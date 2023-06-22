AGENDA
JEFFERSON CITY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION
June 26th, 2023, 5:30 P.M.
I. Call to Order.
II. Approval of Previous Minutes – May 22nd, 2023
III. Citizens Comments
IV. Old Business - None
V. New Business
a. Gabe Waters- Use approval- 83.3 Acre Mobile Home Park
Located in both B-3 and R-3 Zoning District. Highway 11-E
b. Jeff Houston- Municipal Floodplain Zoning Ordinance Amendments
VI. Other Items for Discussion
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Jefferson County residents, County Commissioners, and all other persons who might be interested that there will be a Special Called County Commission meeting on June 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and adopt the 2023-2024 Budget, Property Tax Levy, 2023-2024 Budget Resolutions, 2022-2023 Year End Budget Amendments, Policies for Approval, Surplus Resolutions, Notary Commissions, Opioid Board Appointments, Landfill Debt and Jefferson County Library Board Appointment Confirmations.
These meetings will be held in the main courtroom of the Jefferson County Historic Court House located at 202 W. Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
MARK POTTS
Jefferson County Mayor
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Jefferson County Emergency Communications District board of directors will hold a public hearing in reference to the 23-24 FY budget on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the ECD located at 581 W. Old A.J. Highway, Jefferson City. A regular board of directors meeting will immediately follow.
Justin Crowther
Director
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to occupants listed below that the contents of occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy owner’s lien. Such sale will be held at Jefferson City Storage, 1306 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760 at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Unit # Name
138 Debbie Sinner
233 Tommy Solomon
479 Beth Geiger
488 Maria Ramos
515 Chris Williams
516 Chris Williams
541 Mark Shinsky
PUBLIC NOTICE
Lady needs title to 2000 Gulf Stream Conquest Camper.
VIN: 1NL10FR2341043727
For questions, interest in this vehicle, call (865) 255-1075 within ten (10) business days of this publication.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Anyone with interest pertaining to a 1996 Ford F150 truck
VIN: 1FTEF14H4TNA34055
Must contact Bobby Collier by certified mail within 10 days of this notice at 1842 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Talbott, TN 37877.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Robert Layne Holt
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Layne Holt deceased, who died on 17th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Robert Layne Holt are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Patricia Holt
Executrix
Robert Layne Holt, Deceased
Cameron L. Beier, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sandra Lynn Fowler
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sandra Lynn Fowler deceased, who died on 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sandra Lynn Fowler are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Craig Allen Fowler
Administrator
Personal Representative
Sandra Lynn Fowler,
Deceased
Scott A. Hodge, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Elizabeth Ann Noe
Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Elizabeth Ann Noe deceased, who died on 26th day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Elizabeth Ann Noe are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 19th day of May, 2023.
Melissa Dawn Trent
Executrix
Elizabeth Ann Noe, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Karen Ann Hamrick
Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of May, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Karen Ann Hamrick deceased, who died on 21st day of April, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Karen Ann Hamrick are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 31st day of May, 2023.
Garland G. Hamrick, Jr.
Executor
Karen Ann Hamrick,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 18, 2023 on or about 12:00 PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD, to Trace Robbins, Trustee, on May 13, 2004, at Record Book 652, Page 4-9 as Instrument No. 04080896 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2021-R3
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning on a rock a short distance South of a right-of-way to John McClamery and on the New Market Road right-of-way; thence Eastwardly to a rock in John McClamery`s line; thence Southwardly with said line to a rock corner in said line; thence Westwardly to a rock, corner in the New Market road right-of-way; thence Northeastwardly with the right-of-way of the New Market road to the beginning, containing about one (1) acre.
Being the same property conveyed from the Estate of Donald Humbard and wife, Marjorie Mills Humbard to Ginger Lynn Humbard and Donna Leona Humbard by deed recorded 2/1/1995, in Book 386, at Page 272, in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee. Tax Map or Parcel ID No.: 33-80.00
Tax ID: 033 080.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1116 Bales Road, New Market, TN 37820, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000003-850-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
