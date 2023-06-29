PUBLIC NOTICE
The Lakeway Area Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (LAMTPO) TAC will be having a public meeting. Items to be discussed are:
1. Discussion of the FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discussion of the Transit Center Feasibility Study
3. Status update of the 11E Corridor Study
4. Public Meeting/ Status update of the SR160 Corridor Study
Information about the meeting can be obtained by contacting Rich DesGroseilliers at richd@mymorristown.com or at 423-581-6277, or can be viewed at www.lamtpo.com. The meeting will be on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Morristown City Center, 100 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
All interested parties are invited to attend the meeting. It is the policy of LAMTPO not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability in operation of its programs, services, and activities.
El TAC de la Organización de Planificación del Transporte Metropolitano del Área de Lakeway (LAMTPO) tendrá una reunión pública. Los temas que se discutirán son:
1. Discusión del FFY2024-2025 UPWP
2. Discusión del Estudio de Factibilidad del Centro de Tránsito
3. Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor 11E
4. Reunión pública / Actualización del estado del estudio del corredor SR160
La información sobre la reunión se puede obtener contactando a Rich DesGroseilliers al richd@mymorristown.com o al 423-581-6277, o se puede ver en www.lamtpo.com. La reunión será el jueves 6 de julio de 2023 a las 10:00 AM en el Morristown City Center, 100 W. 1st N. St., Morristown, TN 37814.
Se invita a todas las partes interesadas a asistir a la reunión. Es política de LAMTPO no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, edad, sexo o discapacidad en la operación de sus programas, servicios y actividades.
•6:29
_______________________________
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Board of School Commissioners
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Historic Courthouse @ 5:00 PM
Purpose of Meeting –
Budget Amendments
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
•6:29
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Nominating Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
Nominating Committee Meeting: July 10, 2023 @ 6:00 P.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St. Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
•6:29
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Public Works/Police Department Building in Dandridge (267 W. Hwy. 25/70). A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 23/24-02 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, TN” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN” from a R-1, Low Density Residential District to a B-2, General Commercial District (606 E. Meeting St, Map 68D, Group A, Parcel 16)
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 23/24-03 Amending the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN”, Adding Aesthetic Standards for Pier Foundations in the R-1, R-2, R-3 and B-3 Districts
• Final Reading of Ordinance No. 23/24-04 to Adopt Title 9 Chapter 4 Section 401 through Section 404 of the Dandridge Municipal Code and Further Being an Ordinance Titled “Yard Sales”
•6:29
_______________________________
N O T I C E
The Board of Commissioners of the Jefferson City Housing Authority will convene for a Regular meeting at 7:30 P.M. at the office of the Jefferson City Housing Authority in Jefferson City, TN, on the 11th day of July 2023, for the transaction of such business as may properly come before said meeting.
This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 442 of the Public Acts of the General Assembly of Tennessee for 1974.
This the 26th day of June, 2023.
Chloe-Ann Murph, Secretary
•6:29
_______________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Jefferson County Beer Board will hear the following application for a permit to sell beer: Patches BBQ & More by: Rychelle and John MacCalla for an on-premises permit located at 2744 W. Hwy 11E, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Said application will be heard at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday, July 17, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Jefferson County Commission to begin at 6:30 P.M.
Frank C. Herndon
Jefferson County Clerk
•6:29
_______________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Jefferson County Beer Board will hear the following application for a permit to sell beer: Samantha Hudson DBA The Dahlia for an on-premises permit located at 285 Hinchey Hollow Rd., Jefferson City, TN 37760. Said application will be heard at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday, July 17, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Jefferson County Commission to begin at 6:30 P.M.
Frank C. Herndon
Jefferson County Clerk
•6:29
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for HVAC repairs for Patriot Academy and Jefferson County High School.
Contact Austin Bridgewater with any questions at abridgewater@jcboe.net or by phone 865-216-6697.
Bid to include: 1) hourly rates for all level of employees including technicians and apprentices; 2) response time (on site once notified); and 3) trip charge/ mileage. Qualifications: must have completed the City Multi Training for Diamond Builder Software/Mitsubishi VRF systems and possess the software and have some experience in working on these systems/references from past experience.
Proposals must be: 1) submitted in a sealed envelope; 2) envelope must be clearly marked PA AND JCHS HVAC REPAIRS.
If awarded, successful vendor is required to provide Affidavit of Compliance with Tennessee Criminal History Records Check, Affidavit of Compliance with Drug Free Workplace, general liability insurance policy, and workers compensation liability policy.
The successful bidder will have the option to extend this agreement for up to 5 years, upon agreement with the owner.
Sealed proposals should be either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder at PO Box 1749, Dandridge, TN, 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. RFPs will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at which time proposals will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of RFPs. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
KIMBERLY NICOLE MCALPINE,
Plaintiff/Wife,
v.
JAMES EDWIN MCALPINE,
Defendant/Husband.
Case No. 23-CV-40
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
This cause came to be heard on the 23 day of June, 2023, before the Honorable James H. Ripley, Chancellor for Jefferson County, Tennessee, upon the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce and Motion to proceed with Service of Process by Publication in this cause, the affidavit of Plaintiff’s counsel and the entire record before the Court; from all of which, the Court finds it appears that for the Complaint filed, that the Defendant, James Edwin McAlpine, whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law can be served upon him. The Court further finds that justice would so require service of process by publication.
IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner, a newspaper which is published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, notifying the Defendant to appear and make a defense to the Complaint in this cause and Defendant to file and answer with the Clerk of the Chancery Court in and for Jefferson County, Tennessee, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a Judgment by Default will be taken against the Defendant and this cause set for hearing Ex Parte.
ENTERED THIS THE 23rd DAY OF June, 2023
JAMES H. RIPLEY,
CHANCELLOR
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
Jeremy D. Churchwell,
(BPR# 029772),
RAINWATER, DRINNON &
CHURCHWELL, PLLC
706 Justice Center Drive
P.O. Box 1760
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-3939 – Phone
(865) 397-3132 – Fax
Attorney for Wife
•6:29, 7:6, 7:13, 7:20
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Georgia P. Doubler
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Georgia P. Doubler deceased, who died on 6th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Georgia P. Doubler are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of June, 2023.
Anne C. Smith
Executrix
Georgia P. Doubler, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Berna Dean Cagle
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Berna Dean Cagle deceased, who died on 24th day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Berna Dean Cagle are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of June, 2023.
John B. Cagle
Executor
Berna Dean Cagle, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ray Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ray Gann deceased, who died on 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ray Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of June, 2023.
Sherry Henry
Executrix
Ray Gann, Deceased
Matt E. Miller, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John C. Thomas
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of June, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John C. Thomas deceased, who died on 13th day of May, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John C. Thomas are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of June, 2023.
Louise E. Thomas
Executrix
John C. Thomas, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
•6:29, 7:6
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Anyone with interest pertaining to a 1996 Ford F150 truck
VIN: 1FTEF14H4TNA34055
Must contact Bobby Collier by certified mail within 10 days of this notice at 1842 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Talbott, TN 37877.
•6:22, 6:29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.