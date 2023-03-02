PUBLIC NOTICE
The regular session of the Board of Commissioners of Shady Grove Utility District of Jefferson and Sevier Counties, Tennessee, will be on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the district office located at 830 Hwy. 139, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Nancy Humbard, President
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Dandridge Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:
• Ordinance No. 22/23-10 Amending the “Zoning Map of the Town of Dandridge, Tennessee” a Component of the “Zoning Ordinance of the Town of Dandridge, Tennessee” From a M-1 (Industrial District) to a B-2 (General Commercial District) (313 Meeting St E, Map 68K, Group G, Parcel 5)
• Ordinance No. 22/23-11 Adopt a Revision to the Historic District Design Guidelines (Paint Colors and/or Surface Coatings)
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN to all County Commissioners, Jefferson County Residents, and all others who may be interested that the following meeting has been set.
Public Records Commission: March 21, 2023 at 8:30 A.M.
All meetings will be held in the Jefferson County Historic Courthouse. Located at 202 W. Main St. Dandridge, TN 37725.
NOTICE IS GIVEN pursuant to the provisions of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act (Sunshine Law) found in T.C.A. § 8-44-101 et seq.
LURA HINCHEY,
Archivist/Secretary
NOTICE OF
GRAND JURY MEETING
It is the duty of the grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they may know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county.
Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated Section 40-12-104. The foreperson in this county is presently David Davenport, mailing address: P.O. Box 112, Dandridge TN 37725.
The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Dandridge, TN. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Man needs a title to a 2000 Club Golf Cart, VIN: A0037933621. Call (865) 748-7657 for information.
PUBLIC NOTICE
A public sale will be held on the following vehicle:
VIN: 5FNYF3H53CB010949
OWNER: Carla Long
Sale date: Friday, March 17, 2023 @ 9 a.m., being sold by Cherokee Towing located at 931 N. Hwy. 92, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker, LLC at 1111 State Street, White Pine, TN 37890.
2004 Ford Expedition
1FMFU16L74LB84987
Eric Zimerman/TMX Finance of TN
1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee
1J4EX58S1TC100934
Ceilidh Doggett
2003 Honda Odyssey
5FNRL18923B074601
Christie Williamson
2003 Dodge Nean
1B3ES56C93D120683
Lohgan Babcock
2002 Jeep Liberty
1J4GL48K02W324191
Emma Deprimo
2001 Dodge Durango
1B4HS28NX1F558779
Crystal Trejo
2007 Honda Accord
1HGCM55747A112312
Laci Miller/Dalton Motors
2006 Cadillac SRX
1GYEE63A660168842
Amy Dison
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Vehicles Below Will Be Sold at Public Auction on March 17, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Auction will be located at Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker, LLC at 1235 East Highway 11-E, Talbott, TN 37877.
2008 Mazda 6
1YVHP80C785M05448
Aaron York/Brandy York
2001 Mazda B4000
4F4YR16E31TM11529
Richard Vick
1994 Chevrolet Van
1GBEG25ZXRF116101
Wesley Layne
2005 Buick Lesabre
1G4HR54K55U175924
Angela Dockery
2001 Ford F-150
1FTRW07W71KB75125
Phillip Weaver/Wallace Auto Sales
1999 Dodge Durango
1B4HS28Z2XF652568
Charles Rose
2009 Toyota Corolla
1NXBU40E49Z007454
Robert O’Connor/TMX Finanace of TN
2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
1GCHK29U12Z248822
Lauren Waddle
1991 Volvo 240
YV1AA8849M1455575
Dexter Spence
2017 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB7AP1HY206855
Jennifer Jones/Jason Jones/First Investors Financial Services
518 BROADWAY,
JEFFERSON CITY
STORAGE UNIT HOLDERS
All units 1-30, new ownership, everyone must vacate by March 31, 2023. After March 31, 2023, all items will be auctioned off for sale. Go to storage unit for more information.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ashley Michelle Partington
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Ashley Michelle Partington deceased, who died on 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Ashley Michelle Partington are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of February, 2023.
Karen Kimberly Conley
Executrix
Ashley Michelle Partington,
Deceased
Shannon M. Holland, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Richard Lynn Donahoo
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Richard Lynn Donahoo deceased, who died on 15th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Richard Lynn Donahoo are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of February, 2023.
Stanley Richard Donahoo &
Darrell Lynn Donahoo
Co-Executors
Richard Lynn Donahoo,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Beatrice Chandler Wilkerson
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Beatrice Chandler Wilkerson deceased, who died on 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Beatrice Chandler Wilkerson are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 3rd day of February, 2023.
Jennifer Leigh Wilkerson
Administratrix
Personal Representative
Beatrice Chandler Wilkerson,
Deceased
Weston A. Gantte, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Calvin Ward
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of George Calvin Ward deceased, who died on 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against George Calvin Ward are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of February, 2023.
Dawn L. Barker
Executrix
George Calvin Ward, Deceased
Larry Churchwell, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of June C. Lefevers
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of June C. Lefevers deceased, who died on 14th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against June C. Lefevers are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 7th day of February, 2023.
Charles V. Lefevers,
Walter Lefevers, Jr., &
Billy Joe Lefevers
Co-Executors
June C. Lefevers, Deceased
P. Richard Talley, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Richard Beckner Flanagan
Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Richard Beckner Flanagan deceased, who died on 10th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Richard Beckner Flanagan are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 8th day of February, 2023.
Fredda Flanagan
Executrix
Richard Beckner Flanagan,
Deceased
Richard N. Swanson, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mary Belle Pinkston Price
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Belle Pinkston Price deceased, who died on 15th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mary Belle Pinkston Price are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 10th day of February, 2023.
Mary Carol Price Merritt
Executrix
Mary Belle Pinkston Price,
Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of David N. Young
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of David N. Young deceased, who died on 9th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against David N. Young are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of February, 2023.
Catherine Y. Wolfe
Executrix
David N. Young, Deceased
Robert M. Burts, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Mitchell Lowell Morrisett
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, 2023 Letters Testamentary/Administration in respect to the estate of Mitchell Lowell Morrisett deceased, who died on 12th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against Mitchell Lowell Morrisett are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice, if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that four (4) months from the date of the first publication or posting as listed above; or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.
This the 13th day of February, 2023.
Jess LaFollette
Administrator
Personal Representative
Mitchell Lowell Morrisett, Deceased
Jason S. Randolph, Attorney
Frank C. Herndon
County Clerk
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, At the Front Door of the, Jefferson County Courthouse, 202 West Main Street, Dandridge, TN 37725, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SHIRLEY ANN CHAMBERS AND FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS, to Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee, on February 25, 2008, at Record Book 923, Page 459-469 as Instrument No. 08001727 in the real property records of Jefferson County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
Owner of Debt: MCLP Asset Company, Inc.
The following real estate located in Jefferson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:
Situated in the First Civil District of Jefferson County, Tennessee, and being Lot No.12 of Shrader Subdivision, a Plat of which subdivision appears of record in the Register`s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee, in Plat Book 7, page 23, said lot fronts South 100 feet on Hayes Drive, and is more particularly bounded and described as shown on said plat of record aforesaid and as shown by survey of James C. Quarrels, Surveyor, dated November 16, 1971. Said is improved with a new dwelling fronting South on Hayes Drive.
The above described premises are conveyed subject to the following restrictions:
Trailers and/or mobile homes are prohibited.
Storage of used care and/or junkyards are prohibited.
All sewage systems must be approved by local Health Department.
Being the same property conveyed to Floyd Ray Chambers and wife, Shirley Ann Chambers by deed of C.O. Rainwater and wife, Ann B. Rainwater dated January 10, 1972 of record in Book 174, page 12 in the Register`s Office for Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Tax ID: 046O B 02100 000000
Current Owner(s) of Property: SHIRLEY ANN CHAMBERS AND FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS
The street address of the above described property is believed to be 102 Lennox Drive, Jefferson City, TN 37760, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.
THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.
OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FLOYD RAY CHAMBERS
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.
All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.
If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.
This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
MWZM File No. 23-000006-409-1
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)
COOL SPRINGS COMMONS, SUITE 273
7100 COMMERCE WAY
BRENTWOOD, TN 37027
TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED
MANUFACTURED HOME
ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on December 20, 2021, by CHRISTOPHER NATHANIEL WORTH, and wife, ELIZABETH ROSE WORTH, and TERRY E. WORTH, unmarried. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Jefferson County, Tennessee, at Book 1661, Page 87 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2022 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CAP038114TNAB. The terms of sale shall be payment by cashier’s check or certified funds immediately upon conclusion of the sale.
Sale Date and Location: March 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Dandridge, Jefferson County, Tennessee.
Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 1661, Page 85, and commonly known as 1220 Redbird Ln., Dandridge, Jefferson County, TN 37725.
Property Address: 1220 Redbird Ln., Dandridge, Jefferson County, TN 37725.
Tax Map Identification No.: 058-046.01 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).
Parties Interested: None known.
All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.
The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.
The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.
THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
This the 15th day of February, 2023.
Anthony R. Steele, Trustee
Winchester, Sellers,
Foster & Steele, P.C.
P. O. Box 2428
Knoxville, TN 37901
(865) 637-1980
Publication Dates: February 16, 23, and March 2, 2023.
