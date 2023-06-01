PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge (267 W Hwy. 25/70). A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 22/23-15 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from B-2 (General Commercial District) to a R-1 (Low Density Residential District) Grant Street – Map 68F – Group B – Parcel 14.04
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 22/23-16 to Amend the 2022/2023 Budget
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 23/24-01 Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2023 and Ending June 30, 2024
•6:1
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to all residents of Jefferson County, Tennessee and to all persons interested, that the regular meeting of the Jefferson County Highway Commission will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM, at its office in the courthouse in Dandridge.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of section 8-4401 to 8-4406, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated.
This the 30th day of May, 2023.
Aaron Loy
Chairman
•6:1
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
C.A.R.E. will be holding its Annual Meeting with Board elections on June 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Dandridge Court House. This will be the Board of Directors and Officers for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
6:1, 6:8
_______________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO
THE JEFFERSON COUNTY
ZONING RESOLUTION
JULY 10, 2023
The Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The purpose of this hearing will be to hear comments from the public on the following proposed resolution:
Resolution- Amending the “Zoning Resolution of Jefferson County, Tennessee” by regulating Battery Energy Storage Systems in Jefferson County, Tennessee
Three copies of the proposed resolution will be available at the zoning office during normal business hours for public review.
•6:1
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
TITLE VI OF THE 1964 CIVIL RIGHTS ACT
The City of Jefferson City ensures compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49 CFR, part 21; related statutes and regulations, which states:
“No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Anyone who believes that an agency or local government receiving federal funding mentioned above has discriminated against someone on the basis of race, color, or national origin has a right to file a complaint within 180 days of the alleged discrimination.
To submit a formal complaint or to request additional information on Title VI obligations contact:
PAUL W. JOHNSON
Title VI Coordinator
City of Jefferson City
Human Resources Department
Jefferson City, Tennessee 37760
(865) 475-9071
•6:1
_______________________________
Notice of Garage Keepers Lien
Southern Steel Custom Fab & Auto Repair
340 Rocktown Road
Jefferson City, TN 37760
The owner/lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle within three weeks after the date of this notice; upon payment of all repair, preservation, and storage charges. Failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within this time provided shall be deemed a waiver of all right, title, and interest in the vehicle, and consent to the sale of the vehicle.
The following vehicle will be auctioned Thursday, June 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Southern Steel Custom Fab & Auto Repair, 112 Adriel Road, Bean Station, TN 37708:
Make, Model and VIN #:
1. 2007 Coachman
(1TC2B401773101844)
•6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Scott David Zimmerman
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Scott David Zimmerman deceased, who died on 4th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Scott David Zimmerman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Mary Zimmerman
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Scott David Zimmerman, Deceased
Christopher P. Capps, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John Paul Thomas
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John Paul Thomas deceased, who died on 21st day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John Paul Thomas are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Chrystal Williams
Executrix
John Paul Thomas, Deceased
J. Randall Shelton, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jeffrey Allan Bolduc
Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jeffrey Allan Bolduc deceased, who died on 16th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jeffrey Allan Bolduc are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 5th day of May, 2023.
Vickie Ward Bolduc
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Jeffrey Allan Bolduc, Deceased
Jeffrey C. Taylor, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Frances Ruth Hubbard
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Frances Ruth Hubbard deceased, who died on 20th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Frances Ruth Hubbard are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Tracy Flynn
Executor
Frances Ruth Hubbard,
Deceased
M. Sue White, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Rebecca Diane Woods
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Rebecca Diane Woods deceased, who died on 15th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Rebecca Diane Woods are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of May, 2023.
Shannon Laymon
Executor
Rebecca Diane Woods,
Deceased
M. Sue White, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Walker
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of George Walker deceased, who died on 27th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against George Walker are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of May, 2023.
Rex Allen Evans, Jr.
Administrator
Personal Representative
George Walker, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas John Skol
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas John Skol deceased, who died on 23rd day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thomas John Skol are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of May, 2023.
Larry W. Skol
Executor
Thomas John Skol, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Harold Ray Tisdale
Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Harold Ray Tisdale deceased, who died on 3rd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Harold Ray Tisdale are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 11th day of May, 2023.
Kerry Arthur
Administrator
Personal Representative
Harold Ray Tisdale, Deceased
W. Keith Repass, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ronald Edward Reed
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ronald Edward Reed deceased, who died on 6th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ronald Edward Reed are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of May, 2023.
Matthew Wells
Executor
Ronald Edward Reed,
Deceased
Neva M. Foust, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•5:25, 6:1
_______________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
In obedience to an order of the Probate Court of Jefferson County, at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 13th day of March 2023, I WILL, ON THE 1st DAY OF JULY, 2023, at TEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the following described premises, to-wit:
SITUATE in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being TRACT NO. FIVE (5) of the BRUCE AND HELEN DALTON LANDS, as shown by survey of Gerald G. Wilde, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
BEGINNING on a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road and corner with Tract No. 6; thence with the line of Tract No. 6 North 65 deg. 47 min. East 126.85 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of Tract No. 6, North 12 deg. 10 min. West 416.20 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road North 41 deg. 11 min. East 88.65 feet to a nail and cap, corner with Tract No. 3; thence with the line of Tract No. 3, South 39 deg. 26 min. East 435.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 68 deg. 22 min. East 157.98 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract Nos. 3 and 8; thence with the line of Tract No. 8, South 25 deg. 11 min. East 159.76 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60 deg. 12 min. West 318.55 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract No. 7; thence with the line of Tract No. 7, North 16 deg. 15 min. West 102.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 06 min. West 273.99 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road, North 08 deg. 12 min. West 20 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 3.25 acres, more or less.
Being a portion of the lands conveyed to the parties hereto by deed of T. O. Thompson, et ux, dated June 16, 1961, and recorded in Deed Book 120, Page 416, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725
TERMS OF SALE: Said sale will be for cash, in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions, and free and unencumbered. Sale will be held pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-101, et seq. governing judicial sales and subject to court approval. 2019 Appraisal: $146,600 Minimum Bid: $15,000
This the 22nd day of May, 2023.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
Scott Hodge,
Personal Representative for the
Estate
•5:25, 6:1, 6:8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.