAL SHALL BE ALLOWED ON THE PREMISES OF ANY LOT, EXCEPT FOR DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD PETS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF 1 COW AND 1 HORSE. HOUSEHOLD PETS ARE HEREIN DESCRIBED TO BE CATS, DOGS, PARAKEETS, AND OTHER SMALL DOMESTIC ANIMALS. PIGS OR HOGS ARE NOT PERMITTED.
7. NO GARBAGE OR TRASH SHALL BE BURNED ON ANY LOT. ALL GARBAGE, TRASH, OR OTHER REFUSE SHALL BE KEPT IN CLEAN AND COVERED RECEPTACLES LOCATED EITHER IN THE REAR OF SAID HOMES OR IN A BUILDING, CABANA, OR OTHER ENCLOSED STRUCTURE, SO THAT THE CONTENTS THEREOF SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET.
8. NO NOXIOUS, OFFENSIVE, IMMORAL, OR ILLEGAL ACTIVITY SHALL BE CARRIED ON UPON PROPERTY, OR SHALL ANY ACT BE COMMITTED THEREON, WHICH WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ANNOYANCE OR NUISANCE TO THE OTHER RESIDENTS OF THE SUBDIVISION OR THE GENERAL PUBLIC.
9. ANY MAJOR MECHANICAL OR REPAIR WORK PERFORMED ON ANY MOTOR VEHICLE SHALL BE DONE IN AN ENCLOSED GARAGE OR CARPORT, AND SHALL NOT BE VISIBLE FROM THE STREET. ALL MOTOR VEHICLES PARKED OR STORED ON PROPERTY MUST BE CURRENTLY LICENSED AND OPERABLE. SHOULD A MOTOR VEHICLE NOT MEET THIS CLASSIFICATION, IT MAY NOT BE STORED OR PARKED ON THE PROPERTY UNLESS IT IS INSIDE A CLOSED GARAGE.
10. NO OUTSIDE CLOTHES LINES WILL BE PERMITTED EXCEPT FOR UMBRELLA COLLAPSIBLE TYPE, WHICH CAN BE LOWERED AND STORED INSIDE.
11. THERE SHALL BE NO TELEVISION OR RADIO ANTENNAS OR SATELLITE DISHES OR AERIALS ERECTED ON THE STREET SIDE OF THE HOME. ALL TELEVISION AND RADIO AERIALS OR ANTENNAS THAT SERVICE THE HOME SHALL NOT BE LOCATED FURTHER THAN 10 FEET IN HEIGHT IF PLACED ON TOP OF ANY STRUCTURE, BUT IN NO CASE SHALL EXCEED 25’ IN HEIGHT.
12. ALL CARS SHALL BE PARKED IN AN ORDERLY AND NEAT FASHION, AND IN A DRIVEWAY, CARPORT OR GARAGE.
13. NO TENT, SHACK, TRAVEL TRAILER, GARAGE, BARN OR OTHER OUT-BUILDING SHALL BE USED ON ANY LOT AT ANY TIME AS A RESIDENCE, EITHER TEMPORARILY OR PERMANENTLY.
14. NO COMMERCIAL ADVERTISING OR DISPLAY SIGNS SHALL BE PERMITTED ON THE PROPERTY, EXCEPT THAT THE OWNER OR ITS AGENTS MAY ERECT SUCH TEMPORARY ADVERTISING AND DISPLAY SIGNS AS MAY REASONABLY BE REQUIRED FOR SALE OF PROPERTY.
15. THE BUYER OR PURCHASER OF PROPERTY SHALL KEEP THE LOT MOWED REGULARLY, INCLUDING THE AREA FROM THE LOT LINE TO THE EDGE OF THE STREET, AND CLEAR OF ANY UNSIGHTLY OBJECTS.
16. ALL MANUFACTURED HOMES SHALL BE PLACED ON A FOUNDATION AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE. IN ADDITION, EACH HOME SHALL HAVE A FOUNDATION, SCREEN OR WALL AROUND THE BASE OF THE HOME CONSTRUCTED WITH CONCRETE BLOCK MASONRY COVERED WITH STUCCO, NATURAL STONE, BRICK OR MOBILE HOME SKIRTING PRIOR TO BEING OCCUPIED BY THE PURCHASER.
17. A DRIVEWAY NO LESS THAN 12 FEET IN WIDTH CONSTRUCTED OF ASPHALT OR CONCRETE PAVEMENT SHALL BE MAINTAINED FROM THE STREET TO THE HOME. GRAVEL DRIVEWAY IS PERMISSIBLE IF MAINTAINED WITH 805 GRAVEL AT ALL TIMES.
18. THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS ARE TO RUN WITH THE TITLE TO SAID LAND AND SHALL BE BINDING.
19. INVALIDATION OF ANY ONE OF THESE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS OR ANY PROVISIONS HEREIN SET FORTH BY JUDGMENT OR COURT ORDER SHALL IN NO WISE AFFECT THE OTHER PROVISIONS HEREON, WHICH SHALL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT. SUBJECT TO ALL MATTERS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118 AND PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 151, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ROADWAYS, RIGHTS OF WAY, EASEMENTS, UTILITIES, SETBACKS, HEALTH DEPARTMENT LIMITATIONS AND REGULATIONS, RESTRICIONS, ETC.
LOT 2 IS SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE BENEFIT OF A 50 FOOT JOINT AND PERMANENT EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 118, REGISTER’S OFFICE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE.
PARCEL ID: 050-033.18
Commonly known as: 3412 Concord Dr White Pine Tn, White Pine, TN 37890
THE PROPERTY ADDRESS AND TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER LISTED ARE PROVIDED SOLELY FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES.
Being the same property conveyed to Thomas E. Martin, A Single Person, by deed dated November 2, 2000 of record in Deed Book 106, Page 363 Instrument/Case No. 29915, in the County Clerk’s Office.
Parcel ID Number: 050-033.18-000
Address/Description: 3412 Concord Dr, White Pine, TN 37890
Current Owner(s): Estate of Thomas E. Martin
Other Interested Party(ies): Maria Cecilia Maywald
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 22-02989 FC01
•7:27, 8:3, 8:10
_______________________________
NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF TENNESSEE,
JEFFERSON COUNTY
WHEREAS, Claude Jason Trentham executed a Deed of Trust to Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lender and BB&T Collateral Service Corporation, Trustee(s), which was dated September 27, 2005, and recorded on October 5, 2005, in Book 754, at Page 388 in Jefferson County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Truist Bank, formerly known as Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
All that certain parcel of land lying and being situated in the County of JEFFERSON, State of TN, to-wit:
SITUATE IN THE SECOND (2nd) CIVIL DISTRICT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING LOT 6, MOUNTAIN MEADOWS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET H, SLIDE 142, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION THEREOF.
Tax Map Reference: 650-A-6
Being that parcel of land conveyed to CLAUDE TRENTHAM AND WIFE, LILA TRENTHAM from DONNY MEADOWS AND WIFE, DEBI MEADOWS by that deed dated 09/11/2001 and recorded 09/18/2001 in Deed Book 155, at Page 475 of the JEFFERSON County, TN Public Registry.
Being that parcel of land conveyed to CLAUDE TRENTHAM from CLAUDE TRENTHAM AND LILA TRENTHAM by that deed dated 08/17/2004 and recorded 08/17/2004 in Deed Book 669, at Page 333 of the JEFFERSON County, TN Public Registry.
Parcel ID Number: 065O A 006
Address/Description: 226 Mtn Meadows Dr, New Market, TN 37820
Current Owner(s): Estate of Claude Trentham
Other Interested Party(ies):
The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and
All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Brock & Scott, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
c/o Tennessee Foreclosure
Department
4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310
Atlanta, GA 30341
PH: 404-789-2661
FX: 404-294-0919
File No.: 23-12192 FC01
•7:27, 8:3, 8:10
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on September 14, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Lisa Barrett, to Arnold M. Weiss, Esq., Trustee, as trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on August 15, 2011 at Book 1090, Page 666, Instrument No. 11004856; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 1912 Branner Ave, Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760
Parcel Number: 014M H 012.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Lisa Barrett
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Lisa Barrett, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123697
•7:27, 8:3, 8:10
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Gene Potter
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Gene Potter deceased, who died on 11th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Gene Potter are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of July, 2023.
Johnny Lee Potter
Executor
Charles Gene Potter, Deceased
Randall F. Crossing, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas Edward Underwood
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas Edward Underwood deceased, who died on 13th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thomas Edward Underwood are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of July, 2023.
Sarah Elizabeth Higgs
Executrix
Thomas Edward Underwood,
Deceased
Evan M. Newman, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eleanor Witkowski
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Eleanor Witkowski deceased, who died on 7th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Eleanor Witkowski are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of July, 2023.
Allison Pizzuto
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Eleanor Witkowski, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Frances Marie Tolliver
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Frances Marie Tolliver deceased, who died on 22nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Frances Marie Tolliver are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of July, 2023.
Angela Holbert
Executrix
Frances Marie Tolliver,
Deceased
Linda High, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of J.B. Etherton
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of J.B. Etherton deceased, who died on 2nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against J.B. Etherton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of July, 2023.
Timothy J. Etherton
Executor
J.B. Etherton, Deceased
William M. Leibrock, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Edna Faye Lowe
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Edna Faye Lowe deceased, who died on 12th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Edna Faye Lowe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of July, 2023.
Alan Reagan
Executor
Edna Faye Lowe, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gregory A. Lohr
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gregory A. Lohr deceased, who died on 20th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gregory A. Lohr are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of July, 2023.
Judith L. Mohr
Executrix
Gregory A. Lohr, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jo Carolyn Poe
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jo Carolyn Poe deceased, who died on 13th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jo Carolyn Poe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of July, 2023.
Michael Charles Poe
Executor
Jo Carolyn Poe, Deceased
Michael R. Crowder, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Charles Darwin Bible
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of July, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Charles Darwin Bible deceased, who died on 19th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Charles Darwin Bible are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of July, 2023.
Linda Bible
Executrix
Charles Darwin Bible,
Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on August 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
2003 Infiniti G35
JNKCV54E83M203456
Donna Mitchell/Tennessee Title Loans INC
*********************
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
1G1PA5SH3D7236644
Daniel Wilson
*********************
2004 Dodge Dakota
1D7HL38N34S768700
Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Company
*********************
1998 Volvo S70
YV1LS5547W1430315
Megan Grasser
*********************
2016 Dodge Ram 1500
1C6RR7FG1GS327751
Terry Baker/Credit Acceptance Corp
*********************
1995 Toyota Corolla
1NXAE04B3SZ284331
Gwendolyn Hayes
*********************
2002 Infiniti I35
JNKDA31A82T022724
Jaron Shetley/Doris Parks
*********************
1996 Ford Mustang
1FALP4041TF188554
Johnny Bolden
*********************
2004 Toyota Camry Solara
4T1CE38P54U929029
Jonathan Sweeten
*********************
1997 Subaru Legacy
4S3BD4353V7201174
Ramon Ayala
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on August 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker LLC at 1235 E Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
1995 Dodge Dakota
1B7GL23X4SS225734
Carolyn Rhoton
*********************
2001 Dodge Dakota
1B7GL2AX91S123394
Christopher Mcfarland/Mariner Finance LLC
*********************
2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3A4FY58BX6T280571
Gregoria Pedro
*********************
2020 Kia Sorento
5XYPGDA3XLG674326
Cristina Morales/Carmax Business Services LLC
*********************
2006 Chevrolet Colorado
1GCCS198068223672
Crisanto Ferreyra
*********************
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
1GNEL13T01R196618
Trey Hixon
*********************
2001 Acura TL
19UUA56601A005719
Leslie Messer/TMX Finance of Tennessee Inc
*********************
2002 Honda Accord
1HGCG16542A037391
Rex Mincey/TileMax of Tennessee
*********************
2002 Pontiac Sunfire
1G2JB524727119142
James Fruendt/Titlemax of Tennessee
*********************
1994 Chevrolet Sportvan
1GAFG35K8RF143539
Greg Billington/ Titlemax of Tennessee
*********************
2005 Honda Civic
1HGEM21945L024005
Shana Phillips/ Titlemax of Tennessee Inc
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2023 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Andrea Vilgos and Bradley M Vilgos, to Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group on October 21, 2021 at Book 1651, Page 665; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 983 Lake Ridge Dr, Dandridge, Tennessee 37725
Parcel Number: 069G A 005.00 000
Current Owner(s) of Property: Bradley M. Vilgos and Andrea Vilgos
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Andrea Vilgos and Bradley M Vilgos, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123529
•7:20, 7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronda Sue Price
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronda Sue Price deceased, who died on 19th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronda Sue Price are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of June, 2023.
Latoshia Price &
Megan Jordan
Co-Administrators
Ronda Sue Price, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Margaret Mills Drinnon
Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Margaret Mills Drinnon deceased, who died on 29th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Margaret Mills Drinnon are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of June, 2023.
Don C. Drinnon
Executor
Margaret Mills Drinnon,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Virginia Ann Jones
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Virginia Ann Jones deceased, who died on 2nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Virginia Ann Jones are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of June, 2023.
Jacqueline Blankenship
Executrix
Virginia Ann Jones, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Grey Rhodes
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Nancy Grey Rhodes deceased, who died on 2nd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Nancy Grey Rhodes are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of June, 2023.
Adina Loy
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Nancy Grey Rhodes, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Patricia Mae Owenby
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Patricia Mae Owenby deceased, who died on 7th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Patricia Mae Owenby are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 29th day of June, 2023.
Jamie Lyn Mangus
Executrix
Patricia Mae Owenby,
Deceased
R. Alexander Johnson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson
Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson deceased, who died on 11th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Julie Ann Gambrell aka Julie Ann Thompson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of June, 2023.
Michael Robert Heath
Administrator
Personal Representative
Julie Ann Gambrell aka
Julie Ann Thompson,
Deceased
Andrew E. Farmer, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•7:20, 7:27
_______________________________
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on January 13, 2014, by ANTHONY E. STAPLETON and wife, KRISTY A. STAPLETON, and HAROLD E. SPRAKER and wife, ALMA S. SPRAKER. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1208, Page 292 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described below for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CWP024711TNAB.
Sale Date and Location: August 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully at Book 1208, Page 290, and commonly known as 838 Bales Rd., New Market, Jefferson County, TN 37820.
Property Address: 838 Bales Rd., New Market, Jefferson County, TN 37820.
Tax Map Identification No.: 033-096.03 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: LORENA MAE SPRAKER (Book 1692, Page 582).
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 17th day of July, 2023.
______________________________
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: July 20, 27, and August 3, 2023.
•7:20, 7:27, 8:3
_______________________________
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF
JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Juan Mendez Matias
v. Brandi Janine Anderson
TO: Brandi Janine Anderson,
It appears that service of process cannot be had on you in Jefferson County, Tennessee or that you are now a nonresident of Tennessee. Therefore, under the authority contained in Sections 21-1-203 through 21-1-205 of the Tennessee Code Annotated, it has been ORDERED by the Court that, unless you respond within 30 days of this publication to the above pending divorce proceeding in the Chancery Court of Jefferson County, a default judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
•7:13, 7:20, 7:27, 8:3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.