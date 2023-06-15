PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board will be meeting on Friday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m. at Perkins located at 501 Patriot Drive in Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts, Secretary
MEETING NOTICE
JEFFERSON COUNTY
REGIONAL PLANNING
COMMISSION
JUNE 27, 2023
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Front setback variance for an addition to the house and a variance to place the proposed garage closer to the road than the house located at 1935 Bouldercrest Drive, Dandridge by Michael G & Pamela S. Thompson (Map 082K Group A Parcel 025.00)
V. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Election of officers- Chairman, Vice-chairman, and Secretary
B. Request for the release of the bond #2506166 for the wastewater treatment facility in the sum of $1,007,426 for Lake Haven by LandArt America, Inc. / Josh Clark
C. Site plan review for an addition to an existing commercial building and the construction of a new building at 412 Premier Truck & Trailer Repair located at 1217 Deep Springs Road / Big Bird Lane, Dandridge by BIR Investments, LLC (Map 074 Parcel 007.00)
D. Preliminary Plat Review for Avery Island, a 29-lot subdivision off Buck Horn Road, Sevierville by Avery Leon Clark & Suzanne Harris / Kent Woods (Map 088 Parcel 001.00)
E. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
City of Baneberry FY 2023-2024
Board Meeting Schedule
Planning Commission Meetings-
1st Monday of the month at
4:30 p.m. unless noted below or
modified by board action
City Commission Meetings-
1st Monday of the month at
5:00 p.m. unless noted below or
modified by board action
Location - Baneberry Community Center
July 10, 2023
August 7, 2023
September 11, 2023
October 2, 2023
November 6, 2023
December 4, 2023
January 8, 2024
February 5, 2024
March 4, 2024
April 1, 2024
May 6, 2024
June 3, 2024
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicles:
VIN: 2G1WT58K779341330
OWNER: Tina Corea
VIN: 2HGFA1F52AH572380
OWNER: Ashley Woods
Sale date: Friday, June 30, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Notice of Auction
Southern Steel Custom Fab & Auto Repair
398 Rambo Road
Greeneville, TN 37814
The owner/lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle within three weeks after the date of this notice; upon payment of all repair, preservation, and storage charges. Failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within this time provided shall be deemed a waiver of all right, title, and interest in the vehicle, and consent to the sale of the vehicle.
The following vehicle will be auctioned Thursday, July 6, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Southern Steel Custom Fab & Auto Repair, 398 Rambo Road, Greeneville, TN 37814:
Make, Model and VIN #:
1. 2005 BMW
(WBANA535X5B864456)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Layne Holt
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Layne Holt deceased, who died on 17th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Robert Layne Holt are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Patricia Holt
Executrix
Robert Layne Holt, Deceased
Cameron L. Beier, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sandra Lynn Fowler
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sandra Lynn Fowler deceased, who died on 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sandra Lynn Fowler are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Craig Allen Fowler
Administrator
Personal Representative
Sandra Lynn Fowler,
Deceased
Scott A. Hodge, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Elizabeth Ann Noe
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Noe deceased, who died on 26th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Elizabeth Ann Noe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Melissa Dawn Trent
Executrix
Elizabeth Ann Noe, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Karen Ann Hamrick
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Karen Ann Hamrick deceased, who died on 21st day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Karen Ann Hamrick are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 31st day of May, 2023.
Garland G. Hamrick, Jr.
Executor
Karen Ann Hamrick,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
INVITATION TO BID
JCS Transportation Fuel
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for FUEL for the Jefferson County Board of Education for 2023-2024 school year.
For specifications, please contact Phillip Batts, Jefferson Co Schools Transportation Director, at (865) 397-2139 or PBatts@JCBOE.net.
Sealed bids should be labeled “Transportation Fuel” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at which time bids will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of bids. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 18, 2023 on or about 12:00 PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD, to Trace Robbins, Trustee, on May 13, 2004, at Record Book 652, Page 4-9 as Instrument No. 04080896 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2021-R3
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning on a rock a short distance South of a right-of-way to John McClamery and on the New Market Road right-of-way; thence Eastwardly to a rock in John McClamery`s line; thence Southwardly with said line to a rock corner in said line; thence Westwardly to a rock, corner in the New Market road right-of-way; thence Northeastwardly with the right-of-way of the New Market road to the beginning, containing about one (1) acre.
Being the same property conveyed from the Estate of Donald Humbard and wife, Marjorie Mills Humbard to Ginger Lynn Humbard and Donna Leona Humbard by deed recorded 2/1/1995, in Book 386, at Page 272, in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee. Tax Map or Parcel ID No.: 33-80.00
Tax ID: 033 080.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1116 Bales Road, New Market, TN 37820, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000003-850-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
