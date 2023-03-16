PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular business meeting of the New Market Utility District Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Utility Office. The Utility Office is located at 900 W. Highway 11E, New Market, TN.
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all Conservation Board Members, Long Range Planning Committee Members, County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meetings has been set.
Conservation Board Meeting: March 24, 2023 @ 9:30 A.M.
Long Range Planning Meeting: March 24, 2023 @ 10:30 A.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St. Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
Mayor Mark Potts
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a FY2024 Budget Retreat on Saturday, March 25, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Dandridge Water Management Facility.
PUBLIC NOTICE
A meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the courthouse in Dandridge. The meeting of the Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission will immediately follow.
BZA AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. Variance request for a garage to be constructed in front of the existing house at 1241 Weaver Lane, Dandridge by Robert and Angela Weaver (Map 077B Group A Parcel 030.00)
V. Variance request for an 18’ x 20’ carport to be constructed in front of the existing house at 1867 Ridgecrest Drive, Dandridge by Terry E. Grove & Angela Masini (Map 082E Group B Parcel 006.00)
VI. Adjournment
PC AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Minutes
III. Citizen Input
IV. New Business
A. Site Plan Review for Dandridge Travel Center on 1217 Deep Springs Road, Dandridge by BIR Transport (Map 074 Parcel 007.00)
B. Rezoning request from A-1 to C-2 for property at 2115 Chestnut Hill Road, Dandridge by Chestnut Hill, LLC (Map 084 Parcel 029.01 and 031.02)
C. Rezoning request from A-1 to C-2 for property at the corner of Kinder Lane and Chestnut Hill Road, Dandridge by Mack C. Mull, Jr. (Map 084 Parcel 028.03
D. Review of proposed BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) Resolution
E. Discussion of the Land Use Plan / Possible Rezoning of Jefferson County (time permitting)
V. Other Business
VI. Adjournment
NOTICE OF MEETING
Board of School
Commissioners -
Policy Committee
Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 4:30 p.m.
Historic Courthouse
This notice is given in compliance with the provisions of Chapter 442 of the public acts of Tennessee for 1974.
Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director
Jefferson County Schools
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Jefferson County Beer Board will hear the following application for a permit to sell beer: Patches BBQ & More by: Rychelle and John MacCalla for an on-premises permit located at 2744 W. Hwy. 11E, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. Said application will be heard at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday, April 17, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Jefferson County Commission to begin at 6:30 P.M.
Frank C. Herndon
Jefferson County Clerk
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
DWMF is soliciting Request for Proposals for the project entitled Backflow Assembly Inspection & Testing Proposal will be received by the Dandridge Water Management Facility until 9:00 a.m. local time April 5, 2023 at DWMF, 1114 Wastewater Dr., Dandridge, TN 37725, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Please mark Backflow Assembly Inspection & Testing RFP on all sealed envelopes. All proposals must be received by the DWMF before the opening date. YOU MAY NOT FAX THIS BID. No late or unsigned bids will be considered under any circumstance.
The project generally consists of maintaining an on-going Cross Connection Program with approximately 200 backflow assemblies.
Bid Information may be obtained by contacting Tana Benson at the Dandridge Water Management Facility at (865) 397-3696 ext. 504.
The bidder must be in good financial standing with the Town of Dandridge at the time the bid is awarded. The Town of Dandridge reserves the right to reject any or all bid proposals and to waive all informalities. A conditional or qualified BID will not be accepted. Award will be made to the lowest responsible, responsive BIDDER.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Auction will be located at J Hooks Towing and Recovery, 840 W. Hwy. 25/70, Dandridge, TN 37725
1988 Chevy C10
2GCDK14H4J1146912
Mallie D. Burkett
1995 Toyota TTX
JT2EL56E0S7024184
Clint Bacon
2002 Ford Explorer
1FMZU67E02UB66428
Salley Reed
1999 Chevy Malibu
1G1NE5236X6219782
Tranquilino Reyes
2005 Dodge Magnum
2D4FV48V55H515973
Michael Cole
2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser
3C4FY48B64T307214
James V. Blalock / Southern Car Emporium
2001 Ford 15V
1FDRE14W91HB55657
Ida Leach / Marine Finance
2009 Kia Optima
KNAGE228X95296009
Jacquelyn F. Mills / Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union
2015 Jeep Compass
1C4NJCBBXFD420336
Vicki Jane Freeman / Chrysler Capital
2018 Jeep Renegade
ZACCJBABXJPJ52334
Ricky Fink / Chrysler Capital
2007 Dodge CTL
2B3KA43R97H681466
Eric Eldridge / Nationwide Southeast
2013 Chevy Malibu
1G11C53A20F227085
Alicia Jimenez / Jasper Jones Auto Sales
1999 Nissan Maxima
JN1CA31A6YT202146
Jesse Lennon / Title Max of TN
2012 Kia Sorento
5XYKT4A64CG221612
Dawson Mathena / Brooke Lafollette / American Credit Acceptance
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
THE ESTATE OF
HELEN DALTON, DECEASED
DOCKET NO. 2022-PR-357
LAND SALE
In obedience to an order of the Probate Court of Jefferson County, at Dandridge, Tennessee, made on the 13th day of March 2023, I WILL, ON THE 29th DAY OF APRIL, 2023, at ELEVEN O’CLOCK A.M. PREVAILING TIME, AND ON THE PREMISES, sell to the highest and best bidder the following described premises, to-wit:
SITUATE in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being TRACT NO. FIVE (5) of the BRUCE AND HELEN DALTON LANDS, as shown by survey of Gerald G. Wilde, and more particularly bounded and described as follows:
BEGINNING on a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road and corner with Tract No. 6; thence with the line of Tract No. 6 North 65 deg. 47 min. East 126.85 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of Tract No. 6, North 12 deg. 10 min. West 416.20 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road North 41 deg. 11 min. East 88.65 feet to a nail and cap, corner with Tract No. 3; thence with the line of Tract No. 3, South 39 deg. 26 min. East 435.10 feet to an iron pin; thence North 68 deg. 22 min. East 157.98 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract Nos. 3 and 8; thence with the line of Tract No. 8, South 25 deg. 11 min. East 159.76 feet to an iron pin; thence South 60 deg. 12 min. West 318.55 feet to an iron pin, corner with Tract No. 7; thence with the line of Tract No. 7, North 16 deg. 15 min. West 102.40 feet to an iron pin; thence South 79 deg. 06 min. West 273.99 feet to a nail and cap in the center of Patterson Road; thence with the center of Patterson Road, North 08 deg. 12 min. West 20 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 3.25 acres, more or less.
Being a portion of the lands conveyed to the parties hereto by deed of T. O. Thompson, et ux, dated June 16, 1961, and recorded in Deed Book 120, Page 416, Register’s Office, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
PROPERTY ADDRESS:1204 Harold Patterson Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725
TERMS OF SALE: Said sale will be for cash, in bar of the equity of redemption, homestead, and all other exemptions, and free and unencumbered. Sale will be held pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-101, et seq. governing judicial sales and subject to court approval. 2019 Appraisal: $146,600 Minimum Bid: $15,000
This the 16th day of March, 2023.
Frank C. Herndon
Special Commissioner
Scott Hodge,
Personal Representative for the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Danny David Newman
Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Danny David Newman deceased, who died on 16th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Danny David Newman are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 27th day of February, 2023.
Christopher Scott Newman
Executor
Danny David Newman,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Julia Bishop Snyder
Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Julia Bishop Snyder deceased, who died on 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Julia Bishop Snyder are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of February, 2023.
Timothy Lee Snyder
Executor
Julia Bishop Snyder, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Myrtle Ann White
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Myrtle Ann White deceased, who died on 29th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Myrtle Ann White are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
William Bright
Executor
Myrtle Ann White, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Kenneth Daniel Richey
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Kenneth Daniel Richey deceased, who died on 2nd day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Kenneth Daniel Richey are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
David Richey
Executor
Kenneth Daniel Richey,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joe Mack French
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Joe Mack French deceased, who died on 1st day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Joe Mack French are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
Arnaze Cantrell
Executor
Joe Mack French, Deceased
N. Craig Strand, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Agnes Atherton
Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Agnes Atherton deceased, who died on 3rd day of September, 2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Agnes Atherton are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 17th day of February, 2023.
Scott J. Rizzo
Administrator
Personal Representative
Agnes Atherton, Deceased
Scott J. Rizzo, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Jerry Douglas Strange
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Douglas Strange deceased, who died on 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Jerry Douglas Strange are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Earlene Strange
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Jerry Douglas Strange,
Deceased
Ben W. Hooper, III, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sara Wall Piper
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Sara Wall Piper deceased, who died on 16th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Sara Wall Piper are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
John Richard Spivey
Executor
Sara Wall Piper, Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thelma L. Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma L. Gann deceased, who died on 11th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Thelma L. Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Odette B. Shults
Executrix
Thelma L. Gann, Deceased
C. Douglas Berryhill, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Gary Lee Adams, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Gary Lee Adams, Sr. deceased, who died on 23rd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Gary Lee Adams, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
Debra Hall
Executrix
Gary Lee Adams, Sr.,
Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John W. Witt, Sr.
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of John W. Witt, Sr. deceased, who died on 15th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against John W. Witt, Sr. are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 22nd day of February, 2023.
John W. Witt, Jr.
Executor
John W. Witt, Sr., Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Doris Marie Gann
Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Doris Marie Gann deceased, who died on 8th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Doris Marie Gann are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of February, 2023.
Charles Jeffery Walker
Executor
Doris Marie Gann, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lynne Hilbert McCoy
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Lynne Hilbert McCoy deceased, who died on 20th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Lynne Hilbert McCoy are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of February, 2023.
Laura Leslie Vittur
Executrix
Lynne Hilbert McCoy,
Deceased
Linda Catron Noe, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Geneva Cole
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Geneva Cole deceased, who died on 27th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Geneva Cole are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 24th day of February, 2023.
Diane M. Whiteside
Executrix
Geneva Cole, Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
Jefferson County seeks title to 2000 model trailer Make TY-Metals, VIN: 1BGE1222DYPA00040. Anyone having interest in said trailer contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 865-471-6000.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT
FOR GRAINGER COUNTY,
TENNESSEE
Aimee Viger, Parent of
Elee Bilyou,
child under the age of 18
Petitioner,
Vs.
Eric James Bilyou, Sr.,
Respondent.
No. 2022-CH-60
ORDER OF SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION
This case is before the Court on Petitioners’ Petition To Change Name of a Minor Child.
Accordingly, it is therefore ORDERED that publication of this Order be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Standard Banner a newspaper published in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and that the Respondent, Eric James Bilyou, Sr. be given notice therein that they are hereby REQUIRED to answer or otherwise respond to the Petition filed in this case within thirty (30) days from the date of the fourth (4th) weekly publication of this Order; and that should the Respondent fail then he shall be deemed to have received actual notice hereof and default may be taken against them at a hearing for the Petition To Change Name of said minor child in the Chancery Court for Grainger County, Tennessee on the 15th day of May, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Grainger County Justice Center, Rutledge, Tennessee.
Entered this 2nd day of March, 2023.
Chancellor James H. Ripley
Approved for Entry:
Aimee Viger, Petitioner
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on May 9, 2023 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, to David R. Wilson, Trustee, as trustee for Chase Bank USA, N.A. on September 25, 2006 at Book 828, Page 605; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Jefferson County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns.
The real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended.
Street Address: 1026 Bartlett Dr, Jefferson C, Tennessee 37760
Parcel Number: 34D B 30.00
Current Owner(s) of Property: Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron
This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.
The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Midland Funding LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank/Walmart; Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Synchrony Bank/Care Credit; W. S. Badcock Corporation.
Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Mary McLaney, Ronnie Damron, and Cynthia Damron, and those claiming through him/her/it/them.
Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title.
This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.
LLG Trustee TN LLC
Substitute Trustee
10130 Perimeter Parkway,
Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
Phone (704) 333-8107
Fax (704) 333-8156
File No. 23-123310
NOTICE OF
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2019, executed by JAMES L BURNETT and FRED BURNETT conveying certain real property therein described to SOLIDIFI TITLE & CLOSING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee recorded July 11, 2019, in Deed Book 1481, Page 642; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee.
NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Jefferson County Court House, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Jefferson County, Tennessee, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF JEFFERSON, CITY OF JEFFERSON CITY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 1 OF THE DORSEY BURTON PROPERTY, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 151, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC. AND IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE WITH SAID WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 103.47 FEET TO A SPIKE, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 AND IN THE SOUTH EDGE OF A 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH
OTHERS; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET AND PARTLY WITH THE SOUTH SIDE OF SAID 10 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY, SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST 118.17 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE LINE OF LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 10 DEG. 36 MIN. WEST 21.60 FEET, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 33 MIN. WEST 13.63 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 31 MIN. WEST 9.78 FEET TO AN IRON POST, CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3; THENCE SOUTH 78 DEG. 46 MIN. WEST 37.64 FEET TO A IRON PIN, A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 3 IN THE LINE OF MOODY; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 36 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST 75.93 FEET TO
AN IRON PIN, CORNER WITH MOODY IN THE LINE OF GIANT FOOD MARKET, INC.; THENCE NORTH 80 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST 168.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO A 10 FOOT BY 70 FOOT OPEN RIGHT OF WAY, TO BE USED IN COMMON WITH OWNER OF LOT NO. 2, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING ON A SPIKE, DESCRIBED ABOVE AS A CORNER WITH LOT NO. 2 IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF GEORGE STREET; THENCE SOUTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. WEST, WITH THE PROPERTY LINE BETWEEN LOTS NO. 1 AND NO. 2, 70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. WEST 10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 79 DEG. 24 MIN. 20 SEC. EAST 70 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 11 DEG. 49 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST 10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE AND ACCEPTED SUBJECT TO ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS AND RIGHTS OF WAY FOR ROAD,
UTILITIES, ETC.
Parcel ID: 023E-D-035.01
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1421 GEORGE AVE, JEFFERSON CITY, TN 37760. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES L BURNETT, FRED BURNETT
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,
Substitute Trustee
1661 International Drive,
Suite 400
Memphis, TN 38120
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
