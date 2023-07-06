PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 28th day of June, 2023.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
•7:6
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Linda St.Louis, 1105 Banner Street, Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 6, Approval of Windows and Doors
• Approval of Historic District Entrance Banners
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Rebecca Cate (Nathan Cate), Old Jefferson City Hwy., Map 68J, Group B, Parcel 20, Rezone Request R-1 to R-2
• Rajkamal Nian Harricharan Singh & Catherine Lee, 521 Hwy. 139, Map 76, Parcel 41.02, Rezone Request B-4 to R-1
• Tim & Tracey Curtis (Terry Roman), Hwy. 25/70 W, Map 67, Parcel 74, 31-50 Lot Preliminary Subdivision
• Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Annexation of Territory into the Town of Dandridge by Owner Consent and Approving a Plan of Services (Hwy 25-70E, Map 59, Parcel 39.02)
• Ordinance Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from an A-1 (Agriculture District) to a B-4 (Commercial Resort District) (Hwy 25-70E, Map 59, Parcel 39.02)
• Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on the Proposed Annexation of Territory into the Town of Dandridge by Owner Consent and Approving a Plan of Services (Hart Road, Map 58, Parcels 20.01 & 31)
• Ordinance Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from an A-1 (Agriculture District) to a R-1 (Low Density Residential District) (Hart Road, Map 58, Parcels 20.01 & 31)
• Ordinance Amending the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” by Revising Section 14-408(1) to Include Sale of Manufactured Homes as a Permitted Use in the B-2 General Business District
•7:6
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
•7:6
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
ANNOUNCEMENT
A presentation of a survey of the historic architecture and buildings in the Dandridge Historic District, on its 50th Anniversary, will be presented on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson County High School Main Campus Auditorium. This survey is a joint effort of JCHS students, teachers, and the Town of Dandridge.
•7:6
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Jefferson Health Care Foundation meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at the Jefferson City Fire Department Training Room.
•7:6
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for HVAC repairs for Patriot Academy and Jefferson County High School.
Contact Austin Bridgewater with any questions at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
Bid to include: 1) hourly rates for all level of employees including technicians and apprentices; 2) response time (on site once notified); and 3) trip charge/ mileage. Qualifications: must have completed the City Multi Training for Diamond Builder Software/Mitsubishi VRF systems and possess the software and have some experience in working on these systems/references from past experience.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked PA AND JCHS HVAC REPAIRS.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
KIMBERLY NICOLE MCALPINE,
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
JAMES EDWIN MCALPINE,
Defendant/Husband.
Case No. 23-CV-40
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2023, before the Honorable James H. Ripley, Chancellor for Jefferson County, Tennessee, upon the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce and Motion to proceed with Service of Process by Publication in this cause, the affidavit of Plaintiff’s counsel and the entire record before the Court; from all of which, the Court finds it appears that for the Complaint filed, that the Defendant, James Edwin McAlpine, whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law can be served upon him. The Court further finds that justice would so require service of process by publication.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper which is published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendant to appear and make a defense to the Complaint in this cause and Defendant to file and answer with the Clerk of the Chancery Court in and for Jefferson County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a Judgment by Default will be taken against the Defendant and this cause set for hearing Ex Parte.
ENTERED THIS THE 23rd DAY OF June, 2023
JAMES H. RIPLEY,
CHANCELLOR
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Jeremy D. Churchwell,
(BPR# 029772),
RAINWATER, DRINNON &
CHURCHWELL, PLLC
706 Justice Center Drive
P.O. Box 1760
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3939 – Phone
(865) 397-3132 – Fax
Attorney for Wife
•6:29, 7:6, 7:13, 7:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Georgia P. Doubler
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Georgia P. Doubler deceased, who died on 6th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Georgia P. Doubler are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of June, 2023.
Anne C. Smith
Executrix
Georgia P. Doubler, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Berna Dean Cagle
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Berna Dean Cagle deceased, who died on 24th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Berna Dean Cagle are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of June, 2023.
John B. Cagle
Executor
Berna Dean Cagle, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ray Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ray Gann deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ray Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of June, 2023.
Sherry Henry
Executrix
Ray Gann, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John C. Thomas
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John C. Thomas deceased, who died on 13th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John C. Thomas are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of June, 2023.
Louise E. Thomas
Executrix
John C. Thomas, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.