PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge (267 W Hwy. 25/70). A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.