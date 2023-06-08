JEFFERSON COUNTY
LONG RANGE PLANNING
COMMITTEE MEETING
Monday, June 12, 2023, 2:00 P.M.
Jefferson County Courthouse Court Room
Voting Members
Commissioner Jim Snodgrass, Chair
Commissioner Katy Huffaker, Vice-Chair
Commissioner Randy Bales, Secretary
Commissioner Greg Byrd
Commissioner Terry Dockery
Ex Officio/Non-Voting Member
County Mayor, Mark Potts
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Roll Call
III. Prayer
IV. Pledge of Allegiance
V. Appearance of Citizens
Citizens who wish to address the Long Range Planning Committee for items of concern that may or may not be on the agenda need to complete a “Citizens Input Form” located on the table just inside the courtroom door and give to Long Range Planning Committee Chairman before the meeting is “Called to Order”.
VI. Approval of Minutes
June 5, 2023
VII. New Business:
a. Review Community Input Survey
VIII. Next Meeting
IX. Adjourn
•6:8
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Historic Planning Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Linda St.Louis, 1105 Banner Street, Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 6, Approval of Windows and Doors
• Frank Riggs, 102 W. Meeting St., Map 68K, Group A, Parcel 4.01, Approval of Accessory Building
• Anthony & Mary Jo LaBriola (Kenny Lodwick), 1118 Church Street, Map 68N, Group D, Parcel 7, Approval of Deck
• Approval of Historic District Banners Replacement Proof
The Dandridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Josh Cate (Josh Haun), Milldale Road, Map 57, Parcels 65 & 65.01, Variance on street grade
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew), Sharon Drive Parcel 4, Map 58, Parcel 32.12, Variance on parking spaces
• Precision Construction Solutions LLC (Nick Lakins), 827 Old Hwy.92, Map 68, Parcel 14, Vesting rights
• Clarification – Retail Sales in B-2 Zone (Manufactured Homes)
The Dandridge Regional Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (immediately following the BZA meeting) at the Dandridge Public Works/Police Department Building to review the following:
• Josh Cate (Josh Haun), Milldale Road, Map 57, Parcels 65 & 65.01, Preliminary 31-50 Lot Subdivision
• 4 Peaks Hospitality Group (Randy Corlew P.E.), Sharon Drive (Parcel 4), Map 58, Parcel 32.12, Site Plan Review
• Holrob-Dandridge LLC (Site Design, Inc/Ethan Olliff), Hwy.92S, Map 65, Parcel 5.01, Site Plan Review
• Mike Cardona (Chuck McSpadden), 606 E. Meeting St., Map 68D, Group A, Parcel 16, Rezone Request (R-1 to B-2)
• Ordinance Amending the Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, TN, Adding Aesthetic Standards for Pier Foundations in the R-1, R-2, R-3 and B-3 Districts
• Review of Zoning Ordinance 14-609 Location and Development Standards for Travel Trailer Parks
•6:8
_______________________________
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The Board of Directors for Jefferson Park will meet on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the facility.
•6:8
_______________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
C.A.R.E. will be holding its Annual Meeting with Board elections on June 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Dandridge Court House. This will be the Board of Directors and Officers for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
6:1, 6:8
_______________________________
INVITATION TO BID
JCS Transportation Fuel
The Jefferson County Purchasing Department will be accepting sealed bids for FUEL for the Jefferson County Board of Education for 2023-2024 school year.
For specifications, please contact Phillip Batts, Jefferson Co Schools Transportation Director, at (865) 397-2139 or PBatts@JCBOE.net.
Sealed bids should be labeled “Transportation Fuel” and either mailed to the Jefferson County Finance Department to the attention of Finance Director Jessica Elder, at P.O. Box 1749, Dandridge, TN 37725, or dropped off at 1244 Gay St., Dandridge, TN 37725. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at which time bids will be opened in the Finance Department conference room.
Jefferson County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to waive and all irregularities in the receipt/handling of bids. The awarded bidder must be in good standing with the County of Jefferson.
Jefferson County assures that no person shall on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and as amended, and the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987 (P.I. 100.259) be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Financial Assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
•6:8, 6:15
_______________________________
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on July 18, 2023 on or about 12:00 PM local time, at the front steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse, Dandridge, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD, to Trace Robbins, Trustee, on May 13, 2004, at Record Book 652, Page 4-9 as Instrument No. 04080896 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2021-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2021-R3
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Beginning on a rock a short distance South of a right-of-way to John McClamery and on the New Market Road right-of-way; thence Eastwardly to a rock in John McClamery`s line; thence Southwardly with said line to a rock corner in said line; thence Westwardly to a rock, corner in the New Market road right-of-way; thence Northeastwardly with the right-of-way of the New Market road to the beginning, containing about one (1) acre.
Being the same property conveyed from the Estate of Donald Humbard and wife, Marjorie Mills Humbard to Ginger Lynn Humbard and Donna Leona Humbard by deed recorded 2/1/1995, in Book 386, at Page 272, in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee. Tax Map or Parcel ID No.: 33-80.00
Tax ID: 033 080.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND DONNA LEON HUMBARD
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1116 Bales Road, New Market, TN 37820, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ESTATE OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GINGER LYNN HUMBARD
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000003-850-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
•6:8, 6:15, 6:22
_______________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
In obedience to an order of the Probate Court of Jefferson County, at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 13th day of March 2023, I WILL, ON THE 1st DAY OF JULY, 2023, at TEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the following described premises, to-wit:
SITUATE in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being TRACT NO. FIVE (5) of the BRUCE AND HELEN DALTON LANDS, as shown by survey of Gerald G. Wilde, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
BEGINNING on a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road and corner with Tract No. 6; thence with the line of Tract No. 6 North 65 deg. 47 min. East 126.85 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of Tract No. 6, North 12 deg. 10 min. West 416.20 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road North 41 deg. 11 min. East 88.65 feet to a nail and cap, corner with Tract No. 3; thence with the line of Tract No. 3, South 39 deg. 26 min. East 435.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 68 deg. 22 min. East 157.98 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract Nos. 3 and 8; thence with the line of Tract No. 8, South 25 deg. 11 min. East 159.76 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60 deg. 12 min. West 318.55 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract No. 7; thence with the line of Tract No. 7, North 16 deg. 15 min. West 102.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 06 min. West 273.99 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road, North 08 deg. 12 min. West 20 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 3.25 acres, more or less.
Being a portion of the lands conveyed to the parties hereto by deed of T. O. Thompson, et ux, dated June 16, 1961, and recorded in Deed Book 120, Page 416, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725
TERMS OF SALE: Said sale will be for cash, in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions, and free and unencumbered. Sale will be held pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-101, et seq. governing judicial sales and subject to court approval. 2019 Appraisal: $146,600 Minimum Bid: $15,000
This the 22nd day of May, 2023.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
Scott Hodge,
Personal Representative for the Estate
•5:25, 6:1, 6:8
