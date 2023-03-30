NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Jefferson County Beer Board will hear the following application for a permit to sell beer: Black Oak Marina, LLC by: James M. Tully for an off-premises permit located at 2511 Black Oak Rd., Jefferson City, TN 37760. Said application will be heard at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday, April 17, 2023 immediately following the meeting of the Jefferson County Commission to begin at 6:30 P.M.

